I have absolutely hammered the arse out of Shoot House and levelled all the main guns up!



Now to try DMZ....



Shoot House is so good for Objective game modes, the map has a perfect flow for it.You can camp in the Offices, You can Snipe in a few spots and it's small enough to just run n gun, one of my all time fav maps.DMZ is pretty good casual fun, the Bots are a great challenge.Best tips, get headshots on bots especially early in the match but in general, if their armour isn't damaged you'll get their armour and stow it.Get at least 10k in money asap, buy a 2 armour vest for 7500 and the rest on armour which is 250.Equip a Stim, the bots can overwhelm you in numbers and destroy your armour, Stim will save you until you find cover to armour yourself, if you find stims, stow them as well.If you see a RPK on the floor, pick it up, it destroys bots and opposing players armour quick, easily the best gun on DMZ you can find in a match.If you want the M13, get a 3 armour vest, lots of stowed armour, the bots will drop gas masks as well.