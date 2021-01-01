« previous next »
Author Topic: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez  (Read 545 times)

Offline Heroisdomar

Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
« on: Today at 01:15:53 pm »
LFC yes it is me again :wave  news today in Portugal Darwin is leaving for 100 million Euros to...........Liverpool ............makes sense we want to sell him (100 million goes a very very very long way and we have a replacement!! well various actually) will be sad to see him go BUT at least he will go to a fantastic club. apparently LFC/Benfica institutional relations are really very very good and small talk out of Benfica is LFC have been a pleasure to negotiate with ...they are the stage of negotiating how or over what time period LFC will pay Darwin

big hug to all E PLURIBUS UNUM AD INFINITUM
Online meady1981

Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:18:29 pm »
Thanks mate, but you won't get 100 million  ;)
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:18:45 pm »
Always good to see you back, Heroisdomar. But I hope you aren't too attached to that valuation, none of us are sure the club will be willing to part with that much for Nunez, though he does look very good.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:19:08 pm »
Welcome back mate. News in the UK from our respected journalists is that we're some way off because of the price.

Might be more appropriate if it was moved to the transfer rumours area, but I'd be keen to hear what your thoughts of him are :)
Online meady1981

Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:21:07 pm »
P.s
How needy have you found the people of Uruguay in relation to your love of the player. Asking for the future.
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:30:30 pm »
Welcome back. Who are those players you're looking at to replace Nunez..



Online afc turkish

Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:33:44 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 01:21:07 pm
P.s
How needy have you found the people of Uruguay in relation to your love of the player. Asking for the future.

And what did the Paraguayans think?
Online newterp

Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:40:07 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 01:33:44 pm
And what did the Paraguayans think?

or the Paratroopers
Offline Cruiser

Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:44:57 pm »
Quote from: Heroisdomar on Today at 01:15:53 pm
LFC yes it is me again :wave  news today in Portugal Darwin is leaving for 100 million Euros to...........Liverpool ............makes sense we want to sell him (100 million goes a very very very long way and we have a replacement!! well various actually) will be sad to see him go BUT at least he will go to a fantastic club. apparently LFC/Benfica institutional relations are really very very good and small talk out of Benfica is LFC have been a pleasure to negotiate with ...they are the stage of negotiating how or over what time period LFC will pay Darwin

big hug to all E PLURIBUS UNUM AD INFINITUM

Who's the replacement amigo?

We're gonna steal him too!  :D
Offline Samie

Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:50:21 pm »
 :wave

All we now need is Uruguayan36.  ;D
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:59:46 pm »
I sent out the Bat Signal, and you answered the call. :D

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:51:43 am
We need Heroisdomar to give us his view on Nunez.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:04:01 pm »
Is he any good?
Online rob1966

Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:08:19 pm »
:wave

Are you bothered that he is looking to leave/that you will lose him, or are you ok with that as the fee, whatever it is, will be well invested and will strengthen Benfica? If you invest the money the way we did the Coutinho money, then that would be a result for you I'd think.
Online meady1981

Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:11:59 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:04:01 pm
Is he any good?

He's 85 million euros. Of course he's good.
Online El Lobo

Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:13:37 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 02:11:59 pm
He's 85 million euros. Of course he's good.

Online meady1981

Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:15:29 pm »
That was pounds mate.
We're talking euros now.
Continental.
