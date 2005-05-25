« previous next »
Author Topic: The move to imperial measures. Complete this survey.  (Read 836 times)

The move to imperial measures. Complete this survey.
« on: Yesterday at 09:26:29 pm »
The government are consulting on returning to imperial measures.

Please complete the survey to show your dissatisfaction

https://beisgovuk.citizenspace.com/opss/measurements/

Its a terrible survey full of leading and biased questions.  Please be honest in your opinions!
Re: The move to imperial measures. Complete this survey.
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:59:31 pm »
Fuck me, thats bad. And the fact that were paying for this nonsense survey is all the more galling.
Re: The move to imperial measures. Complete this survey.
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:06:06 pm »
I cannot fill out that survey - my response would be full of abuse and profanity. Besides, a return to Imperial weights and measures will go nowhere. The questionnaire is pointless. As Paul Calf would say, bag of shite. What a complete waste of time and resources.

(Hint for anyone wishing to review the questionnaire: answer only the last question on the first page - I selected to disallow my personal data to be published - and you will be able to browse through all the questions without answering any of them).
Re: The move to imperial measures. Complete this survey.
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:12:59 pm »
Load of nonsense and responded as apt.  Wonder when the survey on the deportations to Rwanda will be out.
Re: The move to imperial measures. Complete this survey.
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:35:27 pm »
A tory survey wanting info about me before I can see the questions, fuck off, it's like Jimmy Savile standing outside the tent saying he'll escort you in if you tell him when you're parents are out.

On another point, I was born in 1967, so always metric in reality, but I've wondered for a long time how someone born say 1962 or 3 gets so used to the imperial and then has to change. How far did that knock people? Young and old.
And what a wonderful way to waste more of our money into their mate's pockets.
Re: The move to imperial measures. Complete this survey.
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:40:58 pm »
Quote from: idontknow on Yesterday at 10:35:27 pm
A tory survey wanting info about me before I can see the questions, fuck off, it's like Jimmy Savile standing outside the tent saying he'll escort you in if you tell him when you're parents are out.

On another point, I was born in 1967, so always metric in reality, but I've wondered for a long time how someone born say 1962 or 3 gets so used to the imperial and then has to change. How far did that knock people? Young and old.
And what a wonderful way to waste more of our money into their mate's pockets.

Didn't knock me at all.  Metric was so much easier than imperial.  Same with decimal currency compared to old money.  Oh God they'll want to bring that back next.
Re: The move to imperial measures. Complete this survey.
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:54:11 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 10:40:58 pm
Didn't knock me at all.  Metric was so much easier than imperial.  Same with decimal currency compared to old money.  Oh God they'll want to bring that back next.
Ok, interesting, just thought a few years ago it may have been a tricky change.
I've never quite got old money, but I can continually count to ten.
I'm 55, I'm going to hunt out an explanatory YouTube short done by a 16 year old child that explains it clearly to me.
It's about time I understood some of this grown-up stuff.  :)
Re: The move to imperial measures. Complete this survey.
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:19:59 pm »
Quote from: idontknow on Yesterday at 10:35:27 pm
On another point, I was born in 1967, so always metric in reality, but I've wondered for a long time how someone born say 1962 or 3 gets so used to the imperial and then has to change. How far did that knock people? Young and old.

A family member of mine was born in 1959 and laments the loss of Imperial measurements still. Last year at a family gathering they said we (as a nation) should go back to it because "It's what people know".

Re: The move to imperial measures. Complete this survey.
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:27:29 pm »
Quote from: idontknow on Yesterday at 10:35:27 pm
A tory survey wanting info about me before I can see the questions, fuck off, it's like Jimmy Savile standing outside the tent saying he'll escort you in if you tell him when you're parents are out.

On another point, I was born in 1967, so always metric in reality, but I've wondered for a long time how someone born say 1962 or 3 gets so used to the imperial and then has to change. How far did that knock people? Young and old.
And what a wonderful way to waste more of our money into their mate's pockets.

I was born in 1960 so I know and understand both but use metric in everyday life.

Weirdly I also know and understand the really old way of measuring things without a tape measure or ruler.

Re: The move to imperial measures. Complete this survey.
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:35:11 pm »
Ye olde laser theodolite again eh debs?


Please complete the survey folks!
Re: The move to imperial measures. Complete this survey.
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:48:58 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:35:11 pm
Ye olde laser theodolite again eh debs?


Please complete the survey folks!

The old ones only work in imperial.  Inches, feet and yards but it's a pretty quick and accurate way of guessing if you then know roughly how they translate to metric.

I've completed it anonymously.
Re: The move to imperial measures. Complete this survey.
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:13:45 am »
That poll couldnt be any sillier if they had added do you like cheese?
Re: The move to imperial measures. Complete this survey.
« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:18:39 am »
Quote from: Red Ol on Today at 12:13:45 am
That poll couldnt be any sillier if they had added do you like cheese?
And the options being

Yes

Yes but I like other things too.
Re: The move to imperial measures. Complete this survey.
« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:37:39 am »
I like imperial cheese, not smelly metric cheese from Brussels
Re: The move to imperial measures. Complete this survey.
« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:47:29 am »
Was born in 63 , and use mostly imperial for my weight , the temperature when I go on holiday and long distances between places . Weirdly in my job Ill use both , imperial when using a tape measure yet for measuring out cable Ill use metric . The decimalisation of currency is far better than the old system .
Re: The move to imperial measures. Complete this survey.
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:06:49 am »
I might be biased, but metric is an easy scale that makes a whole lot more sense when it comes to everything. I do know 1.609 km = 1 mile and 0°C = 32°F but besides that it's always a task trying to figure out the exact random decimal imperial is. I have a vague idea in my head how much 1 ft is but I always have to look it up. Inches, stones and that kind of stuff are just confusing to me.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:09:08 am by Linudden »
Re: The move to imperial measures. Complete this survey.
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:29:11 am »
Has there ever been a Government as vacuous as this one? A cabinet full of Brexiteers who seem to yearn for the past when England was great and we used feet and pounds. This survey sums them up perfectly.

The country is looking for leadership and how to cope with inflation and the loss of many trade agreements made with other countries whilst in the EU. So the big idea is to go back to Imperial. Its a film- Carry On Boris leading us all to a living nightmare.

Im as old as Noah and loved the change to decimal money. Ive come to terms with meters and kilos but still do an instant conversion of degrees C to F when the weather girl says 13 or 17 or 21 as its too coarse to know how warm its going to be.  ;D  For me anyway.
Re: The move to imperial measures. Complete this survey.
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:43:22 am »
Quote from: idontknow on Yesterday at 10:35:27 pm
A tory survey wanting info about me before I can see the questions, fuck off, it's like Jimmy Savile standing outside the tent saying he'll escort you in if you tell him when you're parents are out.

On another point, I was born in 1967, so always metric in reality, but I've wondered for a long time how someone born say 1962 or 3 gets so used to the imperial and then has to change. How far did that knock people? Young and old.
And what a wonderful way to waste more of our money into their mate's pockets.

I was born in 1956 and the 'change' to metric made little if any difference to anything. My parents generation still bought a pound of sausages (eight sausages), milk still came in pints but the measurement was 454ml. Everything technical or scientific was metric from my schooldays anyway because that was (and is) the international standard.

Essentially all of this bullshit is to do with a few market traders, wierd retailers and err... that's about it. No one needs it. If I;m buying a steak I buy one that's the right size. It could be measured in pounds and ounces, or grammes, or troy ounces.

The utter stupidity of the whole fucking 'let's have our own measurement' bollocks is highlighted by any basic research into the history of 'Imperial' Measurements. The pound divided into 16 parts made sense in a world without computers. It's easy to divide physical elements into half, quarter, eighth and sixteenth for people without access to accurate scales. The system is actually the "avoirdupois"
system - an Anglo-Norman name for a system of measurements that was used across EUROPE because it was a recognised standard that facilitated trade.

And thats the whole point of measurements - they're only any fucking use if they're standardised.

I responded to the 'survey' without being abusive. Basically saying that it was pointless and completely innecessary. It's a text document so you can write whatever you like.
Re: The move to imperial measures. Complete this survey.
« Reply #18 on: Today at 09:38:02 am »
Likewise

What a waste of time and money was my theme

Plus, why are we doing this when almost no one under 60 understands  imperial?
Re: The move to imperial measures. Complete this survey.
« Reply #19 on: Today at 10:01:05 am »

I filled it in, and was uncharacteristically restrained apart from pointing out that it was a backwards idea solely for the potential political benefit of our wasteful government.
Re: The move to imperial measures. Complete this survey.
« Reply #20 on: Today at 10:28:01 am »
I was disappointed to see some flagrant metricism in Rees-Mogg's list of 9 Brexit benefits:



As we all know, Watts are an SI unit and the Imperial unit is horsepower. What could be more Imperial than asking for a 2 horsepower vacuum cleaner?

And why are they using 12.07%. Percentages are a bit metric - why not use the much simpler fraction 30,175/250,000?

Re: The move to imperial measures. Complete this survey.
« Reply #21 on: Today at 10:48:30 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 08:43:22 am


I responded to the 'survey' without being abusive. Basically saying that it was pointless and completely innecessary. It's a text document so you can write whatever you like.

Ditto - my response to all was - the system we have in place currently is absolutely fine and there is no need to change that
Re: The move to imperial measures. Complete this survey.
« Reply #22 on: Today at 11:06:32 am »
I tried to be mature and calm in my response to the survey but couldn't help the sarcasm and absolute disdain for the lot of them come through.
Re: The move to imperial measures. Complete this survey.
« Reply #23 on: Today at 01:55:17 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 10:28:01 am
I was disappointed to see some flagrant metricism in Rees-Mogg's list of 9 Brexit benefits:



As we all know, Watts are an SI unit and the Imperial unit is horsepower. What could be more Imperial than asking for a 2 horsepower vacuum cleaner?

And why are they using 12.07%. Percentages are a bit metric - why not use the much simpler fraction 30,175/250,000?


Thank fuck we've finally sorted that vacuum cleaner issue out.  Brexit is obviously going to cause some short term friction, and will be a net loss in the long term, but if we can finally increase the power of our vacuum cleaners beyong 1400 watts I personally think it will be worth it.
Re: The move to imperial measures. Complete this survey.
« Reply #24 on: Today at 02:27:11 pm »
Survey completed.  It's a bit worrying that so many of the questions are free-text as it's going to come down to a human or a shitty algorithm to interpret those response.  Not ideal when they're effectively looking for justification and support for something that is already agreed.

Quote from: Lusty on Today at 01:55:17 pm
Thank fuck we've finally sorted that vacuum cleaner issue out.  Brexit is obviously going to cause some short term friction, and will be a net loss in the long term, but if we can finally increase the power of our vacuum cleaners beyong 1400 watts I personally think it will be worth it.
It is a bit mental that such a pointless 'idea' comes in at number two on the list.  I have a Miele (German) vacuum cleaner and at its highest two settings it will stick to the hard floors so that I can't move it and it will lift the carpet free.  So within the current 'constraints' I never use my vacuum cleaner on anything above half-power and my house is somehow clean (the once a fortnight I use it... and for about 10 minutes afterwards).
« Last Edit: Today at 03:03:47 pm by thaddeus »
Re: The move to imperial measures. Complete this survey.
« Reply #25 on: Today at 02:43:13 pm »
Completed it.

A ton of questions to answer but I bet it doesn't make an ounce of difference.
Re: The move to imperial measures. Complete this survey.
« Reply #26 on: Today at 05:07:23 pm »
;D
Re: The move to imperial measures. Complete this survey.
« Reply #27 on: Today at 05:40:43 pm »
:lmao

Give him an inch and hell take a mile 
Re: The move to imperial measures. Complete this survey.
« Reply #28 on: Today at 05:43:11 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:43:13 pm
Completed it.

A ton of questions to answer but I bet it doesn't make an ounce of difference.

Pound for pound, I haven't seen as good a joke on here furlong time.
