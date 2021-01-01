« previous next »
Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
LFC yes it is me again :wave  news today in Portugal Darwin is leaving for 100 million Euros to...........Liverpool ............makes sense we want to sell him (100 million goes a very very very long way and we have a replacement!! well various actually) will be sad to see him go BUT at least he will go to a fantastic club. apparently LFC/Benfica institutional relations are really very very good and small talk out of Benfica is LFC have been a pleasure to negotiate with ...they are the stage of negotiating how or over what time period LFC will pay Darwin

big hug to all E PLURIBUS UNUM AD INFINITUM
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
Thanks mate, but you won't get 100 million  ;)
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
Always good to see you back, Heroisdomar. But I hope you aren't too attached to that valuation, none of us are sure the club will be willing to part with that much for Nunez, though he does look very good.
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
Welcome back mate. News in the UK from our respected journalists is that we're some way off because of the price.

Might be more appropriate if it was moved to the transfer rumours area, but I'd be keen to hear what your thoughts of him are :)
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
P.s
How needy have you found the people of Uruguay in relation to your love of the player. Asking for the future.
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
Welcome back. Who are those players you're looking at to replace Nunez..



Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 01:21:07 pm
P.s
How needy have you found the people of Uruguay in relation to your love of the player. Asking for the future.

And what did the Paraguayans think?
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 01:33:44 pm
And what did the Paraguayans think?

or the Paratroopers
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
Quote from: Heroisdomar on Yesterday at 01:15:53 pm
LFC yes it is me again :wave  news today in Portugal Darwin is leaving for 100 million Euros to...........Liverpool ............makes sense we want to sell him (100 million goes a very very very long way and we have a replacement!! well various actually) will be sad to see him go BUT at least he will go to a fantastic club. apparently LFC/Benfica institutional relations are really very very good and small talk out of Benfica is LFC have been a pleasure to negotiate with ...they are the stage of negotiating how or over what time period LFC will pay Darwin

big hug to all E PLURIBUS UNUM AD INFINITUM

Who's the replacement amigo?

We're gonna steal him too!  :D
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
 :wave

All we now need is Uruguayan36.  ;D
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
I sent out the Bat Signal, and you answered the call. :D

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:51:43 am
We need Heroisdomar to give us his view on Nunez.
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
Is he any good?
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
:wave

Are you bothered that he is looking to leave/that you will lose him, or are you ok with that as the fee, whatever it is, will be well invested and will strengthen Benfica? If you invest the money the way we did the Coutinho money, then that would be a result for you I'd think.
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 02:04:01 pm
Is he any good?
Is he any good?

He's 85 million euros. Of course he's good.
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 02:11:59 pm
He's 85 million euros. Of course he's good.

Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
That was pounds mate.
We're talking euros now.
Continental.
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
We should offer Mo in a swap deal. ;)
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:59:46 pm
I sent out the Bat Signal, and you answered the call. :D


Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
Is he any good in the air?
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
Hero is back.  8)

How good is Nunez, and do you think he'll be a success if he comes to Anfield?

Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
Hello mate!! Welcome back. If the transfer happens I hope Benfica get most of the money and can use it to strengthen and win titles again. As excited as I am to have him here it's a bit sad a club as huge as Benfica lose players all the time after a good season or two but I guess that's the way football is at the moment. Good luck!!
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 01:21:07 pm
P.s
How needy have you found the people of Uruguay in relation to your love of the player. Asking for the future.

;D

Welcome back Hero :wave What's the general feeling among Benfica fans on this?
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
Nice one Hero! Hopefully those funds will have you winning the league again :scarf
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 01:18:29 pm
Thanks mate, but you won't get 100 million  ;)

NO MONEY NO FUN  20% o that has to go to Almeria, apparently they have already agreed fee .....now negotiating payment periods etc
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 01:30:30 pm
Welcome back. Who are those players you're looking at to replace Nunez..

petar musa a Croatian International (looks a right beast Benfica style and........Ricardo Horta and Mario Gotze who has also already put his ink on our contract ..Benfica really need to re build ...you guys need to replace Sane right ??




Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
General Feeling around Benfica is "if he has to go then go to a proper club with our Blessing and take Benfica's name with you, 100 million goes a very LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOONG way folks that is modern football we do not have rich owners we are owned by our members, Portugal produces world class players by the sack full and they do their time then leave it is how stuff is and we are all fine with that, Portugal does not have the structure nor should it pay multi million pound wages .........in short "good luck Darwin you will always be one of us........bring on the next kid with big dreams,


I will be sad but BUT if he goes to Anfield he will be going to a Brilliant club that all admire at Benfica he will take our mark of excellence and he will fund the building or rebuilding ........what is there to not like ???
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
Quote from: Heroisdomar on Yesterday at 08:21:40 pm
General Feeling around Benfica is "if he has to go then go to a proper club with our Blessing and take Benfica's name with you, 100 million goes a very LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOONG way folks that is modern football we do not have rich owners we are owned by our members, Portugal produces world class players by the sack full and they do their time then leave it is how stuff is and we are all fine with that, Portugal does not have the structure nor should it pay multi million pound wages .........in short "good luck Darwin you will always be one of us........bring on the next kid with big dreams,


I will be sad but BUT if he goes to Anfield he will be going to a Brilliant club that all admire at Benfica he will take our mark of excellence and he will fund the building or rebuilding ........what is there to not like ???
hi mate  :wave

You watch him more than any of us. Do you think he is likely to succeed in the PL? What are his strengths and weaknesses in your opinion?
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
Would you say he is rapid, or does he have pace?
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 10:48:20 pm
Would you say he is rapid, or does he have pace?

Neither.

He's fast as fuck though.
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:02:30 pm
Neither.

He's fast as fuck though.

Will Mo pass to him, though?
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 11:04:12 pm
Will Mo pass to him, though?

MinamiNO
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
Quote from: Heroisdomar on Yesterday at 08:08:30 pm
NO MONEY NO FUN  20% o that has to go to Almeria, apparently they have already agreed fee .....now negotiating payment periods etc


Nothing for 20 years then all the money at once, then, if its e100m
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 10:46:42 pm
hi mate  :wave

You watch him more than any of us. Do you think he is likely to succeed in the PL? What are his strengths and weaknesses in your opinion?

I have 100% faih he will do well and become even better at LFC no uestions  he is a humble kid, just become a dad Klop will make him even better because that is what Klop does , if Darwin has done what he has done at a Benfica team who have been a snake pit the last two years...he will do it at LFC
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
fascinating how this is evolving
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
The latest is 80 Million euros upfront 20 deffered over the period of the contract AND Kostas Tsimikas (yes please as the Snake Grimaldo is geting his marching orders
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
Quote from: Heroisdomar on Today at 12:09:15 am
The latest is 80 Million euros upfront 20 deffered over the period of the contract AND Kostas Tsimikas (yes please as the Snake Grimaldo is geting his marching orders

cancel the deal!

Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
Quote from: Heroisdomar on Today at 12:09:15 am
The latest is 80 Million euros upfront 20 deffered over the period of the contract AND Kostas Tsimikas (yes please as the Snake Grimaldo is geting his marching orders

Youll be paying us if Kostas is going the other way
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
Quote from: Heroisdomar on Today at 12:09:15 am
The latest is 80 Million euros upfront 20 deffered over the period of the contract AND Kostas Tsimikas (yes please as the Snake Grimaldo is geting his marching orders

That seems like wishful thinking - reason being is we could get 30m for Kostas easily. Hes a PL level starter.

Also the Scouser Greek. Cant change that now.
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 12:21:30 am
Youll be paying us if Kostas is going the other way
Tsimikas market value is 10 million euros, according to transfermarkt
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
Quote from: Heroisdomar on Today at 12:33:37 am
Tsimikas market value is 10 million euros, according to transfermarkt

Not a chance Tsimikas will go the other way.
