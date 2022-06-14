Poll

Who Wins?

El Lobo
RobbieRedman
VBG
Tubby

Voting closes: June 14, 2022, 02:07:52 pm

« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Football Circle Draft Fixtures 1 & 2  (Read 173 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,492
Football Circle Draft Fixtures 1 & 2
« on: Today at 02:06:25 pm »
El Lobo



V

RobbieRedman




VBG



V

Tubby

Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,717
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Football Circle Draft Fixtures 1 & 2
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:29:38 pm »
Thats a fairly savage beating :D

Think this is defo a draft where the end results matters not....but I'll still say thats pretty crazy. Oddo defo a weak link but Maldini, Van Basten, Desailly, Carlos and Makelele are big vote winners.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,629
  • JFT96
Re: Football Circle Draft Fixtures 1 & 2
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:07:37 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:29:38 pm
Thats a fairly savage beating :D

Think this is defo a draft where the end results matters not....but I'll still say thats pretty crazy. Oddo defo a weak link but Maldini, Van Basten, Desailly, Carlos and Makelele are big vote winners.

I haven't voted yet, but first thing I thought was Oddo vs Nedved would be a massacre. However, looking again, Rafa Marquez is a bit of a weak link for your side too. Think he got away with being in a very attack minded side in Rijkaard's Barca and was never much of a defender when it came down to it. Puyol covered his arse much of the time. So Van Basten and Ibra vs him would be it's own kind of massacre. Robbie has some huge RAWK favourite names in there as you say (and obviously all are greats too), so I can see why you might be on the receiving end. Tight one IMO though.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,492
Re: Football Circle Draft Fixtures 1 & 2
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:28:40 pm »
The winner of Fixture 1 will play you in the next round Betts.  :wave
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,450
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Football Circle Draft Fixtures 1 & 2
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:35:06 pm »
I voted earlier. I just think Robbie's team is stronger in key positions. Diego could win a game on his own we've all seen that but apart from Samuel, who unfortunately gets little love on here, they'd be hard pressed to break Robbie's team down defensively as Makelele was a beast and would cover Oddo, where Lobo's team would get some joy. Like Betty, don't rate Marquez and Ferrera , who was boss, would struggle covering and would need Zanetti close with Van Basten and Ibra gun slinging, with Donadoni, who I thought was a brilliant player, providing the bullets. Good positioning putting Ciro there, like. Still a very good team but Robbie has some great options going forward and with that defence, Oddo aside, is gonna be hard to beat. I take no pleasure in you taking a pasting...

I like Tubby's team a lot and could go either way. Two boss midfields there
« Last Edit: Today at 05:39:55 pm by vivabobbygraham »
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,933
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Football Circle Draft Fixtures 1 & 2
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:43:31 pm »
Robbie and Tubby.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,629
  • JFT96
Re: Football Circle Draft Fixtures 1 & 2
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:54:37 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:28:40 pm
The winner of Fixture 1 will play you in the next round Betts.  :wave

Can I bow out now  :D
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,397
  • Linudden.
Re: Football Circle Draft Fixtures 1 & 2
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:01:23 pm »
Lobo's side is not bad but the Riquelme pick (albeit necessary) seriously clashes with Maradona. I really can't see him tucked out wide to the right. Didn't have the pace necessary for that. Márquez and Abidal is a bit of a weak link too, but not necessarily that big. 9-3 is a bit too much although I believe Robbie's side win those games narrowly unless Maradona has one of those days.

Pirlo-Kroos-Seedorf is a delightful midfield on paper, but I'm thinking that there's not enough balance in that midfield to outmanouevre the rest of Tubby's team. Bale, Ronaldo and Kaká behind Shevchenko is pretty savage after all. Combine that with attacking full backs and Essien providing cover in midfield, I think they nick it in extra time. Two really good teams that would deserve to go through either way.
Logged
Linudden.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,436
Re: Football Circle Draft Fixtures 1 & 2
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:14:18 pm »
Both tricky games - went for Lobo in the first, I think he's strong all over, even including Riquelme and Oddo on the left for Robbie sticks out a bit. Tubby in the second, even though despite the big names in attack, I don't know if they'd work all that well together but I love the Essien/Alonso midfield and he does have Cafu, which is difference maker.

Tough call for both though.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 