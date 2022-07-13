« previous next »
Author Topic: Community Shield 2022  (Read 12308 times)

Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #120 on: July 13, 2022, 03:57:20 pm »
Successful on my 3, happy days
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #121 on: July 13, 2022, 04:06:01 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on July 13, 2022, 03:57:06 pm
Just curious, did you go to less than 3 games?

Nope done all 3
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #122 on: July 13, 2022, 04:06:49 pm »
What a surprise .... another ballot I was unsuccessful in - 819th on the waiting list.

I think that is now 5 ballots I have applied for and the closest I have come in all of them is being high enough up last season's FA Cup semi waiting list to get sorted. Of course, I am probably not alone in this scenario but, equally, there will be people who with exactly the same number of credits as everyone else have been successful in all 5.

IMHO the ballot system is not fit the purpose as it allows such a discrepancy; success in previous ballot(s) should prevent you from entering subsequent ones.
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #123 on: July 13, 2022, 04:07:26 pm »
11467 on the waiting list so Im winning on having the biggest waiting list number at least
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #124 on: July 13, 2022, 04:08:41 pm »
Quote from: 77kop05 on July 13, 2022, 03:53:45 pm
5500 in the Q. Did they lump everyone in together? I was on 3 credits a mate on 1 and he's just over 8000 in the list ?

They weren't meant to according to the selling notice but at this stage nothing surprises me
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #125 on: July 13, 2022, 04:11:01 pm »
Quote from: jordon148 on July 13, 2022, 04:08:41 pm
They weren't meant to according to the selling notice but at this stage nothing surprises me

That's the way I read it to . But looks like they ballsed it up again.  Christ   
« Reply #126 on: July 13, 2022, 04:13:57 pm »
586 on list, bit pissed like a lot with low list numbers that if the match was held in a decent sized venue wouldve been sorted..
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #127 on: July 13, 2022, 04:22:28 pm »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on July 13, 2022, 04:06:49 pm
What a surprise .... another ballot I was unsuccessful in - 819th on the waiting list.

I think that is now 5 ballots I have applied for and the closest I have come in all of them is being high enough up last season's FA Cup semi waiting list to get sorted. Of course, I am probably not alone in this scenario but, equally, there will be people who with exactly the same number of credits as everyone else have been successful in all 5.

IMHO the ballot system is not fit the purpose as it allows such a discrepancy; success in previous ballot(s) should prevent you from entering subsequent ones.
that's not really fair as we might not make another final for 10 years, it's unfortunate but there's no guarantees in football
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #128 on: July 13, 2022, 04:25:02 pm »
2855 on the list. Not holding out much hope :(
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #129 on: July 13, 2022, 04:34:04 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on July 13, 2022, 04:22:28 pm
that's not really fair as we might not make another final for 10 years, it's unfortunate but there's no guarantees in football

Oh, I didn't mean subsequent ballots indefinitely; more a case of you should only be able to be successful in 1 ballot in 3 say.

Personally it's a lot fairer than .... 2 people have gone to exactly the same games as each other for over a decade; one gets to go to 5 finals, the other doesn't go to any.
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #130 on: July 13, 2022, 04:53:12 pm »
Quote from: jordon148 on July 13, 2022, 04:06:01 pm
Nope done all 3

Was just wondering as you were 9,221 on the list and some lad on a previous page said his mate only had 1 game and he was over 8,000.

What are the club doing????
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #131 on: July 13, 2022, 04:55:26 pm »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on July 13, 2022, 04:06:49 pm
What a surprise .... another ballot I was unsuccessful in - 819th on the waiting list.

I think that is now 5 ballots I have applied for and the closest I have come in all of them is being high enough up last season's FA Cup semi waiting list to get sorted. Of course, I am probably not alone in this scenario but, equally, there will be people who with exactly the same number of credits as everyone else have been successful in all 5.

IMHO the ballot system is not fit the purpose as it allows such a discrepancy; success in previous ballot(s) should prevent you from entering subsequent ones.

Ive been in all ballots since Basel and Ive only been successful for the semi final last year. Went to paris only coz the person I go the game with couldnt go and was successful
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #132 on: July 13, 2022, 05:17:31 pm »
Im 7308 and all three games! Is there anyone who is lower with less games?
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #133 on: July 13, 2022, 05:25:53 pm »
So.... is it the case of for the successful people, you were successful based on total games, but once the tickets had gone, the waiting list is just everyone grouped together?

That cant be right and I was always under the impression that the whole ballot was done at once. But if that was the case, someone with 3 games wouldn't be lower than someone with 1 on the list?


Unless of course, they just grouped everyone together, then went down the list allocating tickets to people that had 3 games...

Be interesting to get a proper feedback...
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #134 on: July 13, 2022, 05:26:39 pm »
Have the odds been posted anywhere?
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #135 on: July 13, 2022, 05:30:55 pm »
Quote from: anitrella on July 13, 2022, 05:26:39 pm
Have the odds been posted anywhere?

Yep. 28.5 %
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #136 on: July 13, 2022, 05:34:23 pm »
Quote from: 77kop05 on July 13, 2022, 05:30:55 pm
Yep. 28.5 %
fuck that's about same as UCL final
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #137 on: July 13, 2022, 05:41:06 pm »
Here's the bumf.
.
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #138 on: July 13, 2022, 06:26:24 pm »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on July 13, 2022, 04:34:04 pm
Oh, I didn't mean subsequent ballots indefinitely; more a case of you should only be able to be successful in 1 ballot in 3 say.

Personally it's a lot fairer than .... 2 people have gone to exactly the same games as each other for over a decade; one gets to go to 5 finals, the other doesn't go to any.

In the 80s they'd give a voucher on the way in at a league match, usually against someone crap. The voucher would have a serial number and they'd publish the winning numbers in the Echo. But if you missed out on the semi, it usually meant you had a good chance at the final. And vice versa.

Ironic that the system used the the 80s was fairer than the 2022 system.
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #139 on: July 13, 2022, 06:58:39 pm »
Quote from: duvva on July 13, 2022, 04:07:26 pm
11467 on the waiting list so Im winning on having the biggest waiting list number at least

12,589 for me - I only had one  ;D
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #140 on: July 13, 2022, 07:05:56 pm »
Quote from: WanderingRed on July 13, 2022, 06:58:39 pm
12,589 for me - I only had one  ;D
Same I only managed Norwich
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #141 on: July 13, 2022, 07:42:46 pm »
Quote from: timmit on July 13, 2022, 05:25:53 pm
So.... is it the case of for the successful people, you were successful based on total games, but once the tickets had gone, the waiting list is just everyone grouped together?

That cant be right and I was always under the impression that the whole ballot was done at once. But if that was the case, someone with 3 games wouldn't be lower than someone with 1 on the list?


Unless of course, they just grouped everyone together, then went down the list allocating tickets to people that had 3 games...

Be interesting to get a proper feedback...

I was successful on my 3 and they had all three homes last season as well as the Semi and the final, to balance it though I missed out in the ballots for the League Cup and Champions League
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #142 on: July 14, 2022, 08:31:11 am »
Unsuccessful but after a run last year of all three finals and the semi being successful I definitely cant complain 3972 on the list . Still cant understand why such a small venue was picked
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #143 on: July 14, 2022, 10:44:21 am »
All 3 games, unsuccessful. One card is 6792, other is 8944.
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #144 on: July 14, 2022, 01:44:42 pm »
Train strikes now announced for 30 July. Might affect some peoples ability to attend
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #145 on: July 14, 2022, 01:54:01 pm »
Quote from: noneoftheabove on July 14, 2022, 01:44:42 pm
Train strikes now announced for 30 July. Might affect some peoples ability to attend
Just checked for my brother and by some fluke he uses two train services and neither of them are due to strike currently.
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #146 on: July 14, 2022, 02:08:32 pm »
In need of one here if available
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #147 on: July 14, 2022, 02:22:21 pm »
Quote from: noneoftheabove on July 14, 2022, 01:44:42 pm
Train strikes now announced for 30 July. Might affect some peoples ability to attend

Should be no issues from north-west. Biggest issue will be anyone using East Midlands trains going via crewe and Derby there normally just 2 carriages long
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #148 on: July 14, 2022, 02:27:52 pm »
Quote from: nickyd186 on July 14, 2022, 02:22:21 pm
Should be no issues from north-west. Biggest issue will be anyone using East Midlands trains going via crewe and Derby there normally just 2 carriages long

Howd you get there without going via Crewe?
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #149 on: July 14, 2022, 02:39:43 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on July 14, 2022, 02:27:52 pm
Howd you get there without going via Crewe?

Can go via Stafford and Nuneaton
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #150 on: July 14, 2022, 07:31:19 pm »
Quote from: nickyd186 on July 14, 2022, 02:39:43 pm
Can go via Stafford and Nuneaton

Thats through Crewe and still on West Midlands isnt it? And theyre striking.
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #151 on: July 14, 2022, 07:52:33 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on July 14, 2022, 07:31:19 pm
Thats through Crewe and still on West Midlands isnt it? And theyre striking.

Yeah soz I meant change at crewe for the Derby train.  We used to  to go via avanti to Stafford from lime street then use cross-country to Nuneaton, then cross-country to leicester. Only other way by train looks avanti to crewe then east Midlands trains to Derby but they used to only put 2 carriages on those trains.
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #152 on: Yesterday at 09:51:11 am »
30 quid job behind the goal.  Happy with that.
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #153 on: Yesterday at 11:29:36 am »
Quote from: 77kop05 on Yesterday at 09:51:11 am
30 quid job behind the goal.  Happy with that.
Same here in P2, I was logged to my account before the queue started and it didnt kick me out so I was in to the seat selection straight after 8.15
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #154 on: Yesterday at 11:43:00 am »
Quote from: 77kop05 on Yesterday at 09:51:11 am
30 quid job behind the goal.  Happy with that.
Whats the take up looking like? Still lots left or not?
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #155 on: Yesterday at 12:19:03 pm »
Scrambling for spares galore on a mere 12k and citys had dropped to all members and still nowhere near sold out.

They may send a block back next week.
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #156 on: Yesterday at 04:42:44 pm »
Quote from: theshirtmyfatherwore on Yesterday at 12:19:03 pm
Scrambling for spares galore on a mere 12k and citys had dropped to all members and still nowhere near sold out.

They may send a block back next week.

Easy to see how they get all those big deals and sponsorships with their massive world wide appeal.
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #157 on: Yesterday at 06:41:49 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 11:43:00 am
Whats the take up looking like? Still lots left or not?

Looks like close to 900 left
« Reply #158 on: Yesterday at 07:35:32 pm »
just had a look, reckon there's around 800 left
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #159 on: Today at 12:42:19 am »
Can anyone get me 2 tickets? I'm 15 mins from the ground and would love to go
