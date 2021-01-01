« previous next »
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 06:28:44 pm »
Rijkaard going means I basically have to replan my entire team.
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 06:36:22 pm »
You can't say I fucked up your plans THAT much.  ;D

By the way, Never seen Betts struggle with a #1 pick so much.  ;D
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 06:56:31 pm »
Nobody will ever guess the route my team is going down.
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 07:03:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:36:22 pm
You can't say I fucked up your plans THAT much.  ;D

By the way, Never seen Betts struggle with a #1 pick so much.  ;D

Had to nip away. Figured I'd be 10 picks behind by now. Guess Nick is agonising over his own pick!
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 07:10:45 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 06:56:31 pm
Nobody will ever guess the route my team is going down.

My guess is they will play in zebra stripes in Paisley, Scotland? ;D
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 07:12:37 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 07:10:45 pm
My guess is they will play in zebra stripes in Paisley, Scotland? ;D

Looking like a free run at us for me ;D
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 08:09:33 pm »
Slow enough this.
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 08:32:13 pm »
Where is Nick? I have Nicholls picks too.
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 09:49:32 pm »
Off out watching The Engurland maybe.
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 10:25:47 pm »
I think Nicks been banned as well for having a go at the Welsh
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 10:25:55 pm »
Piss taking bastards the lot of you.
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #171 on: Yesterday at 10:28:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:25:55 pm
Piss taking bastards the lot of you.

This should get done around the time of the World Cup final. What an exciting day that'll be.
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #172 on: Yesterday at 10:32:24 pm »
Sorry. Was on my annual night out. Phone died. Hour and a half on the tube home trying not to wet my pants. Apologies.
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #173 on: Yesterday at 10:36:31 pm »
You should know Drafting is serious business. Anyway back to you as I picked for Nicholls.   :wave
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 10:42:06 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 03:00:49 pm
I could name them, but those drafters would probably hate me for it  :D  Pretty sure it's fairly easy to work out though.

Mbappe is actually a very smart pick if Bobby is taking the route I think he is.

Yes, BB, as I thought it was one club and out? If not, then I'm out as I don't see the fucking point tbf
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 10:44:35 pm »
You're not going anywhere old man.
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #176 on: Yesterday at 10:53:23 pm »
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #177 on: Yesterday at 10:55:24 pm »
Family album? when was that taken between you and your son?
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #178 on: Yesterday at 11:03:11 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:32:24 pm
Sorry. Was on my annual night out. Phone died. Hour and a half on the tube home trying not to wet my pants. Apologies.

Blah blah blah pick already.
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #179 on: Yesterday at 11:04:28 pm »
He's made his two picks already gramps.  ;D
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #180 on: Yesterday at 11:05:41 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:04:28 pm
He's made his two picks already gramps.  ;D

What time is it?
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #181 on: Yesterday at 11:07:14 pm »
Ahh Franco, I love him.
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #182 on: Yesterday at 11:09:11 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:05:41 pm
What time is it?

You need your second piss of the night? It's 10 past 11.
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #183 on: Yesterday at 11:10:22 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 10:42:06 pm
Yes, BB, as I thought it was one club and out? If not, then I'm out as I don't see the fucking point tbf

I wouldn't mind you changing your pick considering the rules were up in the air for so long. Plenty of top top class legendary players left too. 

Still, I think you could plot an interesting route with Mbappe to create an excellent side from it.
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #184 on: Yesterday at 11:16:35 pm »
If the old man wants to change because he was confused, I'm happy for him to change his pick. We're going so slowly he could do it next week.
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #185 on: Today at 09:18:45 am »
I think Im out of the running after two picks.
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #186 on: Today at 09:31:49 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:18:45 am
I think Im out of the running after two picks.
My team's dead in the water and I haven't even made a second pick!
