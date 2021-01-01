« previous next »
Author Topic: Kate Bush  (Read 421 times)

AndyMuller

  
Kate Bush
« on: Yesterday at 05:38:40 pm »
Boss isnt she?
Disregarder

  
  
Re: Kate Bush
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:13:58 pm »
Started getting into her a few months ago so just prior to her recent revival. Always pegged her as being a bit too obviously weird and also one of those artists everyone tells you you are meant to like so it put me off. She is so so talented. Incredible body of work. When I first heard the man with the child in his eyes it made me cry even at 45 years old.
Riquende

  
  
Re: Kate Bush
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:18:54 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PJbjAwvRWLs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PJbjAwvRWLs</a>

Sadly, the album A Partridge in the Hand is Worth Two in the Bush was never completed.


Tobelius

  
Re: Kate Bush
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:39:03 pm »
Yes,she's incredible.

Listening to her best songs always sends shivers down my spine,i've learned to regard that as sign of a special artist.
AndyMuller

  
Re: Kate Bush
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:40:16 pm »
Quote from: Disregarder on Yesterday at 06:13:58 pm
Started getting into her a few months ago so just prior to her recent revival. Always pegged her as being a bit too obviously weird and also one of those artists everyone tells you you are meant to like so it put me off. She is so so talented. Incredible body of work. When I first heard the man with the child in his eyes it made me cry even at 45 years old.

This Womans Work, for me. Beautiful song that.
rob1966

  
Re: Kate Bush
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:05:20 pm »
Deffo one of my celebrity crushes when I was growing up, she's 8 years older than me.

I hated Wuthering Heights when it was released, couldn't stand her voice initially, but liked the later releases, quality stuff. Later on the song grew on me and it was the reason I read the novel, I now love the song.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Fk-4lXLM34g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Fk-4lXLM34g</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VzlofSthVwc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VzlofSthVwc</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pllRW9wETzw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pllRW9wETzw</a>

Few well known faces in this video

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NTUcoR8_pyE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NTUcoR8_pyE</a>
Disregarder

  
  
Re: Kate Bush
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:14:08 pm »
Wuthering Heights always reminds me of this kid I knew at school and knocked around with for a while after. Massive raver and total wreck head. Whenever we were in the local he always put it on the jukebox saying "I love this fucking tune man". We thought it was hilarious and took the piss rotten. Obvious had some discerning tastes back then even if he was out of his mind most of the time.
Hedley Lamarr

  
Re: Kate Bush
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:23:36 pm »
I can't listen to Kate Bush.  When I was a kid my Mum used to play her records all the time and her voice used to terrify me, like properly lock myself in a cupboard shitting it.  Obviously now I'm late 40s I don't hide in small spaces when I hear her, but it still kind of creeps me out.  Enough that if I'm out with the missus she'll put Babooshka on the jukebox and laugh as I squirm.

That said, she seems like a really awesome person.
Nitramdorf

  
Re: Kate Bush
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:48:17 pm »
Here is one of her early album tracks when she let's RIP a bit. Sorry not to embed but the bit at 2:30 makes my heart soar.

https://youtu.be/cL7kBnIw2Vw
LanceLink!!!!!

Re: Kate Bush
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:22:54 pm »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/8UBzZKzu8Wg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/8UBzZKzu8Wg</a>
LanceLink!!!!!

Re: Kate Bush
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:25:26 pm »
Some of the beats on The Hounds Of Love album are phenomenal.

I'd call her a musical genius.
Schmarn

Re: Kate Bush
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:48:29 am »

Not forgetting The Man with the Child in his Eyes. Possibly the most beautiful opening to a song ever once the vocals kick in.

Astonishingly she wrote it when she was 13.
Armand9

Re: Kate Bush
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:43:13 am »
solo stuff, it was only running up that hill that i liked alot, tho i appreciated she was talented



Crosby Nick

  
  
Re: Kate Bush
« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:36:40 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 06:18:54 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PJbjAwvRWLs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PJbjAwvRWLs</a>

Sadly, the album A Partridge in the Hand is Worth Two in the Bush was never completed.

Let me into your window-oh-ho!
ToneLa

  
  
Re: Kate Bush
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:17:35 am »
She's legendary. A musical genius, no two ways about it.

As the people here grow colder
I turn to my computer
And spend my evenings with it
Like a friend
BarryCrocker

  
Re: Kate Bush
« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:31:03 am »
Not a bad little watch on her extensive music career.

How Kate Bush Won the Fight for "Wuthering Heights" | New British Canon

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/ZcMySu_g1vc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/ZcMySu_g1vc</a>
