Re: India - deteriorating?
Quote from: Dancingtillnirvana on June 30, 2022, 09:31:30 pm
It's not "whataboutism" if a bias exists  and has an impact on how they report or don't report the reality of what is happening on the ground

Where is the link to his study? Hopefully it's not going to be anything like that Equality Labs study that published a whole piece and got funding of the back of that only for their methodology revealed to be questionable at best when they finally released it

Im confused what point your trying to make? That western media plays up the anti-Muslim hate of the BJP and underplays or is itself hostile to Indians or Hindus?
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #81 on: July 1, 2022, 03:49:32 am »
Quote from: Dancingtillnirvana on June 30, 2022, 09:31:30 pm
It's not "whataboutism" if a bias exists  and has an impact on how they report or don't report the reality of what is happening on the ground
Reality of what's happening on the ground? Let me add you to some hate chat groups if you don't mind. ;) Depending on the platform, some have several hundred members and some have several thousand members.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #82 on: July 1, 2022, 07:54:56 am »
Religious extremism of all kinds is bad. This is not a hard concept. You can't be angry about one and underplay the other.

There literally used to be an Indian sub reddit with a million plus members where genocide was openly discussed.

Its crazy how much hatred is in India right now. Media, news, politicians etc have nothing else to talk about. They just like to stir the pot. You would think there were no other problems in the country if you watch the news in India. This is what wins them votes, gets them views. Who cares if people die.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #83 on: July 1, 2022, 12:45:37 pm »
When the current PM was to blame for the Gujrati riots where thousands of Muslims were beaten, burnt or raped. Then its no wonder the Country will feel liberated in their archaic views
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #84 on: July 1, 2022, 03:44:14 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on July  1, 2022, 07:54:56 am
There literally used to be an Indian sub reddit with a million plus members where genocide was openly discussed.
The number has to be incorrect. Yet to come across any discussion forum/community with a million members from India.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #85 on: July 1, 2022, 04:53:20 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on July  1, 2022, 03:44:14 pm
The number has to be incorrect. Yet to come across any discussion forum/community with a million members from India.

Is there an r/TendulkarFanClub?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #86 on: July 1, 2022, 06:59:55 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on July  1, 2022, 04:53:20 pm
Is there an r/TendulkarFanClub?
Even such an online forum won't have million members. India just doesn't have a forum culture. :P

If WhatsApp allows a million members in one group... now we are talking.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #87 on: July 2, 2022, 12:46:30 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on July  1, 2022, 03:44:14 pm
The number has to be incorrect. Yet to come across any discussion forum/community with a million members from India.

Actually you are correct. My bad, had two things mixed up. They had about 100k members. Still a lot.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #88 on: July 2, 2022, 11:25:21 am »
Quote from: Sangria on July  1, 2022, 04:53:20 pm
Is there an r/TendulkarFanClub?

Sachin probably isnt a good barometer, retired about 10 years ago and keeps a lowish profile, no scandal or celebrity lifestyle. I would imagine someone like Virat Kholi whose still playing, has the celebrity wife etc is probably more popular online then Sachin.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #89 on: July 2, 2022, 12:25:08 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on June 30, 2022, 11:10:13 pm
Im confused what point your trying to make? That western media plays up the anti-Muslim hate of the BJP and underplays or is itself hostile to Indians or Hindus?

All of the above. Western Media is hostile to India and Hindus. They focus on the negative aspects of India to portray it in a particular light and even within that framework do not report the objective truth or even attempt to do so. Hindu mistakes are amplified where as the problems with Islam swept under the rug unless the story reaches critical mass like the beheading in Udaipur.

Even within this scenario, an attempt is made to re-direct the narrative in a particular direction. For example TIME now has an op-ed piece on how "Hindu Lives Matter" is a "Problematic" slogan : notice the Yankee wording and influence. There is nothing, NOTHING on how we have Muslim school-children who are women walking in Burqas chanting "The price for insulting the Prophet is beheading". It is true that Muslim political organizations have all condemned this killing but one has to ask is this because politically they have been cornered by the on-going consolidation of the Hindu vote? After all, 30 years back these very same organizations were backing special religious laws for Muslims and blasphemy laws for insulting the "prophet"

I remember an interview Swamy gave to VICE, they edited what he said and set the back-ground audio tone to chilling music. Like mate, just  let us listen to what he is saying in it's entirety without the blatant steering and let us make our own decisions.

Quote from: Max_powers on July  1, 2022, 07:54:56 am
Its crazy how much hatred is in India right now.

I think this hatred has always existed. Civilizational memory is a thing after all.

Right now, it may be getting amplified cause the pendulum has swung so far the other way and in the age of digital media everything is caught on camera.

Ultimately, history is clear - Islam is the aggressor. The present is also increasingly clear that Islam is incompatible with secularism and "liberalism". 1.5 Million kids getting educated in Madrassas which teach non believers of Allah are Kaffirs. Which nation will tolerate this? Only in India.

The path forward though is increasingly clear, to march towards "modernity" we have to legally eliminate all the problematic parts of Islam including absurdity like the requirement to convert to Islam to marry a Muslim. Once these aspects are codified taking India closer to "Secularism" then the political fault-lines between Hinduism and Islam no longer exist  we can then focus on the systems that are under-delivering as well as intervening in the behavior of the people who are largely untouched by whatever laws we put in place (which is prolly the majority  :butt)
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #90 on: July 2, 2022, 12:38:51 pm »
Also looks like BJP has taken Maharashtra now.

Uddhav is no way as savvy as his father. Going in contradiction with the entire brand of Shiv Sena, allying with Congress in exchange for power and being outplayed like this? Heavy blow
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #91 on: July 3, 2022, 07:01:02 am »
Quote from: Dancingtillnirvana on July  2, 2022, 12:25:08 pm


Its pointless arguing with you since you are either a paid troll or so set in your worldview that nothing will ever make you change your mind.

However, I would say your average person doesn't give a fuck about civilizational memory. None of what you mention are big issues. Youth unemployment/under employment, that's a big issue, widespread corruption that's a big issue, black money that's a big issue. These are the issues that affect every Indian's life. I really never woke up when I was in India and thought much about rules regarding Muslim marriages. I knew fair few Muslim people in India and vast majority of them were fine upstanding citizens. Yet twats like you talk in such generalities.

Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #92 on: July 3, 2022, 07:57:21 am »
Quote from: Dancingtillnirvana on July  2, 2022, 12:25:08 pm
All of the above. Western Media is hostile to India and Hindus. They focus on the negative aspects of India to portray it in a particular light and even within that framework do not report the objective truth or even attempt to do so. Hindu mistakes are amplified where as the problems with Islam swept under the rug unless the story reaches critical mass like the beheading in Udaipur.

Even within this scenario, an attempt is made to re-direct the narrative in a particular direction. For example TIME now has an op-ed piece on how "Hindu Lives Matter" is a "Problematic" slogan : notice the Yankee wording and influence. There is nothing, NOTHING on how we have Muslim school-children who are women walking in Burqas chanting "The price for insulting the Prophet is beheading". It is true that Muslim political organizations have all condemned this killing but one has to ask is this because politically they have been cornered by the on-going consolidation of the Hindu vote? After all, 30 years back these very same organizations were backing special religious laws for Muslims and blasphemy laws for insulting the "prophet"

I remember an interview Swamy gave to VICE, they edited what he said and set the back-ground audio tone to chilling music. Like mate, just  let us listen to what he is saying in it's entirety without the blatant steering and let us make our own decisions.

I think this hatred has always existed. Civilizational memory is a thing after all.

Right now, it may be getting amplified cause the pendulum has swung so far the other way and in the age of digital media everything is caught on camera.

Ultimately, history is clear - Islam is the aggressor. The present is also increasingly clear that Islam is incompatible with secularism and "liberalism". 1.5 Million kids getting educated in Madrassas which teach non believers of Allah are Kaffirs. Which nation will tolerate this? Only in India.

The path forward though is increasingly clear, to march towards "modernity" we have to legally eliminate all the problematic parts of Islam including absurdity like the requirement to convert to Islam to marry a Muslim. Once these aspects are codified taking India closer to "Secularism" then the political fault-lines between Hinduism and Islam no longer exist  we can then focus on the systems that are under-delivering as well as intervening in the behavior of the people who are largely untouched by whatever laws we put in place (which is prolly the majority  :butt)


If civilisational memory is a thing, when are you submitting yourself to the Greeks again?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #93 on: July 3, 2022, 08:35:42 am »
Quote from: Max_powers on July  3, 2022, 07:01:02 am
Its pointless arguing with you since you are either a paid troll or so set in your worldview that nothing will ever make you change your mind.

However, I would say your average person doesn't give a fuck about civilizational memory. None of what you mention are big issues. Youth unemployment/under employment, that's a big issue, widespread corruption that's a big issue, black money that's a big issue. These are the issues that affect every Indian's life. I really never woke up when I was in India and thought much about rules regarding Muslim marriages. I knew fair few Muslim people in India and vast majority of them were fine upstanding citizens. Yet twats like you talk in such generalities.

Signed up recently. 15 posts and all of them in this one topic.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #94 on: July 3, 2022, 10:00:57 am »
Civilisational memory? Is that like Assassin's Creed?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #95 on: July 3, 2022, 10:08:15 am »
Quote from: Garrus on July  3, 2022, 10:00:57 am
Civilisational memory? Is that like Assassin's Creed?

Im glad I wasnt the only one wondering what on earth that was supposed to mean.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #96 on: July 3, 2022, 12:12:27 pm »
Quote from: Garrus on July  3, 2022, 10:00:57 am
Civilisational memory? Is that like Assassin's Creed?

It's a step up from the Flinstones...
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #97 on: July 3, 2022, 05:22:26 pm »
Typically, the poorest of poor Muslims go to Madarassas in India and quite a few Hindu kids as well. The structural problem is the education system. But because civilizational memory is actually a thing, Hindu RW actually blame the problem of education system on Macaulay. :lmao They really do.

Quote from: Max_powers on July  3, 2022, 07:01:02 am
Its pointless arguing with you since you are either a paid troll or so set in your worldview that nothing will ever make you change your mind.

However, I would say your average person doesn't give a fuck about civilizational memory. None of what you mention are big issues. Youth unemployment/under employment, that's a big issue, widespread corruption that's a big issue, black money that's a big issue. These are the issues that affect every Indian's life. I really never woke up when I was in India and thought much about rules regarding Muslim marriages. I knew fair few Muslim people in India and vast majority of them were fine upstanding citizens. Yet twats like you talk in such generalities.
Also, he very well knows how extremist his own kind in India are.

All things considered, India did a better job than its neighbours in protecting its minorities. It was a fairly reasonable thing to say and claim back in 2014. Now, it isn't.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #98 on: July 3, 2022, 07:31:56 pm »
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #99 on: July 4, 2022, 01:17:22 am »
Quote from: thejbs on July  3, 2022, 08:35:42 am
Signed up recently. 15 posts and all of them in this one topic.

He has been here before many times and banned many times. Doesn't follow LFC. Only posts to defend actions of autocratic regimes. Usually the trigger to summon him is to say something against Modi or Chinese government and bam a new account is created and he leaps into defense of these fine folks.

He likes to rail against the what he calls western liberals and lefties because that is the in vouge thing to do among India's right wing circles without having understanding of the history of LFC or Liverpool.



Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #100 on: July 4, 2022, 06:47:51 am »
Criticism of things like the video filter here is perfectly reasonable: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F8dFsK_RAi0 But these are never the talking points of Indian RW. It's always about the minorities.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #101 on: July 15, 2022, 09:39:07 pm »
What are the chances of there ever being a Muslim prime minister in India?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #102 on: July 15, 2022, 09:39:55 pm »
Quote from: Andar on July 15, 2022, 09:39:07 pm
What are the chances of there ever being a Muslim prime minister in India?

Next to nil, don't think BJP will ever lose the majority
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #103 on: July 16, 2022, 11:18:48 pm »
Quote from: Andar on July 15, 2022, 09:39:07 pm
What are the chances of there ever being a Muslim prime minister in India?

Zero. The BJP will be in power for the foreseeable, they are still very popular and have the media and judiciary on their side and in their pocket. But also I wouldnt be naïve, anti-Muslim sentiment didnt start with the BJP its been there for a very long time and wont suddenly just disappear even if the BJP did.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #104 on: Today at 02:38:08 am »
Quote from: Andar on July 15, 2022, 09:39:07 pm
What are the chances of there ever being a Muslim prime minister in India?
Before the democracy took an illiberal turn, I wouldn't have ruled it out. But right now? It seems unlikely. I think now we are farther away from a Muslim prime minister than we were in 1947.
