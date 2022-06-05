Ive always felt a close affinity with Wales. Ive got a north Welsh surname and mums maiden name is Welsh too, so I did some genealogy to find out if theres a reason why I get a bit emotional every time I hear Land of my Fathers sung at Cardiff during the six nations. And sure enough, 4 and 5 generations back respectively both lines lead back to Wales. It doesnt make me Welsh, but there must be something there echoing from the past. I wouldnt be here if two Welshmen, one from Monmouthshire and the other from Anglesey, hadnt upped sticks a long time ago and moved to Liverpool, presumably for work.



Since the pandemic put us off going abroad for a couple of years, weve had five holidays to Wales (Anglesey x3, Harlech and the Llŷn Peninsular) and have had five full weeks of glorious weather (yes, weve been very lucky!). Beach days, coastal walks and swimming/snorkelling in scenery as good as anywhere on the planet. Absolutely love the place Pheeny (in case you hadnt guessed!)