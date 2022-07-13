So.... is it the case of for the successful people, you were successful based on total games, but once the tickets had gone, the waiting list is just everyone grouped together?



That cant be right and I was always under the impression that the whole ballot was done at once. But if that was the case, someone with 3 games wouldn't be lower than someone with 1 on the list?





Unless of course, they just grouped everyone together, then went down the list allocating tickets to people that had 3 games...



Be interesting to get a proper feedback...