Aye, well use it as a double training session, with the important work done in the first training session, then playing two different XIs in each half. The lads will be playing the match on heavy legs after the early session. Klopp will not even be thinking about the result.



Yep .. to be honest, I reckon only supporters who do not really know the game will think anything other then 'training session' for the pre-season games. And by 'training session', I mean a chance to try out the youngsters .. see what young Carvalho and Ramsey are made of and how ready they are for first team action .. same with Elliot and our other young 'uns. Pre-season is about that to an extent but even more so about getting fitness levels up to where we need them to be .. I agree fully that Klopp will not care at all about the results .. probably same could be said about Ten Hag - if he is the right man for the United job, he will be thinking along the same lins .. if he is thinking 'We really need to beat Liverpool here', then he is destined for the same fate as Solksjaer and the other chops who have gone before him.