Proposed Football Rule Changes

RedG13

Re: Proposed Football Rule Changes
June 9, 2022, 09:42:42 am
Quote from: El Lobo on June  8, 2022, 12:48:30 pm
These are just new rules put in place because officials don't enforce the current rules, which is just daft. How often do you see goalkeepers penalised for holding onto the ball for far longer than 6 seconds? If teams are desperate to timewaste, they'll find ways around a stop-start clock system rather than what we have currently.
I see more often a goalie will drop the ball on the ground and wait to be pressed with is intentional and less to timewaste and more to bring pressure to play though the middle or try and send it the striker.
RedG13

Re: Proposed Football Rule Changes
June 9, 2022, 09:44:59 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on June  8, 2022, 05:40:02 pm
If we're talking about rule changes then for me the biggest issue is penalties. Depending on the model you believe in they have a 78-80% conversion rate and 95%+ of the time they are called it was for something that at best had like a 4% chance to be a goal. They therefore have an outsized relation to the outcome of the game in comparison to the act that created them so are of huge importance especially when scoring goals is at such a premium. This makes determining what is a penalty and why extremely tedious and unsatisfying.

If I were to trial something here's what I would look at:

Option 1 - All fouls in the penalty area are indirect free kicks unless it's a DOGSO
Option 2 - Move the penalty spot farther out to bring the conversion rate down
Option 3 - Make the penalty a running penalty like the MLS did originally

No, no, no. Option 3 would make Liverpool unbeatable in those situations with Elite 1v1 goalie in Alisson
PeterTheRed

Re: Proposed Football Rule Changes
June 9, 2022, 10:03:37 am
Quote from: rob1966 on June  9, 2022, 09:22:37 am
It would - by only giving so many seconds to restart play once the player has the ball, before awarding a free kick the other way, would make people get on with the game.

Can we really trust the English referees to implement that rule properly? I don't think so. A stop-clock would be much better ...
El Lobo

Re: Proposed Football Rule Changes
June 9, 2022, 10:04:04 am
Quote from: RedG13 on June  9, 2022, 09:42:42 am
I see more often a goalie will drop the ball on the ground and wait to be pressed with is intentional and less to timewaste and more to bring pressure to play though the middle or try and send it the striker.

The bottom line is, if referees are lenient with time-wasting then teams will find ways around it. I'd fucking love it to stop, it'll save the possibility of me either launching something through my TV or having a coronary. But as with a lot of problems with refs, VAR, offsides etc....the only way it can really improve is with the quality of officiating. Not changing rules.
Ghost Town

Re: Proposed Football Rule Changes
Yesterday at 04:43:30 am
I'm equivocal about the clock proposals; I can see the pros and cons of it. But as I've mentioned before I don't think the players and managers will be in favour of it. From what players and managers tend to say on the subject they won't want to be out there for longer than they are now.

I know they occasionally have to be - for games with extra time and penalties - but that's only a few times a season. This would be every game and from what players have said on the subject before they would be against it.

If they did bring it in there'd have to be clear, unambigious parameters as to when the clock stops. No discretion, just on or off. Otherwise we'd have the same problems we have now with referees choosing not to implement the existing rules.
Ghost Town

Re: Proposed Football Rule Changes
Yesterday at 04:48:34 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on June  8, 2022, 05:40:02 pm
If we're talking about rule changes then for me the biggest issue is penalties. Depending on the model you believe in they have a 78-80% conversion rate and 95%+ of the time they are called it was for something that at best had like a 4% chance to be a goal. They therefore have an outsized relation to the outcome of the game in comparison to the act that created them so are of huge importance especially when scoring goals is at such a premium. This makes determining what is a penalty and why extremely tedious and unsatisfying.

If I were to trial something here's what I would look at:

Option 1 - All fouls in the penalty area are indirect free kicks unless it's a DOGSO
Option 2 - Move the penalty spot farther out to bring the conversion rate down
Option 3 - Make the penalty a running penalty like the MLS did originally
I'll be a rare voice of support for you on this - not necessarily your proposals, but the idea that penalties are too harsh a punishment for what are often very innocuous fouls and which result in near certain goals from situations and positions where goals were very unlikely. The 'reward/punishment' feels exceptionally disproportionate in most instances.

I'm not sure what the solution is; your Option 1 perhaps. But I also know it'll never happen. The football world is wedded to the penalty and only a few of us seem to have an issue with it.
BoRed

Re: Proposed Football Rule Changes
Yesterday at 09:14:01 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 04:48:34 am
I'll be a rare voice of support for you on this - not necessarily your proposals, but the idea that penalties are too harsh a punishment for what are often very innocuous fouls and which result in near certain goals from situations and positions where goals were very unlikely. The 'reward/punishment' feels exceptionally disproportionate in most instances.

Agreed. A player being fouled when facing the corner flag or a ball going out of play hitting someone's arm on the edge of the box shouldn't be penalties. I'd rather see a penalty awarded when a player bearing down on the keeper is hacked down from behind just outside the box.
rob1966

Re: Proposed Football Rule Changes
Yesterday at 09:40:06 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on June  9, 2022, 10:03:37 am
Can we really trust the English referees to implement that rule properly? I don't think so. A stop-clock would be much better ...

When I talk about a stop clock, I'm referring more to the one used in Rugby League. Once the ball is ready to be played, eg at a scrum, the timekeeper, not the referee, starts a countdown clock and they have 25 seconds to get the ball in play, or its a penalty to the opposition. So, for example, with a keeper, once he has the ball, the clock starts and he has 25/30 seconds to take the goal kick otherwise the timekeeper flags it to the referee and its an indirect free kick in the box.
PeterTheRed

Re: Proposed Football Rule Changes
Yesterday at 11:25:24 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:40:06 am
When I talk about a stop clock, I'm referring more to the one used in Rugby League. Once the ball is ready to be played, eg at a scrum, the timekeeper, not the referee, starts a countdown clock and they have 25 seconds to get the ball in play, or its a penalty to the opposition. So, for example, with a keeper, once he has the ball, the clock starts and he has 25/30 seconds to take the goal kick otherwise the timekeeper flags it to the referee and its an indirect free kick in the box.

That might work, if there is a separate timekeeper ...
Pie Eyed

Re: Proposed Football Rule Changes
Yesterday at 11:38:37 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:40:06 am
When I talk about a stop clock, I'm referring more to the one used in Rugby League. Once the ball is ready to be played, eg at a scrum, the timekeeper, not the referee, starts a countdown clock and they have 25 seconds to get the ball in play, or its a penalty to the opposition. So, for example, with a keeper, once he has the ball, the clock starts and he has 25/30 seconds to take the goal kick otherwise the timekeeper flags it to the referee and its an indirect free kick in the box.

The problem with that (I'm a Wigan RLFC STH, so have seen this first-hand), is that whichever team wants to waste time will ALWAYS take the full time permitted by the shot-clock.
So the 35 seconds for a scrum might be 10-15 seconds for the team that wants to play, but 34.5 seconds for the other team.

Don't get me wrong - It has helped.  Just not as much as people think.

Back to football - I think that a second timer should be added on the scoreboard.
Every time there's an injury, the ball is out of play, or a goalkeeper drops to his knees to waste time, etc. the timekeeper starts the second clock running.
So you still have the standard 45 minute half for the TV screen or on the scoreboard, but the second timer counts UP.

So no need for the 4th official to hold up a board with some arbitrary number of minutes on it.

When you get to 45 mins, everyone can see EXACTLY how long is left and the second timer starts counting down to zero.

Any more time-wasting or stoppages and the counter is paused.

The other thing that this would require is that the TIMEKEEPER (not the referee) is responsible for ending the game/half.

That also means no more arguments about whether the ref should have let an attack play out before blowing.
Jshooters

Re: Proposed Football Rule Changes
Yesterday at 11:50:39 am
I like
Dave McCoy

Re: Proposed Football Rule Changes
Yesterday at 06:37:04 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 04:48:34 am
I'll be a rare voice of support for you on this - not necessarily your proposals, but the idea that penalties are too harsh a punishment for what are often very innocuous fouls and which result in near certain goals from situations and positions where goals were very unlikely. The 'reward/punishment' feels exceptionally disproportionate in most instances.

I'm not sure what the solution is; your Option 1 perhaps. But I also know it'll never happen. The football world is wedded to the penalty and only a few of us seem to have an issue with it.

It's tough because I think Referees already naturally do this. You hear in almost every game "anywhere else on the field it's a foul" type talk. But that's where it drives people made that the "rules" aren't being followed. They aren't being followed though because nobody wants to see a game be decided on whoever gets the most PK calls. So the ultimate answer is to make it possible for the referee to call the fouls but it not be a PK or if it has to be a PK then the conversion chance is way lower and commensurate with the foul. Maybe it can be a direct kick but from the spot of the foul? The penalty spot is only used for a DOGSO and fouls within the 6 yard box?
rob1966

Re: Proposed Football Rule Changes
Yesterday at 06:44:04 pm
Quote from: Pie Eyed on Yesterday at 11:38:37 am
The problem with that (I'm a Wigan RLFC STH, so have seen this first-hand), is that whichever team wants to waste time will ALWAYS take the full time permitted by the shot-clock.
So the 35 seconds for a scrum might be 10-15 seconds for the team that wants to play, but 34.5 seconds for the other team.

Don't get me wrong - It has helped.  Just not as much as people think.

Back to football - I think that a second timer should be added on the scoreboard.
Every time there's an injury, the ball is out of play, or a goalkeeper drops to his knees to waste time, etc. the timekeeper starts the second clock running.
So you still have the standard 45 minute half for the TV screen or on the scoreboard, but the second timer counts UP.

So no need for the 4th official to hold up a board with some arbitrary number of minutes on it.

When you get to 45 mins, everyone can see EXACTLY how long is left and the second timer starts counting down to zero.

Any more time-wasting or stoppages and the counter is paused.

The other thing that this would require is that the TIMEKEEPER (not the referee) is responsible for ending the game/half.

That also means no more arguments about whether the ref should have let an attack play out before blowing.

Cheers mate.

Started watching Wigan mid 80's due to my stepdad, but not been to a game in a long time now, so only seen the shot clock on telly - did they reduce it to 25 seconds due to the piss taking?

rob1966

Re: Proposed Football Rule Changes
Yesterday at 06:52:05 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 04:48:34 am
I'll be a rare voice of support for you on this - not necessarily your proposals, but the idea that penalties are too harsh a punishment for what are often very innocuous fouls and which result in near certain goals from situations and positions where goals were very unlikely. The 'reward/punishment' feels exceptionally disproportionate in most instances.

I'm not sure what the solution is; your Option 1 perhaps. But I also know it'll never happen. The football world is wedded to the penalty and only a few of us seem to have an issue with it.

I don't want to see such a change, penalties have been a part of football since 1891, so its not like its something new we have to deal with.

I assume it was brought in as players were being hacked down in the area and got nothing for it. As soon as you start giving freekicks rather than pens, then defenders will just hack players down. We've all seen how Mo can dance his way through the area, so just boot him up in the air as soon as you can, you're not denying a goal scoring opportunity at that point, so you'll never get punished.
4pool

Re: Proposed Football Rule Changes
Today at 12:18:22 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on June  8, 2022, 07:47:10 pm
Eliminating the time wasting at goal celebrations, goal-kicks, free-kicks, penalties, corners, throw-ins and substitutions, by introducing a stop-clock, would be a massive improvement to the game of football ...

How? The players will still do it to slow down the game. The only difference is the clock is stopped.

This didn't stop/start going on.

Pickford last season delaying his kicks. Ref stops the clock until he takes a kick. Jordan is still in no rush because this lets his defense rest and get organized.

Yes, it would mean the ball is in play more. But like anything else in sport, teams will take advantage if it benefits them.

Then of course, like the Laws of the game now, every damn Ref will interpret when to stop the clock on their own.


As i've said before, the "time clock" was used in the old North American Soccer League. Funny that at the time FIFA had a fit over it. Threatened to ban any player from International duty if the NASL didn't change. Which the NASL subsequently did. Not to mention those in Europe and England laughing at the NASL for such frivolousness.

Having attended NASL matches with the time clock in use, there still were delays by players and teams. Sure you felt as though you got closer to 90  minutes of action. But two things. The hooter went when the clock hit 0:00. Made no difference what was happening at the time on the pitch. Game was over. No time added on. Second, there were "electronic" problems and when the time clock system failed, the Ref STILL kept the official time on the pitch. So you were back to square one.   
Macphisto80

Re: Proposed Football Rule Changes
Today at 01:34:06 am
Those proposed rules are fucking ridiculous and I hope they never see the light of day. There's already too much fucking around in the game, and then we have the shit show that is VAR.

I'd probably not mind the idea of a sin bin, though. There are cynical and snide tactics players do knowing they'll only get carded, when the penalty should be more than that. Like time wasting, flashing imaginary cards at refs, diving, taking someone down cynically in dangerous situations etc. Those should be worthy of sitting it out for 5 to cut out the nonsense.
Macphisto80

Re: Proposed Football Rule Changes
Today at 01:35:45 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on June  8, 2022, 07:47:10 pm
Eliminating the time wasting at goal celebrations, goal-kicks, free-kicks, penalties, corners, throw-ins and substitutions, by introducing a stop-clock, would be a massive improvement to the game of football ...
That's what added time is for. Or should be.
