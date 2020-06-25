When I talk about a stop clock, I'm referring more to the one used in Rugby League. Once the ball is ready to be played, eg at a scrum, the timekeeper, not the referee, starts a countdown clock and they have 25 seconds to get the ball in play, or its a penalty to the opposition. So, for example, with a keeper, once he has the ball, the clock starts and he has 25/30 seconds to take the goal kick otherwise the timekeeper flags it to the referee and its an indirect free kick in the box.
The problem with that (I'm a Wigan RLFC STH, so have seen this first-hand), is that whichever team wants to waste time will ALWAYS take the full time permitted by the shot-clock.
So the 35 seconds for a scrum might be 10-15 seconds for the team that wants to play, but 34.5 seconds for the other team.
Don't get me wrong - It has helped. Just not as much as people think.
Back to football - I think that a second timer should be added on the scoreboard.
Every time there's an injury, the ball is out of play, or a goalkeeper drops to his knees to waste time, etc. the timekeeper starts the second clock running.
So you still have the standard 45 minute half for the TV screen or on the scoreboard, but the second timer counts UP.
So no need for the 4th official to hold up a board with some arbitrary number of minutes on it.
When you get to 45 mins, everyone can see EXACTLY how long is left and the second timer starts counting down to zero.
Any more time-wasting or stoppages and the counter is paused.
The other thing that this would require is that the TIMEKEEPER (not the referee) is responsible for ending the game/half.
That also means no more arguments about whether the ref should have let an attack play out before blowing.