Started getting into her a few months ago so just prior to her recent revival. Always pegged her as being a bit too obviously weird and also one of those artists everyone tells you you are meant to like so it put me off. She is so so talented. Incredible body of work. When I first heard the man with the child in his eyes it made me cry even at 45 years old.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PJbjAwvRWLs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PJbjAwvRWLs</a>Sadly, the album A Partridge in the Hand is Worth Two in the Bush was never completed.
Crosby Nick never fails.
