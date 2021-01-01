P.s How needy have you found the people of Uruguay in relation to your love of the player. Asking for the future.
And what did the Paraguayans think?
LFC yes it is me again news today in Portugal Darwin is leaving for 100 million Euros to...........Liverpool ............makes sense we want to sell him (100 million goes a very very very long way and we have a replacement!! well various actually) will be sad to see him go BUT at least he will go to a fantastic club. apparently LFC/Benfica institutional relations are really very very good and small talk out of Benfica is LFC have been a pleasure to negotiate with ...they are the stage of negotiating how or over what time period LFC will pay Darwin big hug to all E PLURIBUS UNUM AD INFINITUM
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....
We need Heroisdomar to give us his view on Nunez.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Is he any good?
He's 85 million euros. Of course he's good.
I sent out the Bat Signal, and you answered the call.
Thanks mate, but you won't get 100 million
Welcome back. Who are those players you're looking at to replace Nunez..petar musa a Croatian International (looks a right beast Benfica style and........Ricardo Horta and Mario Gotze who has also already put his ink on our contract ..Benfica really need to re build ...you guys need to replace Sane right ??
General Feeling around Benfica is "if he has to go then go to a proper club with our Blessing and take Benfica's name with you, 100 million goes a very LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOONG way folks that is modern football we do not have rich owners we are owned by our members, Portugal produces world class players by the sack full and they do their time then leave it is how stuff is and we are all fine with that, Portugal does not have the structure nor should it pay multi million pound wages .........in short "good luck Darwin you will always be one of us........bring on the next kid with big dreams,I will be sad but BUT if he goes to Anfield he will be going to a Brilliant club that all admire at Benfica he will take our mark of excellence and he will fund the building or rebuilding ........what is there to not like
Would you say he is rapid, or does he have pace?
Neither.He's fast as fuck though.
Will Mo pass to him, though?
NO MONEY NO FUN 20% o that has to go to Almeria, apparently they have already agreed fee .....now negotiating payment periods etc
hi mate You watch him more than any of us. Do you think he is likely to succeed in the PL? What are his strengths and weaknesses in your opinion?
The latest is 80 Million euros upfront 20 deffered over the period of the contract AND Kostas Tsimikas (yes please as the Snake Grimaldo is geting his marching orders
Youll be paying us if Kostas is going the other way
Tsimikas market value is 10 million euros, according to transfermarkt
