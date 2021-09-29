« previous next »
Author Topic: The move to imperial measures. Complete this survey.  (Read 179 times)

The move to imperial measures. Complete this survey.
« on: Today at 09:26:29 pm »
The government are consulting on returning to imperial measures.

Please complete the survey to show your dissatisfaction

https://beisgovuk.citizenspace.com/opss/measurements/

Its a terrible survey full of leading and biased questions.  Please be honest in your opinions!
Re: The move to imperial measures. Complete this survey.
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:59:31 pm »
Fuck me, thats bad. And the fact that were paying for this nonsense survey is all the more galling.
Re: The move to imperial measures. Complete this survey.
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:06:06 pm »
I cannot fill out that survey - my response would be full of abuse and profanity. Besides, a return to Imperial weights and measures will go nowhere. The questionnaire is pointless. As Paul Calf would say, bag of shite. What a complete waste of time and resources.

(Hint for anyone wishing to review the questionnaire: answer only the last question on the first page - I selected to disallow my personal data to be published - and you will be able to browse through all the questions without answering any of them).
Re: The move to imperial measures. Complete this survey.
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:12:59 pm »
Load of nonsense and responded as apt.  Wonder when the survey on the deportations to Rwanda will be out.
Re: The move to imperial measures. Complete this survey.
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:35:27 pm »
A tory survey wanting info about me before I can see the questions, fuck off, it's like Jimmy Savile standing outside the tent saying he'll escort you in if you tell him when you're parents are out.

On another point, I was born in 1967, so always metric in reality, but I've wondered for a long time how someone born say 1962 or 3 gets so used to the imperial and then has to change. How far did that knock people? Young and old.
And what a wonderful way to waste more of our money into their mate's pockets.
Re: The move to imperial measures. Complete this survey.
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:40:58 pm »
Quote from: idontknow on Today at 10:35:27 pm
A tory survey wanting info about me before I can see the questions, fuck off, it's like Jimmy Savile standing outside the tent saying he'll escort you in if you tell him when you're parents are out.

On another point, I was born in 1967, so always metric in reality, but I've wondered for a long time how someone born say 1962 or 3 gets so used to the imperial and then has to change. How far did that knock people? Young and old.
And what a wonderful way to waste more of our money into their mate's pockets.

Didn't knock me at all.  Metric was so much easier than imperial.  Same with decimal currency compared to old money.  Oh God they'll want to bring that back next.
Re: The move to imperial measures. Complete this survey.
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:54:11 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 10:40:58 pm
Didn't knock me at all.  Metric was so much easier than imperial.  Same with decimal currency compared to old money.  Oh God they'll want to bring that back next.
Ok, interesting, just thought a few years ago it may have been a tricky change.
I've never quite got old money, but I can continually count to ten.
I'm 55, I'm going to hunt out an explanatory YouTube short done by a 16 year old child that explains it clearly to me.
It's about time I understood some of this grown-up stuff.  :)
Re: The move to imperial measures. Complete this survey.
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:19:59 pm »
Quote from: idontknow on Today at 10:35:27 pm
On another point, I was born in 1967, so always metric in reality, but I've wondered for a long time how someone born say 1962 or 3 gets so used to the imperial and then has to change. How far did that knock people? Young and old.

A family member of mine was born in 1959 and laments the loss of Imperial measurements still. Last year at a family gathering they said we (as a nation) should go back to it because "It's what people know".

Re: The move to imperial measures. Complete this survey.
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:27:29 pm »
Quote from: idontknow on Today at 10:35:27 pm
A tory survey wanting info about me before I can see the questions, fuck off, it's like Jimmy Savile standing outside the tent saying he'll escort you in if you tell him when you're parents are out.

On another point, I was born in 1967, so always metric in reality, but I've wondered for a long time how someone born say 1962 or 3 gets so used to the imperial and then has to change. How far did that knock people? Young and old.
And what a wonderful way to waste more of our money into their mate's pockets.

I was born in 1960 so I know and understand both but use metric in everyday life.

Weirdly I also know and understand the really old way of measuring things without a tape measure or ruler.

