Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Topic: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
RedSamba
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,665
EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Just in. Not gonna lie, I'm hyped.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/r72GP1PIZa0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/r72GP1PIZa0</a>
Flaccido Dongingo
Dont swing at the king!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,901
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Isn't it going to be a rekinned MW?
naYoRHa2b
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,310
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Trailer didn't do anything for me but I really enjoyed MW 2019 so I'll get this.
ScouserAtHeart
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,891
Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
They do know how to make a good trailer
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."
