Eliminating the time wasting at goal celebrations, goal-kicks, free-kicks, penalties, corners, throw-ins and substitutions, by introducing a stop-clock, would be a massive improvement to the game of football ...



How? The players will still do it to slow down the game. The only difference is the clock is stopped.This didn't stop/start going on.Pickford last season delaying his kicks. Ref stops the clock until he takes a kick. Jordan is still in no rush because this lets his defense rest and get organized.Yes, it would mean the ball is in play more. But like anything else in sport, teams will take advantage if it benefits them.Then of course, like the Laws of the game now, every damn Ref will interpret when to stop the clock on their own.As i've said before, the "time clock" was used in the old North American Soccer League. Funny that at the time FIFA had a fit over it. Threatened to ban any player from International duty if the NASL didn't change. Which the NASL subsequently did. Not to mention those in Europe and England laughing at the NASL for such frivolousness.Having attended NASL matches with the time clock in use, there still were delays by players and teams. Sure you felt as though you got closer to 90 minutes of action. But two things. The hooter went when the clock hit 0:00. Made no difference what was happening at the time on the pitch. Game was over. No time added on. Second, there were "electronic" problems and when the time clock system failed, the Ref STILL kept the official time on the pitch. So you were back to square one.