« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures  (Read 970 times)

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,917
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« on: Yesterday at 08:35:14 pm »
It's seems like we just finished this party. Won't be long until we find out the next seasons fixtures.

The fixtures for the 2022-23 Premier League season will be released on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 9am BST

Opening weekend is August 6th.

It will be crazy with the break for the World Cup. Expect a packed season again with little rest for the players.


As always, have a go predicting what the opening day fixture might be. Not which club you want but what the fixture computer comes up with.


My guess, Nottingham Forest at home.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,651
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:48:01 pm »
Fulham at home.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,736
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:49:47 pm »
Forest away
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline quirkovski

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:19:12 pm »
Chelsea @ home
Logged

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:20:18 pm »
Arsenal away
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,987
  • Dutch Class
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:32:09 pm »
Spurs away
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,702
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:46:32 pm »
Chelsea at Wembley.
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 298
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:02:23 pm »
Villa home
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,032
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:21:38 pm »
Leeds home
Logged

Offline tunred

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 77
  • ici c'est liverpool
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:27:52 pm »
Arsenal away
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,097
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:29:01 pm »
Southampton away.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Tokyoite

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 21
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:00:26 am »
Brighton home
Logged

Offline him_15

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,820
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:41:46 am »
City away.
Logged
Believer

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,250
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:49:47 am »
Newcastle home
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity. Considerably more greedier than yaow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,663
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:01:29 am »
Man Utd at home.
Logged

Offline Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,765
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:18:06 am »
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 02:41:46 am
City away.
They've had a couple of poor starts lately, might be best to just play and get it over with rather than sweating about it later
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:26:10 am »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Today at 05:18:06 am
They've had a couple of poor starts lately, might be best to just play and get it over with rather than sweating about it later
Yeah rather get them early in season and again during the Xmas holidays.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline stan_the_van

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 61
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:55:33 am »
Bournemouth Away
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #18 on: Today at 07:06:38 am »
Fulham or Bournemouth at home please.

Anyone who wants City away is fucking mental.
Logged

Online Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:19:09 am »
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 02:41:46 am
City away.

Wont happen. Too big of a fixture. Its not a completely random process.
Logged

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,209
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #20 on: Today at 07:28:45 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:49:47 pm
Forest away

One of them aways that gets easier as the season goes on for me that, bit like Brentford this year.

As long as we are at home I don't mind though, City first would be quite cool.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 