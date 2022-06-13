Benfica have announced the deal on their website.Rough google translation.In the early hours of Monday (0:44 a.m.), Sport Lisboa e Benfica - Futebol, SAD communicated to the Securities Market Commission (CMVM) that it reached an agreement with Liverpool FC for the sale of all the rights of player Darwin Nuñez, for the amount of 75 million euros.To the CMVM, SAD do Benfica also reported that "the agreement provides for the payment of a variable remuneration, so the overall amount of the sale may reach the amount of 100 million euros"."More information is stated that this agreement is dependent on the conclusion of the player's sporting employment contract with Liverpool FC," it is also mentioned in the statement.