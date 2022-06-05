« previous next »
Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread

Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
Welcome to the Football Circle Draft

All Time Draft

Example:

You make your #1 pick say it's Ronaldo your #2 pick has to be someone who played at club level with Ronaldo.  So your #2 pick is now say Zidane, #3 pick of yours has to be someone who played at club level with Zidane. It doesn't matter if he didn't play with your first pick which is Ronaldo in this case.

Here's the extra little rule though, Your 11th pick has to have played with your first pick and 10th pick.


2-1
3-2
4-3
5-4
6-5
7-6
8-7
9-8
10-9
11-10
11-1

All other drafting rules apply like normal.
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
Selection Order

Drinks Sangria- Ronaldo,

Linudden- Messi,

VBG- Mbappe,

Lastrador-
   
El Lobo-

Sarge-

PoetryInMotion-

Sheer Magnetism-

Tubby-

Hazell-

RobbieRedman-

Betty Blue-

Samie-

Crosby Nick-
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
Ronaldo
Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
Apparently I didn't know the rules, so before anyone picks next:

Lionel Messi

Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
Kylian Mbappé

Re: Football Circle Draft- Selection Thread
Diego Maradona

