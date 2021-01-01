« previous next »
I love Wales

I've seen Moby Dick dozens of times  ;D
Spent many happy times in all parts of North Wales , Gronnant , Tallacre , Rhyl, Towyn and Abergele to name a few places.

In the late 70s we'd head over to Rhyl on Friday evenings in the car , park up and hit the pubs and end up in Kings Disco on the front ,

We'd do our best to cop off with a bird who was staying at Lyons or Robin hood holiday camps and stay over with them, failing that it was kip in the car and a quick swill the following morning in one of the

holiday camps toilet blocks

Same again Saturday night

brilliant memories of Wales
