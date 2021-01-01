Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
Author
Topic: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread (Read 1434 times)
RobbieRedman
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,797
RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
«
Reply #40 on:
Yesterday
at 10:53:03 pm »
Donadoni to Marcel Desailly
Logged
Betty Blue
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,609
JFT96
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
«
Reply #41 on:
Today
at 01:21:37 am »
Thierry Henry
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 01:33:48 am by Betty Blue
»
Logged
Hazell
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 68,357
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
«
Reply #42 on:
Today
at 06:18:56 am »
Salah
Logged
tubby
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 17,307
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
«
Reply #43 on:
Today
at 08:41:42 am »
Cafu
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 12:44:19 pm by tubby
»
Logged
Sheer Magnetism
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,295
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
«
Reply #44 on:
Today
at 09:12:05 am »
Koeman - Pep Guardiola (Barcelona)
Logged
El Lobo
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 49,662
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
«
Reply #45 on:
Today
at 10:12:30 am »
Pavel Nedvěd >> Edgar Davids - Juventus
Logged
El Lobo
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 49,662
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
«
Reply #46 on:
Today
at 10:31:45 am »
Sarges pick:
Ray Clemence
Logged
vivabobbygraham
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,413
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
«
Reply #47 on:
Today
at 11:12:35 am »
Clarence Seedorf - Pirlo - Inter Milan
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 11:37:51 am by vivabobbygraham
»
Logged
Linudden
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,347
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
«
Reply #48 on:
Today
at 11:47:49 am »
Starts from: Gerrard
Javier Mascherano
Logged
Drinks Sangria
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,882
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
«
Reply #49 on:
Today
at 11:52:06 am »
Lillian Thuram played with
Andres Iniesta at Barcelona, who played with Dani Alves
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 11:55:06 am by Drinks Sangria
»
Logged
Linudden
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,347
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
«
Reply #50 on:
Today
at 11:55:51 am »
Starts from: Mascherano
Xavi
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 12:11:00 pm by Linudden
»
Logged
vivabobbygraham
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,413
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
«
Reply #51 on:
Today
at 12:21:59 pm »
Raúl - Seedorf - Real Madrid
Logged
El Lobo
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 49,662
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
«
Reply #52 on:
Today
at 12:31:08 pm »
Edgar Davids >>
Javier Zanetti - Internazionale
Logged
El Lobo
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 49,662
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
«
Reply #53 on:
Today
at 12:32:14 pm »
And Sarge picks:
Phil Neal
Logged
Sheer Magnetism
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,295
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
«
Reply #54 on:
Today
at 12:47:59 pm »
Guardiola - Luis Figo
Logged
tubby
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 17,307
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
«
Reply #55 on:
Today
at 12:50:41 pm »
Shevchenko
Logged
Hazell
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 68,357
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
«
Reply #56 on:
Today
at 01:05:04 pm »
Fabinho
Logged
RobbieRedman
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,797
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
«
Reply #57 on:
Today
at 01:09:33 pm »
Desailly >>
Makalele
Logged
Betty Blue
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,609
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
«
Reply #58 on:
Today
at 01:46:55 pm »
Carles Puyol
Logged
Samie
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 51,362
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
«
Reply #59 on:
Today
at 02:17:19 pm »
Vladimir Jugović
Logged
Crosby Nick
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 96,573
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
«
Reply #60 on:
Today
at 02:23:07 pm »
Gabriel Batistuta - played with Cannavaro at Inter motherfuckers
Logged
NICHOLLS1986
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,733
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
«
Reply #61 on:
Today
at 02:28:48 pm »
Romário
Hristo Stoichkov
Logged
Crosby Nick
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 96,573
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
«
Reply #62 on:
Today
at 02:33:05 pm »
Rui Costa - played with Batistuta at Fiorentina
Logged
Samie
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 51,362
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
«
Reply #63 on:
Today
at 02:39:45 pm »
Robert Prosinečki
Logged
Betty Blue
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,609
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
«
Reply #64 on:
Today
at 02:53:57 pm »
Rivaldo
Logged
RobbieRedman
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,797
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
«
Reply #65 on:
Today
at 02:56:30 pm »
Makalele >
Roberto Carlos
Logged
Hazell
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 68,357
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
«
Reply #66 on:
Today
at 03:27:29 pm »
Sadio Mane
Logged
tubby
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 17,307
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
«
Reply #67 on:
Today
at 03:42:31 pm »
Ashley Cole
Logged
Sarge
Legacy Fan
Posts: 70,199
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
«
Reply #68 on:
Today
at 04:06:45 pm »
Ronnie Whelan
Logged
