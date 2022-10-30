« previous next »
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2

naYoRHa2b

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
Reply #120 on: October 30, 2022, 09:53:58 pm
CO-OP is decent. A good way to level some weapons as you come across different ones. You use the backpack as well which you'll also make use of in DMZ and WZ2 but it just doesn't feel intuitive which is the common theme around this year's UI, I just don't understand why it's so clunky. I managed to level the spr and I think that's going to be a nice weapon if we get a rebirth type map.
gerrardisgod

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
Reply #121 on: October 31, 2022, 08:35:45 am
Have to say I just dont think Ground War works on these games (hated it in 2019 too), cant place my finger on why though. TTK being too fast maybe, or the overpowered vehicles?

Shame really, as its basically just Conquest, which will always be my favourite FPS mode.
Walshy nMe®

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
Reply #122 on: October 31, 2022, 11:52:03 am
I really like the border crossing map, but it needs objectives like Dom or Hardpoint to get people moving.

I can't imagine TDM with people just sitting at either end.
Walshy nMe®

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
Reply #123 on: October 31, 2022, 11:56:24 am
That SPR is everywhere, also no sniper glint without a scope and it's accurate as fuck. Constantly getting taken down with it, 1 hit kill to the chest it seems.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
Reply #124 on: October 31, 2022, 01:17:55 pm
The Kastov 762 is the only gun I can remotely hold my own with.  Really digging it so far although it is lacking content wise, then again it is pre-season or whatever they want to call it.
RedSince86

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
Reply #125 on: October 31, 2022, 02:22:11 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on October 31, 2022, 11:56:24 am
That SPR is everywhere, also no sniper glint without a scope and it's accurate as fuck. Constantly getting taken down with it, 1 hit kill to the chest it seems.
Yeah just like MW1 it's the most tryhard noobiest gun in the game, fucking hated people who abused that gun and it's happening again.

It's like a shotgun with the most insane range, and the laser that you unlock for it gives it the most insane ADS according to my friend who only uses Marksman and Sniper rifles, he's been getting 50-70 kills on Hardpoint with it and says it's better than the MW1 version.

It will be getting a nerf, needs it's ADS slowing down a lot with that laser, and needs more gun sway, far to accurate for insta kills in close range.

Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on October 31, 2022, 01:17:55 pm
The Kastov 762 is the only gun I can remotely hold my own with.  Really digging it so far although it is lacking content wise, then again it is pre-season or whatever they want to call it.
Kastov is my favourite gun as well, i always loved the AK-47's in CoD, they just hit hard.

You should try the TAQ-56 (Scar) as well, just as good with less recoil than the Kastov and is the best sounding AR.

M4, Kastov and TAQ are the Meta AR's so far.
Walshy nMe®

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
Reply #126 on: October 31, 2022, 02:24:05 pm
I've found the TAQ a little inconsistent, sometimes takes half a mag to drop someone, sometimes it' doesn't.

I have come from getting the M4 gold and this doesn't feel as good.
Walshy nMe®

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
Reply #127 on: October 31, 2022, 02:24:39 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on October 31, 2022, 02:22:11 pm
Yeah just like MW1 it's the most tryhard noobiest gun in the game, fucking hated people who abused that gun and it's happening again.

I never played MW2019 but it reminds me of the shotgun with slug pellets in Black Ops 2.
Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
Reply #128 on: November 1, 2022, 01:26:21 pm
I'm in love with the RAAL!
naYoRHa2b

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
Reply #129 on: November 2, 2022, 09:43:08 am
So it's becoming apparent that the vault edition of the game which was supposed to give you a load of double xp tokens only works if you bought the game through the Call Of Duty in game store. So when you are in the game whether it's Vanguard, Black Ops, MW or the standalone Warzone and you can access the store from within that...well that's the catch, if you pre ordered outside of that through Xbox store, PS store, battle net etc then a lot of people didn't get these benefits.

So fucking shady from Activision, it's really dissapointing that Cyberpunk got panned (deservedly) for being broke but this game is also broke for many people and nothing happens. IW or Activision don't even communicate anything.
RedSince86

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
Reply #130 on: November 2, 2022, 03:04:10 pm
Best launch for a CoD game in history, $800 million in 3 days. :o

Crazy.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
Reply #131 on: November 2, 2022, 07:42:08 pm
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on November  1, 2022, 01:26:21 pm
I'm in love with the RAAL!

Its fantastic on that Sicario border type map.
RedSince86

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
Reply #132 on: November 2, 2022, 08:14:20 pm
Raal was my go to gun on Shipment on MW2019.

Just mount on a barrel and head glitch, chest or headshots galore.

The UI is getting a overhaul according to Fazejev, not sure why they came up with that confusing pile of shit in the first place.
Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
Reply #133 on: November 3, 2022, 07:46:14 am
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on November  2, 2022, 09:43:08 am
So it's becoming apparent that the vault edition of the game which was supposed to give you a load of double xp tokens only works if you bought the game through the Call Of Duty in game store. So when you are in the game whether it's Vanguard, Black Ops, MW or the standalone Warzone and you can access the store from within that...well that's the catch, if you pre ordered outside of that through Xbox store, PS store, battle net etc then a lot of people didn't get these benefits.

So fucking shady from Activision, it's really dissapointing that Cyberpunk got panned (deservedly) for being broke but this game is also broke for many people and nothing happens. IW or Activision don't even communicate anything.

I was wondering about this. I bought it originally through the in game store - however, I then discovered that instead of taking payment there and then - I got charged a few days before release. As the card I'd originally used had expired, I had to re-order only this time through the MS store. I've got the Vault edition gun camos/blueprints - but did notice a distinct lack of double XP tokens etc

Be interested to see if i get the battlepass skips - gonna go complain on twitter - that usually gets them to do seomthing
RedSince86

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
Reply #134 on: November 3, 2022, 01:23:04 pm
Levelled and golded the the FSS Hurricane, the range on it is stupid. :D

Going to level up the P90 next.

I wish the map rotation would be better, seems i keep playing the same 5 maps all the time this week.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
Reply #135 on: November 3, 2022, 01:52:09 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on November  3, 2022, 01:23:04 pm
Levelled and golded the the FSS Hurricane, the range on it is stupid. :D

Going to level up the P90 next.

I wish the map rotation would be better, seems i keep playing the same 5 maps all the time this week.

That and I reckon three of the maps are really similar.
AndyMuller

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
Reply #136 on: November 3, 2022, 02:02:29 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on November  2, 2022, 03:04:10 pm
Best launch for a CoD game in history, $800 million in 3 days. :o

Crazy.

And people wonder why Sony are kicking up a fuss over Microsoft owning it  ;D
Walshy nMe®

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
Reply #137 on: November 3, 2022, 02:36:20 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on November  2, 2022, 09:43:08 am
So it's becoming apparent that the vault edition of the game which was supposed to give you a load of double xp tokens only works if you bought the game through the Call Of Duty in game store. So when you are in the game whether it's Vanguard, Black Ops, MW or the standalone Warzone and you can access the store from within that...well that's the catch, if you pre ordered outside of that through Xbox store, PS store, battle net etc then a lot of people didn't get these benefits.

So fucking shady from Activision, it's really dissapointing that Cyberpunk got panned (deservedly) for being broke but this game is also broke for many people and nothing happens. IW or Activision don't even communicate anything.

Of the scummy behaviours that these developers have pulled over the years (and there's many) this is disgusting.
RedSamba

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
Reply #138 on: November 3, 2022, 05:09:19 pm
i think i've read somewhere that the "perks" of the vault edition will be available once they release Warzone 2, and if not i will ask for a refund. Pricks  :wanker
RedSamba

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
Reply #139 on: November 4, 2022, 04:46:54 pm



RedSince86

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 01:21:27 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QrMHbMAFRkE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QrMHbMAFRkE</a>
Schmidt

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
Reply #141 on: Yesterday at 09:12:55 pm
Looks like they've buffed aim assist on console and removed the ability to disable crossplay on PC for absolutely no reason.
Schmidt

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
Reply #142 on: Yesterday at 09:24:40 pm
Not only that but the "bug" that was in MW2019 where stun grenades affect keyboard + mouse players significantly more than controller players is in MW II as well.

I wish I'd known about this before I played through the campaign but I doubt I'll be able to refund this pile of shit now.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
Reply #143 on: Today at 03:50:40 am
Meh, Im really enjoying it. Im not very good, but its a fun way to waste a couple of hours.
