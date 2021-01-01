« previous next »
Prince Andrew Is A Sweaty Nonce (the song)

Prince Andrew Is A Sweaty Nonce (the song)
This song is currently at No 2 on the UK iTunes charts, 36 (as of Monday's "midweek" update) in the Official UK Top 40 and 12 in the Official "Trending" chart.

The song's available to buy for 48-59p from Amazon, iTunes and Bandcamp, or you can stream from the usual places.

https://princeandrew.info/

If you want to help send a little message this Jubilee weekend, or quite like the idea of a Kate Bush vs Sweaty Nonce chart battle in 2022, then consider doing either/both of the above before midnight tonight (the final chart is announced tomorrow)
Re: Prince Andrew Is A Sweaty Nonce (the song)
But I thought he didnt sweat?

Oh dear, Im confused.
