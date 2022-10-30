That SPR is everywhere, also no sniper glint without a scope and it's accurate as fuck. Constantly getting taken down with it, 1 hit kill to the chest it seems.



The Kastov 762 is the only gun I can remotely hold my own with. Really digging it so far although it is lacking content wise, then again it is pre-season or whatever they want to call it.



Yeah just like MW1 it's the most tryhard noobiest gun in the game, fucking hated people who abused that gun and it's happening again.It's like a shotgun with the most insane range, and the laser that you unlock for it gives it the most insane ADS according to my friend who only uses Marksman and Sniper rifles, he's been getting 50-70 kills on Hardpoint with it and says it's better than the MW1 version.It will be getting a nerf, needs it's ADS slowing down a lot with that laser, and needs more gun sway, far to accurate for insta kills in close range.Kastov is my favourite gun as well, i always loved the AK-47's in CoD, they just hit hard.You should try the TAQ-56 (Scar) as well, just as good with less recoil than the Kastov and is the best sounding AR.M4, Kastov and TAQ are the Meta AR's so far.