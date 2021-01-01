« previous next »
Offline -Willo-

Re: Timewasting in the league
« Reply #80 on: Today at 08:44:19 am »
Offline thejbs

Re: Timewasting in the league
« Reply #81 on: Today at 08:57:53 am »
Stopped clock is not only more honest, its better for player welfare. And having a big countdown clock on the final attack would add excitement, especially if they play the countdown theme.
Online JRed

Re: Timewasting in the league
« Reply #82 on: Today at 09:03:37 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:57:53 am
Stopped clock is not only more honest, its better for player welfare. And having a big countdown clock on the final attack would add excitement, especially if they play the countdown theme.
Still wouldnt stop players going down for no reason to break up play.
Maybe the only way is to just carry on unless it looks like a serious injury. It was amazing how quickly Joe Linton jumped up when he realised the ref wasnt going to stop play.
Offline kavah

Re: Timewasting in the league
« Reply #83 on: Today at 09:37:12 am »
I fucking hate it when a player goes down and the ref goes over to examine him like he's a medically qualified doctor - all concerned like, even if it's Joe Linton with his bad cramps -     :no     


 I wish they's just play on if the player has a serious injury all the players know and will stop the game like they always have.
Online BER

Re: Timewasting in the league
« Reply #84 on: Today at 09:49:12 am »
Stopped clock could be horrible and leads to even more disruption.

Maybe something like a fifteen second rule for every dead ball would help. Or refs could actually book players for it consistently and fix it over a couple of weekends.
Offline Schmarn

Re: Timewasting in the league
« Reply #85 on: Today at 09:51:02 am »


Don't think we need a stop clock as that would result in games lasting over 2 hours like what is happening in rugby with breaks in play. It just needs the refs to implement the existing rules properly and ideally before the 89th minute. How many times do we see the ref let it go on all game before finally booking the goalie in the dying minutes. Give the team a first warning (whether it's the first minute or the last) and then a yellow card for every subsequent infringement. It will soon stop just as the tackle from behind has.

This issue sits there with abuse of referees as easily solvable but something that refs, for whatever reason, don't have the courage to enforce.
Offline -Willo-

Re: Timewasting in the league
« Reply #86 on: Today at 09:51:34 am »
Quote from: BER on Today at 09:49:12 am
Stopped clock could be horrible and leads to even more disruption.

Maybe something like a fifteen second rule for every dead ball would help. Or refs could actually book players for it consistently and fix it over a couple of weekends.

How do you book someone for faking injury though, Joelinton went down about 9 times and it was obvious he was faking but you can't assume when in the position of ref surely?

Online El Lobo

Re: Timewasting in the league
« Reply #87 on: Today at 09:51:48 am »
Nah

As with everything relating to the officials.....its their fault and they need improving on. Bring in a stop clock and keep the same officials and I will guarantee teams would find others ways to waste time and those same officials would do fuck all about it.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline lfcred1976

Re: Timewasting in the league
« Reply #88 on: Today at 09:52:42 am »
For injuries should do what they do in Rugby. Physio comes on and works around the player. Obviously if its a serious injury you stop the game, but for cramps and little shithouse knocks they go down with, just let let the physio come on and the play continues. 
Offline scouse neapolitan

Re: Timewasting in the league
« Reply #89 on: Today at 09:58:27 am »
There's a difference between tactical timewasting as in killing the game with late possession. The Italians are past masters at it and that's totally legit. The bellendery that those shitehawks carried out last night was simply cheating. How do you expect their unknowledgeable Ingerland style supporters to recognise that? The same morons that didn't bat an eye-lid when their club was bought by their new owners.
Online RedKenWah

Re: Timewasting in the league
« Reply #90 on: Today at 09:59:58 am »
Take time keeping away from officials and treat it like rugby. Bet as soon as it happened and teams that want to time waste see the clock has stopped when they are up to their antics, they will soon learn and the issue goes away.

The amount of time wasting yesterday was beyond a joke, it adds no value to the game and needs to be binned off. Officials have had years to address and have done nothing so time for action to happen.

Also ref keeping play go on with injuries, I dont think its viable, you know there is little to zero honesty amongst football teams and you could see a Physio trying to interfere with play. Just think injuries stop but stop the clock as well.
Online BER

Re: Timewasting in the league
« Reply #91 on: Today at 10:18:03 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 09:51:34 am
How do you book someone for faking injury though, Joelinton went down about 9 times and it was obvious he was faking but you can't assume when in the position of ref surely?

Just keep playing on, leave it up to VAR to stop the game if they see something.
Online Ray K

Re: Proposed Football Rule Changes
« Reply #92 on: Today at 10:40:17 am »
Whatever happened to the rule where play just carries on unless there's a head injury?  You've got cramp? Tough shit, play on. And if you're lying down in your own area you're playing everyone onside too.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Proposed Football Rule Changes
« Reply #93 on: Today at 11:53:44 am »
I said last night in the post game thread that the scale of cheating and timewasting is making the game unwatchable. What the football bubble needs to recognise is that tolerating this is effectively cheating the public who are paying, either at the ground or on TV.

Hearing McManaman saying he doesn't have a problem with it sums up how out of touch the football bubble is. When did he last pay to watch football?

VAR has turned me off watching football. I watched a bit more last season, but the marked increase in this sort of tactic from Howe, Lapard and the rest mean that until its effectively dealt with, I won't be rushing to watch too much more.

I've often said that we get the game we deserve. Coaches and players that set out to cheat, and officials that don't properly deal with it mean that the game is awful, but it's all self inflicted.
Online Jshooters

Re: Proposed Football Rule Changes
« Reply #94 on: Today at 11:58:04 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:53:44 am
I said last night in the post game thread that the scale of cheating and timewasting is making the game unwatchable. What the football bubble needs to recognise is that tolerating this is effectively cheating the public who are paying, either at the ground or on TV.

Hearing McManaman saying he doesn't have a problem with it sums up how out of touch the football bubble is. When did he last pay to watch football?

VAR has turned me off watching football. I watched a bit more last season, but the marked increase in this sort of tactic from Howe, Lapard and the rest mean that until its effectively dealt with, I won't be rushing to watch too much more.

I've often said that we get the game we deserve. Coaches and players that set out to cheat, and officials that don't properly deal with it mean that the game is awful, but it's all self inflicted.

Said the same to my Mrs during the game last night.  The fact that karma came into play has tempered that feeling somewhat but Saturday might put paid to that if the blueshite carry on their antics (apparently they were horrendously timewasting against Leeds on Tuesday night)
Believer

Online Knight

Re: Proposed Football Rule Changes
« Reply #95 on: Today at 11:58:54 am »
There's be far fewer breaks if you had a stopped clock because it would be less advantageous to slow everything down. Plus you'd need to make it 30 min a half of actual play or something like that, so we wouldn't have a clock running for 90 minutes. It would mean you're guaranteed actual play of 60 minutes (which is, I believe, a few minutes over the average of what we get normally). There's no reason that should be much longer than the 97 minutes we get (with stoppage time) normally.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Proposed Football Rule Changes
« Reply #96 on: Today at 11:59:20 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:53:44 am
I said last night in the post game thread that the scale of cheating and timewasting is making the game unwatchable. What the football bubble needs to recognise is that tolerating this is effectively cheating the public who are paying, either at the ground or on TV.

Hearing McManaman saying he doesn't have a problem with it sums up how out of touch the football bubble is. When did he last pay to watch football?

VAR has turned me off watching football. I watched a bit more last season, but the marked increase in this sort of tactic from Howe, Lapard and the rest mean that until its effectively dealt with, I won't be rushing to watch too much more.

I've often said that we get the game we deserve. Coaches and players that set out to cheat, and officials that don't properly deal with it mean that the game is awful, but it's all self inflicted.
It's ruining the product. Why subscribe to Sky/BT or buy tickets to watch a team trying their best to not play football?
Offline -Willo-

Re: Proposed Football Rule Changes
« Reply #97 on: Today at 11:59:44 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:53:44 am
I said last night in the post game thread that the scale of cheating and timewasting is making the game unwatchable. What the football bubble needs to recognise is that tolerating this is effectively cheating the public who are paying, either at the ground or on TV.

Hearing McManaman saying he doesn't have a problem with it sums up how out of touch the football bubble is. When did he last pay to watch football?

VAR has turned me off watching football. I watched a bit more last season, but the marked increase in this sort of tactic from Howe, Lapard and the rest mean that until its effectively dealt with, I won't be rushing to watch too much more.

I've often said that we get the game we deserve. Coaches and players that set out to cheat, and officials that don't properly deal with it mean that the game is awful, but it's all self inflicted.

You are right, people will simply stop watching games they aren't invested in and when the numbers decrease slightly, lets hope they know why.

It isn't fun to watch, and it isn't a good look for the spot.

If I were just getting into footy now and watched that I'd be mortified, absolutely shit, and for some reason its accepted more and more.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Proposed Football Rule Changes
« Reply #98 on: Today at 12:15:03 pm »
I've said it before  but a shot clock starts every time the keeper handles the ball. Needs to release within allocated time of 6 seconds or opposition are awarded an indirect free-kick or a corner kick. Same story with goal-kicks.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
