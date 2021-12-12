« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Finalissima- Italy v Argentina  (Read 804 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,157
Finalissima- Italy v Argentina
« on: Today at 04:28:33 pm »
Tonight the Champions of Europe will face the Champions of South America.



Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,425
Re: Finalissima- Italy v Argentina
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:29:35 pm »
must watch TV
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,157
Re: Finalissima- Italy v Argentina
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:31:23 pm »


Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,157
Re: Finalissima- Italy v Argentina
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:33:22 pm »
Premier Sports TV has the UK coverage.  :wave
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,224
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Finalissima- Italy v Argentina
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:35:42 pm »
Hopefully Martinez has recovered from his knee injury.
Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,656
Re: Finalissima- Italy v Argentina
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:40:34 pm »
Getting out of touch, barely recognise half the Argentine players.  :(

I can see the sunset now, the long walk into the light...

Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,625
Re: Finalissima- Italy v Argentina
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:49:24 pm »
Excuse me, what is this shit
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,449
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Finalissima- Italy v Argentina
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:59:20 pm »
Ahhh I didnt realise it was Finalisima, now I can see why Martinez didnt want to risk injury two weeks ago
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,157
Re: Finalissima- Italy v Argentina
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:32:03 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:49:24 pm
Excuse me, what is this shit

International Super Cup.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,624
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Finalissima- Italy v Argentina
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:37:52 pm »

Ugh.

Another needless game being hyped up as something 'important' or actually meaningful. Seems to be cashcow given the amount UEFA are hyping the shit out of it today:-


www.uefa.com/finalissima - 'live build up' - https://twitter.com/EURO2024/status/1532041785626742785

'"A wealth of footballing talent will grace a match that epitomises the long-standing close relationship between UEFA and @CONMEBOL  a fruitful friendship forged through the joy and passion of football." UEFA and CONMEBOL presidents look ahead to the #Finalissima - https://twitter.com/UEFA/status/1531625334617128962

'A short guide to the #Finalissima - tonights tectonic clash of footballs most successful continents, Europe and South America...' - https://twitter.com/UEFA/status/1531985741424824322

'How to watch Italy vs Argentina: TV, streaming across the globe 🌍👇' - https://twitter.com/EURO2024/status/1531999507377860608

and more inane official UEFA twitter shite heavily promoting it.
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,157
Re: Finalissima- Italy v Argentina
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:51:18 pm »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,157
Re: Finalissima- Italy v Argentina
« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:53:22 pm »
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,304
Re: Finalissima- Italy v Argentina
« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:46:53 pm »
I know we talk about things as if were in a golden age of football.

But those two sides - the champions of Europe and South America both look a bit shite?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,157
Re: Finalissima- Italy v Argentina
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:17:36 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:46:53 pm
I know we talk about things as if were in a golden age of football.

But those two sides - the champions of Europe and South America both look a bit shite?

They're average like.  :D
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,355
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Finalissima- Italy v Argentina
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:40:02 pm »
Everyone seems to want to romanticise Italy and plenty like them just because they beat England but they were fairly crap through most of the last Euros. And subsequently went in to not qualify for the World Cup.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,640
Re: Finalissima- Italy v Argentina
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:53:52 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:40:02 pm
Everyone seems to want to romanticise Italy and plenty like them just because they beat England but they were fairly crap through most of the last Euros. And subsequently went in to not qualify for the World Cup.

Italy are Italy. Everyone who has watched the 1982 World Cup knows what they are capable of. Nothing has changed since ...
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,157
Re: Finalissima- Italy v Argentina
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:56:32 pm »
Argentina are so boring to watch lately.  They just seem to want to give it to Messi in the ope he does something.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,157
Re: Finalissima- Italy v Argentina
« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:54:17 pm »
Fuckin' hell! Look's like I;m the only one who watched this.  ;D

Argentina win 3-0.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,640
Re: Finalissima- Italy v Argentina
« Reply #18 on: Today at 09:57:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:54:17 pm
Fuckin' hell! Look's like I;m the only one who watched this.  ;D

Argentina win 3-0.

Nah, I was switching between this and the Scotland game. The Argentinians seem to have a decent team finally ...
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,157
Re: Finalissima- Italy v Argentina
« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:58:24 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:57:31 pm
Nah, I was switching between this and the Scotland game. The Argentinians seem to have a decent team finally ...

Yes mate but far too reliant still on the little gnome.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 