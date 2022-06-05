Welcome to the Football Circle Draft



All Time Draft



Example:



You make your #1 pick say it's Ronaldo your #2 pick has to be someone who played at club level with Ronaldo. So your #2 pick is now say Zidane, #3 pick of yours has to be someone who played at club level with Zidane. It doesn't matter if he didn't play with your first pick which is Ronaldo in this case.



Here's the extra little rule though, Your 11th pick has to have played with your first pick and 10th pick.





2-1

3-2

4-3

5-4

6-5

7-6

8-7

9-8

10-9

11-10

11-1



All other drafting rules apply like normal.