« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures  (Read 70 times)

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,916
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« on: Today at 08:35:14 pm »
It's seems like we just finished this party. Won't be long until we find out the next seasons fixtures.

The fixtures for the 2022-23 Premier League season will be released on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 9am BST

Opening weekend is August 6th.

It will be crazy with the break for the World Cup. Expect a packed season again with little rest for the players.


As always, have a go predicting what the opening day fixture might be. Not which club you want but what the fixture computer comes up with.


My guess, Nottingham Forest at home.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 