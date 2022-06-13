« previous next »
Author Topic: Benfica announce Nunez transfer  (Read 426 times)

Benfica announce Nunez transfer
Benfica have announced the deal on their website.

Rough google translation.

In the early hours of Monday (0:44 a.m.), Sport Lisboa e Benfica - Futebol, SAD communicated to the Securities Market Commission (CMVM) that it reached an agreement with Liverpool FC for the sale of all the rights of player Darwin Nuñez, for the amount of 75 million euros.
To the CMVM, SAD do Benfica also reported that "the agreement provides for the payment of a variable remuneration, so the overall amount of the sale may reach the amount of 100 million euros".

"More information is stated that this agreement is dependent on the conclusion of the player's sporting employment contract with Liverpool FC," it is also mentioned in the statement.

https://www.slbenfica.pt/pt-pt/agora/noticias/2022/06/13/futebol-benfica-darwin-comunicado-cmvm-transferencia-liverpool
Re: Benfica announce Nunez transfer
£64m initial fee then, as Joyce and co were saying.
Re: Benfica announce Nunez transfer
I'm SAD that they are SAD
Re: Benfica announce Nunez transfer
#DarwinDay
Re: Benfica announce Nunez transfer
I am liking the 6 year deal.
Re: Benfica announce Nunez transfer
Welcome Darwin  :scarf :scarf :scarf
Re: Benfica announce Nunez transfer
Subject to medical I guess
Re: Benfica announce Nunez transfer
Welcome to the greatest club in the World.

Bring your scoring boots Darwin..  ;D
