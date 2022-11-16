« previous next »
Author Topic: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2  (Read 5162 times)

Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #160 on: November 16, 2022, 04:13:09 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on November 16, 2022, 03:29:38 pm
So you can see your K/D ratio now, mine is hovering just above 1.1 which is better than I expected.  Shoot house plays pretty well, albeit a bit cluttered.

Not looking forward to seeing what mine is....
Online RedSince86

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #161 on: November 16, 2022, 06:24:30 pm »
DMZ is awful.

They should bring Clash or King Of The Hill back as game modes.

Gonna try some Shoot House now, love that map.
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #162 on: November 17, 2022, 06:25:18 am »
That proximity chat is a big no no for me. Toxic as fuck and you can't talk tactics because the enemy can hear you if they're in range.

Seems like bots still pop up randomly and not just in strongholds.

I like the map though
Online Walshy nMe®

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #163 on: November 17, 2022, 09:56:00 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on November 17, 2022, 06:25:18 am
That proximity chat is a big no no for me. Toxic as fuck and you can't talk tactics because the enemy can hear you if they're in range.

Seems like bots still pop up randomly and not just in strongholds.

I like the map though

People will just use party chat or discord I guess to avoid that.  Which defeats the purpose of implementing it.

Another idea that sounds good in a board room but rubbish once the user gets its hands on it.
Online RedSince86

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #164 on: November 17, 2022, 10:52:48 am »
Can't even see your progression showing how long you earn a Battle Pass token. ::)

I'm giving Warzone 2 a big swerve, never really played BR anyway, tried some yesterday and still cannot comprehend how this game mode is so popular.

DMZ is just Bots and awful, I'll jump on when Clash is on because it's batshit crazy fun and manipulating double weapon XP with bounty contracts.

We're months away from a smaller Resurgence map being ready, which sucks.
Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #165 on: November 17, 2022, 11:28:05 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on November 17, 2022, 10:52:48 am
Can't even see your progression showing how long you earn a Battle Pass token. ::)

I'm giving Warzone 2 a big swerve, never really played BR anyway, tried some yesterday and still cannot comprehend how this game mode is so popular.

DMZ is just Bots and awful, I'll jump on when Clash is on because it's batshit crazy fun and manipulating double weapon XP with bounty contracts.

We're months away from a smaller Resurgence map being ready, which sucks.

When you finish a game, the battle pass token pops up and fills up....
Offline GiorgosCarraGoonies

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #166 on: November 17, 2022, 11:40:44 pm »
Proximity chat is absolutely unreal!

When this game is finished (it's so buggy) it'll be class.
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #167 on: November 18, 2022, 08:59:28 pm »
Just got my first warzone win! Hopefully more to come now
Online RedSince86

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #168 on: November 19, 2022, 12:22:03 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on November 18, 2022, 08:59:28 pm
Just got my first warzone win! Hopefully more to come now
Congrats!!!

I've been on DMZ the last two days, I actually like it, pretty good when you play with mates or randoms ( who wanna work in a team) and do missions unlocking stuff.

Finally unlocked the M13 after about 6-7 attempts that's a pretty insane mission, you have to plan ahead for that, get a revive, 2/3 armour bag and a gas mask and get lucky.

Also unlocked 2 LMG blueprints and a pretty cool Konig operator skin.

From the Warzone Reddit been some funny videos with proximity chat.

One Guy was a Taxi driver, driving a enemy team to a location in DMZ, and another where a Guy was stalking team of 2 BR duos, after he downed them they were all having a little conversation and he eventually let them revive and he said his goodbyes. ;D
Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #169 on: November 23, 2022, 10:31:52 am »
I have absolutely hammered the arse out of Shoot House and levelled all the main guns up! :)

Now to try DMZ....
Online RedSince86

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #170 on: November 23, 2022, 11:47:24 am »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on November 23, 2022, 10:31:52 am
I have absolutely hammered the arse out of Shoot House and levelled all the main guns up! :)

Now to try DMZ....
Shoot House is so good for Objective game modes, the map has a perfect flow for it.

You can camp in the Offices, You can Snipe in a few spots and it's small enough to just run n gun, one of my all time fav maps.

DMZ is pretty good casual fun, the Bots are a great challenge.

Best tips, get headshots on bots especially early in the match but in general, if their armour isn't damaged you'll get their armour and stow it.

Get at least 10k in money asap, buy a 2 armour vest for 7500 and the rest on armour which is 250.

Equip a Stim, the bots can overwhelm you in numbers and destroy your armour, Stim will save you until you find cover to armour yourself, if you find stims, stow them as well.

If you see a RPK on the floor, pick it up, it destroys bots and opposing players armour quick, easily the best gun on DMZ you can find in a match.

If you want the M13, get a 3 armour vest, lots of stowed armour, the bots will drop gas masks as well.

Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #171 on: Yesterday at 09:47:21 am »
Managed a 5th & 6th in duos last night.

Don't like the Gulag - enjoyed Al Mazrah map though - feels much bigger than Verdansk and looks fab! The looting system will take a while to get used to and I discovered all the settings from multiplayer (button layout/preferences etc) don't carry forward into warzone - so middle of a match I'm trying to melee someone and it was the wrong button haha!

Looking forward now to getting my squad together to try DMZ - I like the idea of doing some mission based stuff and getting rewards :)

Online RedSince86

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #172 on: Today at 10:52:32 am »
Latest patch made the AI stronger in DMZ.

Last week was a cakewalk doing missions, now the AI are throwing grenades with NBA accuracy, they use RPGs like they are missile guided, and get beamed by SMGs across the map, I swear they are sniping as well now.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #173 on: Today at 11:53:46 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:52:32 am
Latest patch made the AI stronger in DMZ.

Last week was a cakewalk doing missions, now the AI are throwing grenades with NBA accuracy, they use RPGs like they are missile guided, and get beamed by SMGs across the map, I swear they are sniping as well now.

Didn't they also make it so you could run over the scientist in that zone where you get the gun ?  I haven't really bothered with that side of it yet.
