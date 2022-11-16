« previous next »
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #160 on: November 16, 2022, 04:13:09 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on November 16, 2022, 03:29:38 pm
So you can see your K/D ratio now, mine is hovering just above 1.1 which is better than I expected.  Shoot house plays pretty well, albeit a bit cluttered.

Not looking forward to seeing what mine is....
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #161 on: November 16, 2022, 06:24:30 pm »
DMZ is awful.

They should bring Clash or King Of The Hill back as game modes.

Gonna try some Shoot House now, love that map.
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #162 on: November 17, 2022, 06:25:18 am »
That proximity chat is a big no no for me. Toxic as fuck and you can't talk tactics because the enemy can hear you if they're in range.

Seems like bots still pop up randomly and not just in strongholds.

I like the map though
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #163 on: November 17, 2022, 09:56:00 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on November 17, 2022, 06:25:18 am
That proximity chat is a big no no for me. Toxic as fuck and you can't talk tactics because the enemy can hear you if they're in range.

Seems like bots still pop up randomly and not just in strongholds.

I like the map though

People will just use party chat or discord I guess to avoid that.  Which defeats the purpose of implementing it.

Another idea that sounds good in a board room but rubbish once the user gets its hands on it.
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #164 on: November 17, 2022, 10:52:48 am »
Can't even see your progression showing how long you earn a Battle Pass token. ::)

I'm giving Warzone 2 a big swerve, never really played BR anyway, tried some yesterday and still cannot comprehend how this game mode is so popular.

DMZ is just Bots and awful, I'll jump on when Clash is on because it's batshit crazy fun and manipulating double weapon XP with bounty contracts.

We're months away from a smaller Resurgence map being ready, which sucks.
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #165 on: November 17, 2022, 11:28:05 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on November 17, 2022, 10:52:48 am
Can't even see your progression showing how long you earn a Battle Pass token. ::)

I'm giving Warzone 2 a big swerve, never really played BR anyway, tried some yesterday and still cannot comprehend how this game mode is so popular.

DMZ is just Bots and awful, I'll jump on when Clash is on because it's batshit crazy fun and manipulating double weapon XP with bounty contracts.

We're months away from a smaller Resurgence map being ready, which sucks.

When you finish a game, the battle pass token pops up and fills up....
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #166 on: November 17, 2022, 11:40:44 pm »
Proximity chat is absolutely unreal!

When this game is finished (it's so buggy) it'll be class.
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #167 on: November 18, 2022, 08:59:28 pm »
Just got my first warzone win! Hopefully more to come now
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #168 on: November 19, 2022, 12:22:03 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on November 18, 2022, 08:59:28 pm
Just got my first warzone win! Hopefully more to come now
Congrats!!!

I've been on DMZ the last two days, I actually like it, pretty good when you play with mates or randoms ( who wanna work in a team) and do missions unlocking stuff.

Finally unlocked the M13 after about 6-7 attempts that's a pretty insane mission, you have to plan ahead for that, get a revive, 2/3 armour bag and a gas mask and get lucky.

Also unlocked 2 LMG blueprints and a pretty cool Konig operator skin.

From the Warzone Reddit been some funny videos with proximity chat.

One Guy was a Taxi driver, driving a enemy team to a location in DMZ, and another where a Guy was stalking team of 2 BR duos, after he downed them they were all having a little conversation and he eventually let them revive and he said his goodbyes. ;D
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #169 on: November 23, 2022, 10:31:52 am »
I have absolutely hammered the arse out of Shoot House and levelled all the main guns up! :)

Now to try DMZ....
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #170 on: November 23, 2022, 11:47:24 am »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on November 23, 2022, 10:31:52 am
I have absolutely hammered the arse out of Shoot House and levelled all the main guns up! :)

Now to try DMZ....
Shoot House is so good for Objective game modes, the map has a perfect flow for it.

You can camp in the Offices, You can Snipe in a few spots and it's small enough to just run n gun, one of my all time fav maps.

DMZ is pretty good casual fun, the Bots are a great challenge.

Best tips, get headshots on bots especially early in the match but in general, if their armour isn't damaged you'll get their armour and stow it.

Get at least 10k in money asap, buy a 2 armour vest for 7500 and the rest on armour which is 250.

Equip a Stim, the bots can overwhelm you in numbers and destroy your armour, Stim will save you until you find cover to armour yourself, if you find stims, stow them as well.

If you see a RPK on the floor, pick it up, it destroys bots and opposing players armour quick, easily the best gun on DMZ you can find in a match.

If you want the M13, get a 3 armour vest, lots of stowed armour, the bots will drop gas masks as well.

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #171 on: November 24, 2022, 09:47:21 am »
Managed a 5th & 6th in duos last night.

Don't like the Gulag - enjoyed Al Mazrah map though - feels much bigger than Verdansk and looks fab! The looting system will take a while to get used to and I discovered all the settings from multiplayer (button layout/preferences etc) don't carry forward into warzone - so middle of a match I'm trying to melee someone and it was the wrong button haha!

Looking forward now to getting my squad together to try DMZ - I like the idea of doing some mission based stuff and getting rewards :)

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #172 on: November 25, 2022, 10:52:32 am »
Latest patch made the AI stronger in DMZ.

Last week was a cakewalk doing missions, now the AI are throwing grenades with NBA accuracy, they use RPGs like they are missile guided, and get beamed by SMGs across the map, I swear they are sniping as well now.
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #173 on: November 25, 2022, 11:53:46 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on November 25, 2022, 10:52:32 am
Latest patch made the AI stronger in DMZ.

Last week was a cakewalk doing missions, now the AI are throwing grenades with NBA accuracy, they use RPGs like they are missile guided, and get beamed by SMGs across the map, I swear they are sniping as well now.

Didn't they also make it so you could run over the scientist in that zone where you get the gun ?  I haven't really bothered with that side of it yet.
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #174 on: November 25, 2022, 01:18:58 pm »
You can't do that now with the chemist. Your car gets ddos'd so it loses power. I've had a few games in DMZ, it's okay but there's no real sense of apprehension and caution. COD is just way too fast paced for this game mode imo. I'd of prefered a smaller tighter map for DMZ that could be played slower, lethal enemies but in smaller numbers.

You have about 20 minutes before the radiation kicks in so it's not like you can take it slow and methodical currently.
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #175 on: November 25, 2022, 05:02:43 pm »
Yeah the Chemist mission got absurdly easy with the LTV and turret on top, could wipe out the Chemist easily with the turret or running him over and 2 guys killing the bots.

The LTV takes loads of damage and you could use it to drive back to a exfil.

M13 is still below the 762 and M4.

The other Juggernaut mission is better and easier, exfil with his yellow weapons case 7 times you get a really cool Konig skin.

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #176 on: November 28, 2022, 11:27:10 am »
Ok...DMZ...what?

Like what am I doing? What is the deal with setting loadouts? What insured weapons? What is contraband - what am I doing? Collecting loot to sell at buy stations?
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #177 on: November 28, 2022, 11:34:26 am »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on November 28, 2022, 11:27:10 am
Ok...DMZ...what?

Like what am I doing? What is the deal with setting loadouts? What insured weapons? What is contraband - what am I doing? Collecting loot to sell at buy stations?

Insured weapons are the only weapons you get to mod yourself, and when you lose one you have to wait until the timer expires to use it again (extracting money from matches will reduce the timer faster).

Contraband weapons are pre-built and can't be modified. You start with a few and can get more by extracting them from matches and as rewards for missions.

If you extract with an upgraded armor/backpack/gas mask, the next time you matchmake you'll deploy with the upgraded gear, and that'll continue until you die and lose it. You can't store backpacks/armor/masks though so there's no reason to extract with spares.

There's a missions option on the main menu, you can pick three active missions from there and try to complete them during matches. Completing them gives rewards and unlocks new missions, and it seems like there's a very loose set of story missions to give it a bit of narrative.

Once you're in a match you can do whatever you want, there are missions on the map, strongholds to clear (you need a keycard which you can find on the bots around the map) and loot to grab.

Most loot you sell at a buy station then buy whatever gear you want.
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #178 on: November 28, 2022, 12:45:54 pm »
For me DMZ definitely has an identity issue though. Right now I use it for some levelling of weapons I wouldn't usually use competitively and with the way the unlocks work this year that helps with attachments across the board. DMZ is also a good way to familiarise yourself with the map and earn XP.

I do need to unlock the M13B still and that has attachments locked to its levels so even though I might not use the gun too much the attachments could be important.


I guess I want DMZ to be a bit more risk/reward. Right now any contraband you get inside DMZ doesn't feel valuable, when you die you can hop back in (sometimes I don't even take a weapon in) and pick up all sorts of weapons of varying quality but nothing you'd be scared to lose if you die. That's my main crux really, I'm not scared to die because the loot doesn't feel valuable. I want things i pick up to feel rare, valuable and I'm genuinely scared of losing them and never knowing when I'll stumble across it again.

I'd also like there to be more of a story, not one that holds your hand and says go here and do this but one you figure out the more you play, with missions that have a bit more of a consequence. Right now it's like...go here and blow this up...but why? It's just filler to tick boxes.

Little ramble, sorry.
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #179 on: November 30, 2022, 04:24:50 pm »
DMZ is beta, still stuff they can change and add.

Be nice if you could buy attachments for contraband weapons, sucks having a weapon with 0-2 attachments.

Also nice if the contraband weapons were not mostly Kastov weapons as well, getting boring using a RPK, 762, 545 and 74u, all amazing guns but limited with hardly any attachments.

If I see a non Kastov gun in loot, I'm equipping it asap.
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #180 on: Today at 07:49:24 am »
Played a good chunk of DMZ over the weekend - certainly growing into it more now.

Completing contracts, helping out teammates do theirs - in and out with loot.

One question I do have is relating to guns - and Red picks up on it a little above - the contraband weapons - how do you change these? I want a lachmann or a RAAL or a PDSW80 etc....
