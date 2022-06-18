« previous next »
Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
Reply #200 on: Today at 09:41:56 am
2.30 Alfred Munnings
3.05 Noble Truth
3.40 Hurricane Lane (NAP)
4.20 Creative Force
5.00 Blackrod
5.35 Falling Shadow
6.10 Trueshan (Wordsworth if Trueshan doesn't run)
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
Reply #201 on: Today at 10:50:15 am
2:30 Alfred Munnings
3:05 Dubawi Legend
3:40 Hurricane Lane (NAP)
4:20 Home Affairs
5:00 Tabdeed
5:35 Missed The Cut
6:10 Falcon Eight
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
Reply #202 on: Today at 11:00:01 am
After a horrific day yesterday going to have to throw some hail Marys today:

2.30 Alfred Munnings
3.05 Dubawi legend
3.40 Hurricane Lane (NAP)
4.20 Scared
5.00 Gulliver
5.35 Chairman
6.10 Trueshan
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
Reply #203 on: Today at 11:03:43 am
Day 5

2.30 - Crypto Force
3.05 - Noble Truth (NAP)
3.40 - Solid Stone
4.20 - Alcohol Free
5.00 - Silver Samurai
5.35 - Sun King
6.10 - Falcon Eight
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
Reply #204 on: Today at 11:13:15 am
My nags for Saturday
2.30pm Alfred Munnings
3.05pm Nobel Truth
3.40pm Hurricane Lane
4.20pm Home Affairs
5.00pm Fresh
5.35pm Honiton
6.10pm Wordsworth NAP
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
Reply #205 on: Today at 11:33:18 am
2.30 Crypto Force
3.05 Samburu
3.40 Hurricane Lane
4.20 Sacred
5.00 Asjad (NAP)
5.35 Honiton
6.10 Trueshan
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
Reply #206 on: Today at 11:52:16 am
2:30 Alfred Munnings
3:05 Noble Truth
3:40 Hurricane Lane (NAP)
4:20 Home Affairs
5:00 Tabdeed
5:35 Aldous Huxley
6:10 Falcon Eight

Good luck all
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
Reply #207 on: Today at 12:16:25 pm
To quote El_Frank from yesterday.  "A corker of a day there BoRed".

Bo posts a 3-figure day 4 score and finds himself leading the event.  But only by a single point from Robbie.  That winner in the last yesterday gave the 2 leaders a tiny bit of breathing space from Duvva and Gerry.  But nowhere near enough space to make this a 2 horse race going into the final day.

Bo's 100 points was made up of no less then FIVE winners and a second.   :wellin

All to play for today between the top 5, but still can never rule out a stormer from someone further back


Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
Reply #208 on: Today at 12:31:57 pm
2:30 Alfred Munnings
3:05 Noble Truth
3:40 Hurricane Lane (NAP)
4:20 Home Affairs
5:00 Rohaan
5:35 Honiton
6:10 Wordsworth
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
Reply #209 on: Today at 12:33:13 pm
Cheers for running Pete, and the efforts of Duvva.  :wave

Good luck to everyone that isn't BoRed  :P
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
Reply #210 on: Today at 12:59:26 pm
2.30 Alfred Munnings
3.05 Noble Truth
3.40 Hurricane Lane
4.20 Home Affairs
5.00 First Folio   (NAP)
5.35 Missed The Cut
6.10 Trueshan   res: Falcon Eight

Best of luck, all, and thanks for running this, Pete.
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
Reply #211 on: Today at 01:24:08 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:33:13 pm
Good luck to everyone that isn't BoRed  :P

:lmao
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
Reply #212 on: Today at 01:34:03 pm
2:30 Alfred Munnings (NAP)
3:05 Samburu
3:40 Hurricane Lane
4:20 Alcohol Free
5:00 Gulliver
5:35 Honiton
6:10 Trueshan (Falcon Eight reserve)


Cheers again Pete and Duvva :)
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
Reply #213 on: Today at 01:43:43 pm
Apologies Pete, seriously pushed for time.

R1 - 1
R2 - 9
R3 - 3
R4 - 16
R5 - 27
R6 - 5
R7. - 11

Good luck to the leaders

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
Reply #214 on: Today at 01:55:42 pm
Quote from: liversaint on Today at 01:43:43 pm
Apologies Pete, seriously pushed for time.

R1 - 1 Alfred Munnings
R2 - 9 Noble Truth
R3 - 3 Hurricane Lane
R4 - 16 Minzaal
R5 - 27 Silver Samurai
R6 - 5 Honiton
R7. - 11 Wordsworth

Good luck to the leaders


Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
Reply #215 on: Today at 02:13:23 pm
Oh God, I've gone from Brentford to Burnley. A last day relegation battle!  :-\
Good luck all.
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
Reply #216 on: Today at 02:17:18 pm
Chop chop Pete
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
Reply #217 on: Today at 02:19:58 pm
2.30 Crypto Force
3.05 Alflaila
3.40 Hurricane Lane (NAP)
4.20 Creative Force
5.00 Summerghand
5.35 Honiton
6.10 Falcon Eight
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
Reply #218 on: Today at 02:37:37 pm
well updating my spreadsheet is easy after that one.

Placepot already gonna be fucking huge today
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
Reply #219 on: Today at 02:39:57 pm
One of those days then  :D
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
Reply #220 on: Today at 02:40:01 pm
Royal Ascot 2:30

1. Holloway Boy 40/1  15 + 20 = 35
2. Pearling Path 80/1  10 + 10 = 20
3. Lakota Sioux 33/1 . 7 + 10 = 17

13 ran

Er yeah
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
Reply #221 on: Today at 02:42:22 pm
Our 4 leaders have all chosen different horses in the next.  This next race could be pivotal
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
Reply #222 on: Today at 02:45:00 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:39:57 pm
One of those days then  :D

Laying all my picks as we speak. ;D
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
Reply #223 on: Today at 03:13:28 pm
3:05 Royal Ascot

1. Noble Truth 4/1 . 15  :-X 8) ;)
2. Find 40/1 . 10 + 10 = 20
3. Dubai Poet 20/1 7 + 5 = 12

15 ran
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
Reply #224 on: Today at 03:17:50 pm
Duvva hits the top and Beneath brings himself into contention.

All the leaders have NAPPED Hurricane Lane in the next, except Beneath who I expect would like it to just place rather than win.  (Unless he has real money on it of course!)

Duvva      278
BoRed      275
RobbieRedman      274
Gerry Attrick      259
Beneath      257


Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
Reply #225 on: Today at 03:30:24 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 03:17:50 pm
Duvva hits the top and Beneath brings himself into contention.

All the leaders have NAPPED Hurricane Lane in the next, except Beneath who I expect would like it to just place rather than win.  (Unless he has real money on it of course!)

Duvva      278
BoRed      275
RobbieRedman      274
Gerry Attrick      259
Beneath      257




Duvva and I have all the same picks from now on apart from 5:35, from being leader to having just one chance left to win. ;D
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
Reply #226 on: Today at 03:39:32 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 03:30:24 pm
Duvva and I have all the same picks from now on apart from 5:35, from being leader to having just one chance left to win. ;D

Shit yeah. You've all got the same picks next few races.

That 5:35 looks to be THE race.
