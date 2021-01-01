« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread  (Read 1434 times)

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,797
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 10:53:03 pm »
Donadoni to Marcel Desailly


Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,609
  • JFT96
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
« Reply #41 on: Today at 01:21:37 am »
Thierry Henry

« Last Edit: Today at 01:33:48 am by Betty Blue »
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,357
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
« Reply #42 on: Today at 06:18:56 am »
Salah

Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,307
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
« Reply #43 on: Today at 08:41:42 am »
Cafu

« Last Edit: Today at 12:44:19 pm by tubby »
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
« Reply #44 on: Today at 09:12:05 am »
Koeman - Pep Guardiola (Barcelona)

Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,662
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
« Reply #45 on: Today at 10:12:30 am »
Pavel Nedvěd >> Edgar Davids - Juventus

Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,662
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
« Reply #46 on: Today at 10:31:45 am »
Sarges pick:

Ray Clemence

Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,413
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
« Reply #47 on: Today at 11:12:35 am »
Clarence Seedorf - Pirlo - Inter Milan

« Last Edit: Today at 11:37:51 am by vivabobbygraham »
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,347
  • Linudden.
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
« Reply #48 on: Today at 11:47:49 am »
Starts from: Gerrard

Javier Mascherano

Logged
Linudden.

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,882
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
« Reply #49 on: Today at 11:52:06 am »
Lillian Thuram played with Andres Iniesta at Barcelona, who played with Dani Alves
« Last Edit: Today at 11:55:06 am by Drinks Sangria »
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,347
  • Linudden.
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
« Reply #50 on: Today at 11:55:51 am »
Starts from: Mascherano

Xavi

« Last Edit: Today at 12:11:00 pm by Linudden »
Logged
Linudden.

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,413
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
« Reply #51 on: Today at 12:21:59 pm »
Raúl - Seedorf - Real Madrid

Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,662
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
« Reply #52 on: Today at 12:31:08 pm »
Edgar Davids >> Javier Zanetti - Internazionale

Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,662
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
« Reply #53 on: Today at 12:32:14 pm »
And Sarge picks:

Phil Neal

Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
« Reply #54 on: Today at 12:47:59 pm »
Guardiola - Luis Figo

Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,307
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
« Reply #55 on: Today at 12:50:41 pm »
Shevchenko

Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,357
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
« Reply #56 on: Today at 01:05:04 pm »
Fabinho

Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,797
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
« Reply #57 on: Today at 01:09:33 pm »
Desailly >> Makalele

Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,609
  • JFT96
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
« Reply #58 on: Today at 01:46:55 pm »
Carles Puyol

Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,362
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
« Reply #59 on: Today at 02:17:19 pm »
Vladimir Jugović

Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,573
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
« Reply #60 on: Today at 02:23:07 pm »
Gabriel Batistuta - played with Cannavaro at Inter motherfuckers

Logged

Online NICHOLLS1986

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,733
  • Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
« Reply #61 on: Today at 02:28:48 pm »
Romário




Hristo Stoichkov

Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,573
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
« Reply #62 on: Today at 02:33:05 pm »
Rui Costa - played with Batistuta at Fiorentina

Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,362
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
« Reply #63 on: Today at 02:39:45 pm »
Robert Prosinečki

Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,609
  • JFT96
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
« Reply #64 on: Today at 02:53:57 pm »
Rivaldo

Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,797
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
« Reply #65 on: Today at 02:56:30 pm »
Makalele > Roberto Carlos


Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,357
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
« Reply #66 on: Today at 03:27:29 pm »
Sadio Mane

Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,307
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
« Reply #67 on: Today at 03:42:31 pm »
Ashley Cole

Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,199
  • Boom!
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
« Reply #68 on: Today at 04:06:45 pm »
Ronnie Whelan
Logged
Y.N.W.A.
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 