This song is currently at No 2 on the UK iTunes charts, 36 (as of Monday's "midweek" update) in the Official UK Top 40 and 12 in the Official "Trending" chart.The song's available to buy for 48-59p from Amazon, iTunes and Bandcamp, or you can stream from the usual places.If you want to help send a little message this Jubilee weekend, or quite like the idea of a Kate Bush vs Sweaty Nonce chart battle in 2022, then consider doing either/both of the above before midnight tonight (the final chart is announced tomorrow)