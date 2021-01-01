« previous next »
tubby

Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
Reply #400 on: Today at 08:45:13 am
A couple of picks others have made have just completely derailed my endgame.
Crosby Nick

Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
Reply #401 on: Today at 08:45:56 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:45:13 am
A couple of picks others have made have just completely derailed my endgame.

Dont lie. We all know youve always been a huge fan of Mourinhos Chelsea.
tubby

Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
Reply #402 on: Today at 08:46:25 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:45:56 am
Dont lie. We all know youve always been a huge fan of Mourinhos Chelsea.

John Terry pick incoming.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
Reply #403 on: Today at 08:47:21 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:46:25 am
John Terry pick incoming.
John Terry - Neil Shipperley - Attillio Lombardo.

Thank me later.
Crosby Nick

Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
Reply #404 on: Today at 08:47:40 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:46:25 am
John Terry pick incoming.

Then Wayne Bridges ex?

Played together at Chelsea etc etc
vivabobbygraham

Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
Reply #405 on: Today at 09:52:03 am
Do we consider Bayern Munich 11 a separate entity from Bayern Munich? Trying to get Ralph Hasenhüttl

Hazell

Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
Reply #406 on: Today at 09:59:34 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:45:13 am
A couple of picks others have made have just completely derailed my endgame.

I know how you feel.
Crosby Nick

Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
Reply #407 on: Today at 10:06:09 am
Im feeling quite chippy about things actually. Have a good day all.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
Reply #408 on: Today at 10:22:55 am
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 09:52:03 am
Do we consider Bayern Munich 11 a separate entity from Bayern Munich? Trying to get Ralph Hasenhüttl
Bayern Munich 2 are a separate team IMO, they play in a different division and operate their own separate transfers.

Others might feel differently.
El Lobo

Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
Reply #409 on: Today at 10:30:43 am
This is an absolute nightmare :D Kudos Samie, this one has got us thinking like no other draft I can remember. I've got one route back to Maradona which I'm expecting to get obliterated in the next few picks
vivabobbygraham

Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
Reply #410 on: Today at 11:09:56 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:22:55 am
Bayern Munich 2 are a separate team IMO, they play in a different division and operate their own separate transfers.

Others might feel differently.

Thanks DS. Still couldn't make it work!!
Drinks Sangria

Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
Reply #411 on: Today at 11:13:49 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:30:43 am
This is an absolute nightmare :D Kudos Samie, this one has got us thinking like no other draft I can remember. I've got one route back to Maradona which I'm expecting to get obliterated in the next few picks
I found one route back to mine that needed Maradona as a link player - they played their best stuff 2 decades apart and played together once when Maradona was 37 and this pick was 17. The great one is gone though.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
Reply #412 on: Today at 11:18:37 am
It does tax you a bit. I'd been looking to use Inter as a bridge to go back up to 70's Bayern and NY Cosmos and pick up Beckenbauer. Then Zanetti and Roberto Carlos both went and that was a no go.
vivabobbygraham

Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
Reply #413 on: Today at 11:26:03 am
I've sent Linudden on as my head is bursting with it all. I'll put my two picks together on the way back
Drinks Sangria

Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
Reply #414 on: Today at 12:00:53 pm
Got my wing backs in place, Marcelo and Alves.
