« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wales  (Read 1910 times)

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,455
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Wales
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 02:28:37 pm »
I love Wales

I've seen Moby Dick dozens of times  ;D
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,455
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Wales
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 02:42:43 pm »
Spent many happy times in all parts of North Wales , Gronnant , Tallacre , Rhyl, Towyn and Abergele to name a few places.

In the late 70s we'd head over to Rhyl on Friday evenings in the car , park up and hit the pubs and end up in Kings Disco on the front ,

We'd do our best to cop off with a bird who was staying at Lyons or Robin hood holiday camps and stay over with them, failing that it was kip in the car and a quick swill the following morning in one of the

holiday camps toilet blocks

Same again Saturday night

brilliant memories of Wales
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,164
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: Wales
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 03:13:42 pm »
You can see Moel Famau from the top of Lark Lane.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 523
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Wales
« Reply #43 on: Today at 08:53:33 am »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Yesterday at 12:57:49 pm
Going to Cardiff (citytripping) and Betws-y-coed (hiking) in a few weeks. Any recommendations, tips?  :D

If the weather is nice take a stroll from Cardiff bay and across the barrage to Penarth, you get some stunning view along the way!
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 