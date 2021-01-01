Ok I will ask here because I cant remember but did Kenny play a game with Digger?
Kenny and John Barnes played together 3 times from what I can dig out. Barnes also played with both Jamie Carragher and Michael Owen once apiece.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Kenny came on as a sub at home to Derby in 1990 after wed win the league so I can confirm I witnessed that combination on the pitch together with my own young eyes.
this draft is not for leaving keepers til last round, just a friendly warning
Looking at all the other teams it looks like I will get my last 4 players.
Cant believe an all Liverpool draft team is going to get so few votes.
Whatever happened to the other fellah, thingy, what's his name, you know the one I mean, was a regular drafter, always respectful, so and so...
Actually I think I have a solution but some of my picks will have to be tragic.
I'm playing two goalies
Lastrador has been banned for a few days for starting a vendetta against the Welsh.PIM had to drop out because something came up for him. He's really sorry.
No, not them, thingy, hasn't been around for a bit, I used to call him de, you know who I mean, whatshisname...
Defacto retired from RAWK of his own free will. I've asked him to come back (he still plays in one of the RAWK Soccer Manager leagues), but no cigar.
I'm of the firm opinion that for the #11 pick the prerequisite of playing with #1 should be expanded to the national team for that pick alone. Otherwise many people are going to be fucked over completely if someone else picks the wrong player and there's no more a pathway to get a club team mate of their #1 player anymore.#11 has to have played with #10 at a club level, but if he was international team mates with #1 it's all good.With three picks to go before that round I think it makes sense to do this now before the final round becomes a farce
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.39]