Spent many happy times in all parts of North Wales , Gronnant , Tallacre , Rhyl, Towyn and Abergele to name a few places.



In the late 70s we'd head over to Rhyl on Friday evenings in the car , park up and hit the pubs and end up in Kings Disco on the front ,



We'd do our best to cop off with a bird who was staying at Lyons or Robin hood holiday camps and stay over with them, failing that it was kip in the car and a quick swill the following morning in one of the



holiday camps toilet blocks



Same again Saturday night



brilliant memories of Wales