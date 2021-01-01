Please
Sarge
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
Ronnie Whelan - John Barnes
RobbieRedman
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
Carlos >> Iker Casillas
Betty Blue
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
Gennaro Gattuso
Samie
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
Fernando Hierro
Crosby Nick
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
Jaap Stam - played with Rui Costa at Milan
NICHOLLS1986
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
Gianluigi Buffon
Gianluca Zambrotta
Crosby Nick
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
Dino Baggio - played with Stam at Lazio
Samie
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
Christian
Panucci
Betty Blue
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
Zvonimir Boban
- played with Gattuso from 1999-2001
RobbieRedman
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
Casillas >>
Di Maria
Hazell
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
Andy Robertson
tubby
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
Ricardo Carvalho
Sheer Magnetism
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
Overmars to Giovanni van Bronckhorst
El Lobo
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
Albertini >>
Rafael Marquez - Barcelona
Sarge
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
Kenny Dalglish
Linudden
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
From: Godín
Filipe Luís
Drinks Sangria
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
Karim Benzema and Marcelo - Played with Modric at Real Madrid
Linudden
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
From: Filipe Luís
John God Damn Terry
vivabobbygraham
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
Toni Kroos - Philipp Lahm - Bayern Munich
Keylor Navas - Kroos - Real Madrid
El Lobo
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
Eric Abidal - Barca
El Lobo
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
Sarge picks:
Phil Thompson
Sheer Magnetism
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
Van Bronckhorst - Dennis Bergkamp
tubby
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
Varane
Hazell
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
Hendo
RobbieRedman
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
Di Maria (PSG) >>
Ibrahimovic
Betty Blue
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
Robert Jarni
- played with Boban at Bari from 19911992
Samie
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
George
Weah
Crosby Nick
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
Guiseppe Bergomi - played with Dino Baggio at Inter
NICHOLLS1986
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
Giorgio Chiellini
Emerson
Crosby Nick
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
Andreas Brehme - played with Bergomi at Inter.
Samie
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
Sebastiano
Rossi
Betty Blue
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
Giovanni Galli
- played with Jarni at Torino from 1993-94
RobbieRedman
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
Bastian Schweinsteiger
(2 games at Utd with Ibrahimovic)
Hazell
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
Joël Mapip
tubby
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
Bale
Sheer Magnetism
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
Bergkamp - Edwin Van Der Dar (Ajax)
