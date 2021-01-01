I said last night in the post game thread that the scale of cheating and timewasting is making the game unwatchable. What the football bubble needs to recognise is that tolerating this is effectively cheating the public who are paying, either at the ground or on TV.



Hearing McManaman saying he doesn't have a problem with it sums up how out of touch the football bubble is. When did he last pay to watch football?



VAR has turned me off watching football. I watched a bit more last season, but the marked increase in this sort of tactic from Howe, Lapard and the rest mean that until its effectively dealt with, I won't be rushing to watch too much more.



I've often said that we get the game we deserve. Coaches and players that set out to cheat, and officials that don't properly deal with it mean that the game is awful, but it's all self inflicted.