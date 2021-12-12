« previous next »
Finalissima- Italy v Argentina

Samie

Finalissima- Italy v Argentina
Yesterday at 04:28:33 pm
Tonight the Champions of Europe will face the Champions of South America.



newterp

Re: Finalissima- Italy v Argentina
Yesterday at 04:29:35 pm
must watch TV
Samie

Re: Finalissima- Italy v Argentina
Yesterday at 04:31:23 pm


Samie

Re: Finalissima- Italy v Argentina
Yesterday at 04:33:22 pm
Premier Sports TV has the UK coverage.  :wave
JRed

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Finalissima- Italy v Argentina
Yesterday at 04:35:42 pm
Hopefully Martinez has recovered from his knee injury.
surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Finalissima- Italy v Argentina
Yesterday at 04:40:34 pm
Getting out of touch, barely recognise half the Argentine players.  :(

I can see the sunset now, the long walk into the light...

Barneylfc∗

Re: Finalissima- Italy v Argentina
Yesterday at 04:49:24 pm
Excuse me, what is this shit
El Lobo

  Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Finalissima- Italy v Argentina
Yesterday at 04:59:20 pm
Ahhh I didnt realise it was Finalisima, now I can see why Martinez didnt want to risk injury two weeks ago
Samie

Re: Finalissima- Italy v Argentina
Yesterday at 06:32:03 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 04:49:24 pm
Excuse me, what is this shit

International Super Cup.
oojason

Re: Finalissima- Italy v Argentina
Yesterday at 06:37:52 pm

Ugh.

Another needless game being hyped up as something 'important' or actually meaningful. Seems to be cashcow given the amount UEFA are hyping the shit out of it today:-


www.uefa.com/finalissima - 'live build up' - https://twitter.com/EURO2024/status/1532041785626742785

'"A wealth of footballing talent will grace a match that epitomises the long-standing close relationship between UEFA and @CONMEBOL  a fruitful friendship forged through the joy and passion of football." UEFA and CONMEBOL presidents look ahead to the #Finalissima - https://twitter.com/UEFA/status/1531625334617128962

'A short guide to the #Finalissima - tonights tectonic clash of footballs most successful continents, Europe and South America...' - https://twitter.com/UEFA/status/1531985741424824322

'How to watch Italy vs Argentina: TV, streaming across the globe 🌍👇' - https://twitter.com/EURO2024/status/1531999507377860608

and more inane official UEFA twitter shite heavily promoting it.
Samie

Re: Finalissima- Italy v Argentina
Yesterday at 06:51:18 pm
Samie

Re: Finalissima- Italy v Argentina
Yesterday at 06:53:22 pm
Circa1892

Re: Finalissima- Italy v Argentina
Yesterday at 07:46:53 pm
I know we talk about things as if were in a golden age of football.

But those two sides - the champions of Europe and South America both look a bit shite?
Samie

Re: Finalissima- Italy v Argentina
Yesterday at 08:17:36 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 07:46:53 pm
I know we talk about things as if were in a golden age of football.

But those two sides - the champions of Europe and South America both look a bit shite?

They're average like.  :D
Crosby Nick

Re: Finalissima- Italy v Argentina
Yesterday at 08:40:02 pm
Everyone seems to want to romanticise Italy and plenty like them just because they beat England but they were fairly crap through most of the last Euros. And subsequently went in to not qualify for the World Cup.
PeterTheRed

Re: Finalissima- Italy v Argentina
Yesterday at 08:53:52 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:40:02 pm
Everyone seems to want to romanticise Italy and plenty like them just because they beat England but they were fairly crap through most of the last Euros. And subsequently went in to not qualify for the World Cup.

Italy are Italy. Everyone who has watched the 1982 World Cup knows what they are capable of. Nothing has changed since ...
Samie

Re: Finalissima- Italy v Argentina
Yesterday at 08:56:32 pm
Argentina are so boring to watch lately.  They just seem to want to give it to Messi in the ope he does something.
Samie

Re: Finalissima- Italy v Argentina
Yesterday at 09:54:17 pm
Fuckin' hell! Look's like I;m the only one who watched this.  ;D

Argentina win 3-0.
PeterTheRed

Re: Finalissima- Italy v Argentina
Yesterday at 09:57:31 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:54:17 pm
Fuckin' hell! Look's like I;m the only one who watched this.  ;D

Argentina win 3-0.

Nah, I was switching between this and the Scotland game. The Argentinians seem to have a decent team finally ...
Samie

Re: Finalissima- Italy v Argentina
Yesterday at 09:58:24 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:57:31 pm
Nah, I was switching between this and the Scotland game. The Argentinians seem to have a decent team finally ...

Yes mate but far too reliant still on the little gnome.
PeterTheRed

Re: Finalissima- Italy v Argentina
Yesterday at 10:11:18 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:58:24 pm
Yes mate but far too reliant still on the little gnome.

The World Cup will be their last big push with Messi on the team. Scaloni seems to have found some sort of balance. They probably won't win it in Qatar, but they will get into the quarter-final, maybe even the semi-final ...
disgraced cake

Re: Finalissima- Italy v Argentina
Yesterday at 10:11:58 pm
'Finalissima'  :lmao :lmao :lmao

Fucking state of it. Is this gonna be a regular thing now? There'll be another 'World Cup' soon but it's the champions of every continent and they play it in April or something.
Fromola

Re: Finalissima- Italy v Argentina
Yesterday at 10:12:49 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:11:58 pm
'Finalissima'  :lmao :lmao :lmao

Fucking state of it. Is this gonna be a regular thing now? There'll be another 'World Cup' soon but it's the champions of every continent and they play it in April or something.

Less of a convoluted nonsense than the Nations League, i'll give it that.
Samie

Re: Finalissima- Italy v Argentina
Yesterday at 10:13:33 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:11:58 pm
'Finalissima'  :lmao :lmao :lmao

Fucking state of it. Is this gonna be a regular thing now? There'll be another 'World Cup' soon but it's the champions of every continent and they play it in April or something.

Yes mate, they are hoping this becomes a regular thing.  The last match of this kind was in 93 before tonight.

It's the International Super Cup basically.
Yorkykopite

Re: Finalissima- Italy v Argentina
Yesterday at 10:18:15 pm
Is this futsal?
darragh85

Re: Finalissima- Italy v Argentina
Yesterday at 11:26:46 pm
Tempted to put money on Argentina winning the world cup.

They are good and I think they will get the bit of "luck" they need

A Messi world cup win in Qatar anyone?
a little break

Re: Finalissima- Italy v Argentina
Today at 01:15:29 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:53:22 pm


Worth Martinez refusing to play in the last game of the season then to be fresh for this meaningless shit.
Statto Red

Re: Finalissima- Italy v Argentina
Today at 02:13:44 am
This one used to be the confederations cup didn't it?
Red Being

Re: Finalissima- Italy v Argentina
Today at 06:15:31 am
Argentina for the World Cup then? 8) . They have some intensity to their game.
MonsLibpool

Re: Finalissima- Italy v Argentina
Today at 06:18:53 am
Yet another nothing game...
leroy

Re: Finalissima- Italy v Argentina
Today at 06:49:29 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:13:44 am
This one used to be the confederations cup didn't it?

This is being played as a fuck you to FIFA (or Infantino) I think no?
