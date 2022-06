With this lot in their prime there would be no shots to pop off at the keeper anyway, not that Jorquera was a bad one. Stayed loyal with Barca as a proud Catalan rather than going to a lower La Liga side to prove his worth and then got an ACL tear that ruined his career. Then decided to go off doing Catalan separatist political stuff rather than playing as his ACL tear had set him back so much. As for the rest of the team, you're not going to see much of the ball and the Bermuda triangle between GodŪn, Terry and Mascherano will cover for Xavi's and Gerrard's virtuoso performances. With precise through balls they will be feeding the lethal front free who'll probably grab 100 goals between them in all competitions in their primes.