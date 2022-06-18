« previous next »
« Reply #200 on: Today at 09:41:56 am »
2.30 Alfred Munnings
3.05 Noble Truth
3.40 Hurricane Lane (NAP)
4.20 Creative Force
5.00 Blackrod
5.35 Falling Shadow
6.10 Trueshan (Wordsworth if Trueshan doesn't run)
« Reply #201 on: Today at 10:50:15 am »
2:30 Alfred Munnings
3:05 Dubawi Legend
3:40 Hurricane Lane (NAP)
4:20 Home Affairs
5:00 Tabdeed
5:35 Missed The Cut
6:10 Falcon Eight
« Reply #202 on: Today at 11:00:01 am »
After a horrific day yesterday going to have to throw some hail Marys today:

2.30 Alfred Munnings
3.05 Dubawi legend
3.40 Hurricane Lane (NAP)
4.20 Scared
5.00 Gulliver
5.35 Chairman
6.10 Trueshan
« Reply #203 on: Today at 11:03:43 am »
Day 5

2.30 - Crypto Force
3.05 - Noble Truth (NAP)
3.40 - Solid Stone
4.20 - Alcohol Free
5.00 - Silver Samurai
5.35 - Sun King
6.10 - Falcon Eight
« Reply #204 on: Today at 11:13:15 am »
My nags for Saturday
2.30pm Alfred Munnings
3.05pm Nobel Truth
3.40pm Hurricane Lane
4.20pm Home Affairs
5.00pm Fresh
5.35pm Honiton
6.10pm Wordsworth NAP
« Reply #205 on: Today at 11:33:18 am »
2.30 Crypto Force
3.05 Samburu
3.40 Hurricane Lane
4.20 Sacred
5.00 Asjad (NAP)
5.35 Honiton
6.10 Trueshan
« Reply #206 on: Today at 11:52:16 am »
2:30 Alfred Munnings
3:05 Noble Truth
3:40 Hurricane Lane (NAP)
4:20 Home Affairs
5:00 Tabdeed
5:35 Aldous Huxley
6:10 Falcon Eight

Good luck all
« Reply #207 on: Today at 12:16:25 pm »
To quote El_Frank from yesterday.  "A corker of a day there BoRed".

Bo posts a 3-figure day 4 score and finds himself leading the event.  But only by a single point from Robbie.  That winner in the last yesterday gave the 2 leaders a tiny bit of breathing space from Duvva and Gerry.  But nowhere near enough space to make this a 2 horse race going into the final day.

Bo's 100 points was made up of no less then FIVE winners and a second.   :wellin

All to play for today between the top 5, but still can never rule out a stormer from someone further back


« Reply #208 on: Today at 12:31:57 pm »
2:30 Alfred Munnings
3:05 Noble Truth
3:40 Hurricane Lane (NAP)
4:20 Home Affairs
5:00 Rohaan
5:35 Honiton
6:10 Wordsworth
« Reply #209 on: Today at 12:33:13 pm »
Cheers for running Pete, and the efforts of Duvva.  :wave

Good luck to everyone that isn't BoRed  :P
