For me DMZ definitely has an identity issue though. Right now I use it for some levelling of weapons I wouldn't usually use competitively and with the way the unlocks work this year that helps with attachments across the board. DMZ is also a good way to familiarise yourself with the map and earn XP.



I do need to unlock the M13B still and that has attachments locked to its levels so even though I might not use the gun too much the attachments could be important.





I guess I want DMZ to be a bit more risk/reward. Right now any contraband you get inside DMZ doesn't feel valuable, when you die you can hop back in (sometimes I don't even take a weapon in) and pick up all sorts of weapons of varying quality but nothing you'd be scared to lose if you die. That's my main crux really, I'm not scared to die because the loot doesn't feel valuable. I want things i pick up to feel rare, valuable and I'm genuinely scared of losing them and never knowing when I'll stumble across it again.



I'd also like there to be more of a story, not one that holds your hand and says go here and do this but one you figure out the more you play, with missions that have a bit more of a consequence. Right now it's like...go here and blow this up...but why? It's just filler to tick boxes.



Little ramble, sorry.