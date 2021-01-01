« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups  (Read 1876 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,269
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 10:19:18 pm »
Cool, my idea was to do it like normal from Round 1 anyway but it seemed the Random #1 pick was liked.  :wave
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,269
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 10:26:01 pm »
I will give the possible newbie drafter till midnight to confirm  if he wants to play or not.  Then I'll do the selection order draw and we can begin in the morning or whenever.  :wave

We're going with 14 it looks like.  :wave
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:50:11 pm by Samie »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,269
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 11:52:50 pm »
Selection Order

There were 14 items in your list. Here they are in random order:

    Drinks Sangria
    Linudden
    VBG
    Lastrador
    El Lobo
    Sarge
    PoetryInMotion
    Sheer Magnetism
    Tubby
    Hazell
    RobbieRedman
    Betty Blue
    Samie
    Crosby Nick
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,156
  • Boom!
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #83 on: Today at 12:10:46 am »
So we starting tomorrow?
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,269
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #84 on: Today at 12:11:11 am »
Yes Gramps.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,156
  • Boom!
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #85 on: Today at 12:11:42 am »
Cool, bed for you so young fella. Off you go.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,499
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #86 on: Today at 12:18:54 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:52:50 pm
Selection Order

There were 14 items in your list. Here they are in random order:

    Drinks Sangria
    Linudden
    VBG
    Lastrador
    El Lobo
    Sarge
    PoetryInMotion
    Sheer Magnetism
    Tubby
    Hazell
    RobbieRedman
    Betty Blue
    Samie
    Crosby Nick


Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,825
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #87 on: Today at 06:55:36 am »
We are up and running. Linudden PMd.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,549
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #88 on: Today at 09:11:08 am »
Do we know if Lastrador is *ahem* able to post? He went pretty hard on the Welsh last night, he might have pulled a Lobo  8)
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,499
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #89 on: Today at 09:13:30 am »
Knocked out by Wales in the preliminary round of the Draft. A new low.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,549
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #90 on: Today at 10:59:45 am »
Samie didn't put a time limit in did he? :duh
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,329
  • Linudden.
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #91 on: Today at 11:37:53 am »
Extensive bike ride last night and a nationwide holiday this Monday. Then the alarm clock didn't work on top of that. Sorry about that guys :wave Consecutive nights of +9 hour sleep-ins.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:44:45 am by Linudden »
Logged
Linudden.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,499
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #92 on: Today at 11:38:17 am »
If everyone picks the 90s/00s stalwarts and I go last, I can just replicate a great team from the 70s and have no peril whatsoever. :D

Do they have to have played together at club level, or can you have international too?
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,549
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #93 on: Today at 11:40:10 am »
Nah club level
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,329
  • Linudden.
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #94 on: Today at 11:43:33 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:38:17 am
If everyone picks the 90s/00s stalwarts and I go last, I can just replicate a great team from the 70s and have no peril whatsoever. :D

Do they have to have played together at club level, or can you have international too?

You'd better hope the 13th pick had a really long career to be able to do that ;D
Logged
Linudden.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,283
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #95 on: Today at 11:46:10 am »
DS and Linudden, you do know you don't have to pick the players mentioned in the OP in the selection thread, right?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,329
  • Linudden.
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #96 on: Today at 11:47:39 am »
He forced my hand, good luck finding a better team mate to Ronaldo than ZZ :wave
Logged
Linudden.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,283
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #97 on: Today at 11:51:57 am »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 11:47:39 am
He forced my hand, good luck finding a better team mate to Ronaldo than ZZ :wave

Have I misunderstood or you make your own first pick and then your next pick must have played with that player, and so in. So whoever DS has picked is irrelevant for you.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,549
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #98 on: Today at 12:05:54 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 11:47:39 am
He forced my hand, good luck finding a better team mate to Ronaldo than ZZ :wave



I'm gonna proper stitch Sarge up with my Francis Benali pick
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,329
  • Linudden.
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #99 on: Today at 12:14:22 pm »
Aw Lobo :)

I picked Messi instead then.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:17:03 pm by Linudden »
Logged
Linudden.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,549
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #100 on: Today at 12:27:35 pm »
Should have stuck with Zidane, Messi is draft poison now
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,329
  • Linudden.
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #101 on: Today at 12:31:31 pm »
Linudden himself is draft poison so why not? :)
Logged
Linudden.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,825
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #102 on: Today at 12:42:40 pm »
Thats a nice change, thought Linudden was going straight for me then.

I know I didnt have to pick Ronaldo, just never got him in a draft and hes one of my favourite ever players.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,283
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #103 on: Today at 12:53:34 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:42:40 pm
Thats a nice change, thought Linudden was going straight for me then.

I know I didnt have to pick Ronaldo, just never got him in a draft and hes one of my favourite ever players.

I was just messing, found it funny that the first two picks were exactly the same that were mentioned in the OP :wave
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,287
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #104 on: Today at 02:50:51 pm »
Next draft should be what Linudden thought this one was.  You have to pick a player who played with the previous pick.

Would be carnage.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,549
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #105 on: Today at 04:24:08 pm »
I think this'll be carnage in about 2 rounds when everyone starts to see the plans emerging and start tactical picking to piss people off
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,499
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #106 on: Today at 04:27:57 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:24:08 pm
I think this'll be carnage in about 2 rounds when everyone starts to see the plans emerging and start tactical picking to piss people off

Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,395
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #107 on: Today at 06:42:30 pm »
Sorry all. Just got in. I'll have a think
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,549
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #108 on: Today at 07:11:43 pm »
.has he just pulled a Lewis Hamiltons #1 Fan?
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,825
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #109 on: Today at 08:28:44 pm »
Bobby choosing Mbappe -

Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,499
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #110 on: Today at 08:32:45 pm »
Haha.

I think Bobby is just old before his time. Hes only 37 I think.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,269
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #111 on: Today at 08:34:46 pm »
Bobby is 73
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,283
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #112 on: Today at 08:36:40 pm »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,156
  • Boom!
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #113 on: Today at 08:43:01 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:32:45 pm
Haha.

I think Bobby is just old before his time. Hes only 37 I think.

His grandkids are 37.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,499
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #114 on: Today at 08:44:05 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 08:43:01 pm
His grandkids are 37.

Theyre 3 and 7. And dress like Prince George.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,156
  • Boom!
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #115 on: Today at 08:48:50 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:44:05 pm
Theyre 3 and 7. And dress like Prince George.

;D
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,549
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #116 on: Today at 08:50:00 pm »
Seriously though.Lastrador might not be able to post :D Are there any lurking mods who can tell us, or you just gonna watch and laugh at us wait for two days?
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,269
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #117 on: Today at 08:54:19 pm »
I PM'd a mod when you brought it up before. Standby.  :wave
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 