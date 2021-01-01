Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread (Read 1992 times)
Sarge
Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
Legacy Fan
Posts: 70,218
Boom!
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
«
Reply #80 on:
Yesterday
at 08:06:21 pm
Ronnie Whelan - John Barnes
Logged
Y.N.W.A.
RobbieRedman
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,802
RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
«
Reply #81 on:
Yesterday
at 08:45:02 pm
Carlos >> Iker Casillas
Logged
Betty Blue
37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,612
JFT96
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
«
Reply #82 on:
Yesterday
at 09:32:07 pm
Gennaro Gattuso
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.
Samie
The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 51,391
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
«
Reply #83 on:
Yesterday
at 10:03:34 pm
Fernando Hierro
Logged
Crosby Nick
is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 96,613
Poultry in Motion
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
«
Reply #84 on:
Yesterday
at 10:12:33 pm
Jaap Stam - played with Rui Costa at Milan
Logged
Quote from: Morgana on April 6, 2022, 10:03:11 pm
Crosby Nick never fails.
NICHOLLS1986
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,737
Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
«
Reply #85 on:
Yesterday
at 11:28:03 pm
Gianluigi Buffon
Gianluca Zambrotta
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 12:04:55 am by NICHOLLS1986
»
Logged
Crosby Nick
is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 96,613
Poultry in Motion
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
«
Reply #86 on:
Yesterday
at 11:47:20 pm
Dino Baggio - played with Stam at Lazio
Logged
Quote from: Morgana on April 6, 2022, 10:03:11 pm
Crosby Nick never fails.
Samie
The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 51,391
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
«
Reply #87 on:
Yesterday
at 11:54:35 pm
Christian
Panucci
Logged
Betty Blue
37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,612
JFT96
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
«
Reply #88 on:
Today
at 12:39:13 am
Zvonimir Boban
- played with Gattuso from 1999-2001
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.
RobbieRedman
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,802
RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
«
Reply #89 on:
Today
at 08:19:48 am
Casillas >>
Di Maria
Logged
Hazell
Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 68,374
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
«
Reply #90 on:
Today
at 08:21:14 am
Andy Robertson
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
tubby
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 17,315
Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
«
Reply #91 on:
Today
at 08:43:38 am
Ricardo Carvalho
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
Sheer Magnetism
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,304
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
«
Reply #92 on:
Today
at 09:15:52 am
Overmars to Giovanni van Bronckhorst
Logged
El Lobo
Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 49,671
Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
«
Reply #93 on:
Today
at 10:25:14 am
Albertini >>
Rafael Marquez - Barcelona
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021
Sarge
Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
Legacy Fan
Posts: 70,218
Boom!
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
«
Reply #94 on:
Today
at 11:31:56 am
Kenny Dalglish
Logged
Y.N.W.A.
Linudden
Twpsyn gwirion.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,357
Linudden.
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
«
Reply #95 on:
Today
at 11:49:58 am
From: Godín
Filipe Luís
(picture later)
Logged
Linudden.
Drinks Sangria
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,900
'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
«
Reply #96 on:
Today
at 11:59:36 am
Karim Benzema and Marcelo - Played with Modric at Real Madrid
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
