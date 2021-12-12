Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Excuse me, what is this shit
I know we talk about things as if were in a golden age of football.But those two sides - the champions of Europe and South America both look a bit
shite?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Everyone seems to want to romanticise Italy and plenty like them just because they beat England but they were fairly crap through most of the last Euros. And subsequently went in to not qualify for the World Cup.
Fuckin' hell! Look's like I;m the only one who watched this. Argentina win 3-0.
Nah, I was switching between this and the Scotland game. The Argentinians seem to have a decent team finally ...
Yes mate but far too reliant still on the little gnome.
'Finalissima' Fucking state of it. Is this gonna be a regular thing now? There'll be another 'World Cup' soon but it's the champions of every continent and they play it in April or something.
This one used to be the confederations cup didn't it?
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.25]