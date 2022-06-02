« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups  (Read 911 times)

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,658
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #40 on: June 2, 2022, 05:59:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on June  2, 2022, 05:57:29 pm
Oi! Purple Dinosaur, your playing right?

No, just though I'd see how easy it was to get from Ormondroyd to Baresi  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,210
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #41 on: June 2, 2022, 06:00:19 pm »
You've been running away from Draft's for a long time you clown. Play one and see how deep the rabbit hole goes.
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,784
  • Italians do it better
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #42 on: June 2, 2022, 06:23:26 pm »
Any big fish on your PM sight, Samie boy?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,210
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #43 on: June 2, 2022, 06:24:36 pm »
The usual dickheads. Not heard responses yet.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,426
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #44 on: June 2, 2022, 06:28:47 pm »
Quote from: Samie on June  2, 2022, 04:42:47 pm
It's not complicated.

You pick a player that played in the same team as the last person you picked.  The 11th pick of yours is a player who played with your first pick.

What happens if that is impossible? Are you disqualified? :D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,210
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #45 on: June 2, 2022, 06:30:33 pm »
Make sure it's a goalkeeper as your 11th pick then.  :P
Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,582
  • JFT96
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #46 on: June 2, 2022, 06:33:49 pm »
I'm a maybe depending on when we start.

Quote from: Crosby Nick on June  2, 2022, 06:28:47 pm
What happens if that is impossible? Are you disqualified? :D

I've been thinking about that. Don't think any of us is quite sad enough to plot 11 picks ahead. Well actually...
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,426
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #47 on: June 2, 2022, 06:40:05 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on June  2, 2022, 06:33:49 pm
I'm a maybe depending on when we start.

I've been thinking about that. Don't think any of us is quite sad enough to plot 11 picks ahead. Well actually...

Just need someone to link me with Gento back to Salah...give me 5 minutes....
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,210
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #48 on: June 2, 2022, 06:42:28 pm »
Prof did the all timer link back in getting Badger Cull.  ;D
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,471
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #49 on: June 2, 2022, 07:16:17 pm »
So does your 11th pick have to link to both your first and tenth picks? Or just your first?
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,210
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #50 on: June 2, 2022, 07:18:14 pm »
2-1
3-2
4-3
5-4
6-5
7-6
8-7
9-8
10-9
11-10
11-1
Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,582
  • JFT96
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #51 on: June 2, 2022, 08:46:54 pm »
Rather than random players, another possible way to start would be to give everyone a set of criteria to pick from. Similar to what Nick suggested earlier. Gives everyone a bit of free will, but also keeps it from being the usual suspects in round 1. Also, if we added a time period it would add a greater chance of people fucking each other over, which is always fun  ;D

e.g. Serie A, 1990-1999, no league winners.

You could also make it more challenging by going with something like -

English Division 2, 1980-1990.

Unlimited options really.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,210
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 02:17:54 pm »
RobbieRedman is in.  :wave
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,784
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 02:20:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:17:54 pm
RobbieRedman is in.  :wave
Current champ will not be going down without a fight  ;D
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,784
  • Italians do it better
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 06:30:01 pm »
So, where we at?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,210
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 08:17:27 pm »
We have 12, if Betty plays it's 13.
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,784
  • Italians do it better
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 08:55:30 pm »
Betty will play, we'll force him as usual. We probably could go with 14, so one more.

I want to make a proposition. What if we want back to group stages instead of knockouts for the first round? Just to make the voting a little more entertaining and keep everyone involved a little longer. It seems the longer the voting process goes on, fewer people get involved and we lose much of the trash-talking that we all love.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,210
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 09:00:29 pm »
We did away with group stages because the total number votes went really down at one stage.  It also drags on too much and we simply don;t have the draft numbers like we used to.
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,784
  • Italians do it better
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 09:02:45 pm »
Fair enough.
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,393
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #59 on: Today at 12:14:34 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 08:55:30 pm
Betty will play, we'll force him as usual. We probably could go with 14, so one more.

I want to make a proposition. What if we want back to group stages instead of knockouts for the first round? Just to make the voting a little more entertaining and keep everyone involved a little longer. It seems the longer the voting process goes on, fewer people get involved and we lose much of the trash-talking that we all love.

Agreed. Fuck those c*nts who deliver their fucking biased cunting votes in a one off vote the cunting fuckers bastartds twats arsehole fuckers. Let's have fucking cunting groups you shithouse bastards of c*nts mother fuckers...if you wouldn't mind, awfully, please!
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,321
  • Linudden.
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #60 on: Today at 12:37:59 pm »
I think we could have some kind of ranked-choice PM vote to a selected non-participant (Elzar?) who then calculates the points and the top two go head-to-head in a final.

We could use a simple 6-5-4-3-2-1 points system or use the old F1 method of 10-6-4-3-2-1 which is the best points system of all time.

In effect, every participant votes for their top six in a blind vote where they can't vote for themselves.
Logged
Linudden.
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 