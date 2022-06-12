Getting bored of the transfer thread already and couldn't see another thread on pre-season, so...Not long now until the lads are back in training and pre-season starts. The schedule looks like this:16th June - PL fixtures announced this Thursday2nd July  Back for pre-season training12th July  Friendly v Man United in Bangkok15th July  Friendly v Crystal Palace in SingaporeEuropean Training Camp is yet to be confirmed, likely back in Austria. Probably a couple of friendlies thrown in.31st July  Community Shield v Man City in Leicester6th August  New season beginsWe'll also probably have a local friendly between the Community Shield and first league game for anyone who's late back to training and needs minutes in their legs (they'll be unlikely to start the first game).Things to discuss:Our first overseas tour for a while - anyone have any great memories from past tours?Any overseas reds looking forward to seeing the lads in action?Who of the new players will be getting a run out against Utd?Who are you most looking forward to seeing?Do you expect to see any formational or tactical tweaks honed in pre-season?Any other surprises you have a hunch about?No transfer or contract talk please.Can't believe the season will be well under way before I'm back from me hols