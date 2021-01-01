« previous next »
Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
Yesterday at 10:07:25 pm
Welcome to the Football Circle Draft

All Time Draft

Example:

You make your #1 pick say it's Ronaldo your #2 pick has to be someone who played at club level with Ronaldo.  So your #2 pick is now say Zidane, #3 pick of yours has to be someone who played at club level with Zidane. It doesn't matter if he didn't play with your first pick which is Ronaldo in this case.

Here's the extra little rule though, Your 11th pick has to have played with your first pick.


2-1
3-2
4-3
5-4
6-5
7-6
8-7
9-8
10-9
11-10
11-1


Everyone's first pick will be chosen at RANDOM.
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:08:16 pm
Sign Ups:

Samie
El Lobo
Crosby Nick
Hazell
Lastrador
VBG
Sarge
Drinks Sangria
Linudden
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:12:58 pm
Hope Haz has nice and gentle hands.
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:16:22 pm
Eh? I was just making a soggy biscuit reference.
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:22:48 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:16:22 pm
Eh? I was just making a soggy biscuit reference.
So, no grabbing?

Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:41:08 pm
Yes I like this. Im in.
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:46:29 pm
Meh okay I'm in then just make sure we get the picks over and done with during the early part of June so this doesn't drag on forever ;D Strict first-round time limits please!
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
Reply #7 on: Today at 09:32:55 am
Sure, why not?
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
Reply #8 on: Today at 10:13:46 am
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 10:12:58 pm
Hope Haz has nice and gentle hands.

For you my friend, I'll make an exception.
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
Reply #9 on: Today at 10:15:54 am
Not really going to be an all time draft, theres going to be lots of players from the same era/few Italian teams (because we know how people pick) wont there?

So who you get as your first pick will dictate a lot of what you can do. Sounds alright though, Ill say Im too busy then will Easter half my working hours on it as usual.
