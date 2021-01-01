LFC yes it is me againnews today in Portugal Darwin is leaving for 100 million Euros to...........Liverpool ............makes sense we want to sell him (100 million goes a very very very long way and we have a replacement!! well various actually) will be sad to see him go BUT at least he will go to a fantastic club. apparently LFC/Benfica institutional relations are really very very good and small talk out of Benfica is LFC have been a pleasure to negotiate with ...they are the stage of negotiating how or over what time period LFC will pay Darwinbig hug to all E PLURIBUS UNUM AD INFINITUM