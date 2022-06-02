Rather than random players, another possible way to start would be to give everyone a set of criteria to pick from. Similar to what Nick suggested earlier. Gives everyone a bit of free will, but also keeps it from being the usual suspects in round 1. Also, if we added a time period it would add a greater chance of people fucking each other over, which is always fune.g. Serie A, 1990-1999, no league winners.You could also make it more challenging by going with something like -English Division 2, 1980-1990.Unlimited options really.