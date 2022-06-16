It's seems like we just finished this party. Won't be long until we find out the next seasons fixtures.



The fixtures for the 2022-23 Premier League season will be released on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 9am BST



Opening weekend is August 6th.



It will be crazy with the break for the World Cup. Expect a packed season again with little rest for the players.





As always, have a go predicting what the opening day fixture might be. Not which club you want but what the fixture computer comes up with.





My guess, Nottingham Forest at home.