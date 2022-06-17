« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures  (Read 10519 times)

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,557
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #160 on: June 17, 2022, 04:09:00 am »
Quote from: SamLad on June 16, 2022, 01:56:32 pm
was thinking the same.  that game is very important for him - and his players trying to impress him - but just a kickabout in the sun for us.  apart from giving the Asian fans a good show, we won't give a shit and highly unlikely any of our big guns will see much of the pitch.

Aye, well use it as a double training session, with the important work done in the first training session, then playing two different XIs in each half. The lads will be playing the match on heavy legs after the early session. Klopp will not even be thinking about the result.


Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline grenny158

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 27
  • Embrace the moment.
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #161 on: June 17, 2022, 08:07:07 am »
Quote from: Peabee on June 17, 2022, 04:09:00 am
Aye, well use it as a double training session, with the important work done in the first training session, then playing two different XIs in each half. The lads will be playing the match on heavy legs after the early session. Klopp will not even be thinking about the result.

Yep .. to be honest, I reckon only supporters who do not really know the game will think anything other then 'training session' for the pre-season games. And by 'training session', I mean a chance to try out the youngsters .. see what young Carvalho and Ramsey are made of and how ready they are for first team action .. same with Elliot and our other young 'uns. Pre-season is about that to an extent but even more so about getting fitness levels up to where we need them to be .. I agree fully that Klopp will not care at all about the results .. probably same could be said about Ten Hag - if he is the right man for the United job, he will be thinking along the same lins .. if he is thinking 'We really need to beat Liverpool here', then he is destined for the same fate as Solksjaer and the other chops who have gone before him.
Logged

Offline him_15

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,826
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #162 on: June 17, 2022, 08:31:45 am »
maximum point in August.
Logged
Believer

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,829
    • @hartejack
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 02:03:31 pm »
Anyone know roughly when the first tv moves are announced? Only the opening weekend has been adjusted so far.
Logged

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,673
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 03:08:39 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 02:03:31 pm
Anyone know roughly when the first tv moves are announced? Only the opening weekend has been adjusted so far.
https://www.premierleague.com/news/2647056
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,829
    • @hartejack
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #165 on: Today at 12:43:39 pm »
Cheers!
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 