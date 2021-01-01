« previous next »
Author Topic: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II  (Read 72 times)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
« on: Yesterday at 06:12:33 pm »
Just in. Not gonna lie, I'm hyped.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/r72GP1PIZa0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/r72GP1PIZa0</a>
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:51:46 pm »
Isn't it going to be a rekinned MW?
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:21:31 pm »
Trailer didn't do anything for me but I really enjoyed MW 2019 so I'll get this.
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:15:35 am »
They do know how to make a good trailer
