« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Community Shield 2022  (Read 10569 times)

Offline stueya

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 739
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #120 on: Today at 03:57:20 pm »
Successful on my 3, happy days
Logged
We all live in a purple wheelie bin

Offline jordon148

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 35
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #121 on: Today at 04:06:01 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 03:57:06 pm
Just curious, did you go to less than 3 games?

Nope done all 3
Logged

Offline SalahsLeftFoot

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #122 on: Today at 04:06:49 pm »
What a surprise .... another ballot I was unsuccessful in - 819th on the waiting list.

I think that is now 5 ballots I have applied for and the closest I have come in all of them is being high enough up last season's FA Cup semi waiting list to get sorted. Of course, I am probably not alone in this scenario but, equally, there will be people who with exactly the same number of credits as everyone else have been successful in all 5.

IMHO the ballot system is not fit the purpose as it allows such a discrepancy; success in previous ballot(s) should prevent you from entering subsequent ones.
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,206
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #123 on: Today at 04:07:26 pm »
11467 on the waiting list so Im winning on having the biggest waiting list number at least
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline jordon148

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 35
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #124 on: Today at 04:08:41 pm »
Quote from: 77kop05 on Today at 03:53:45 pm
5500 in the Q. Did they lump everyone in together? I was on 3 credits a mate on 1 and he's just over 8000 in the list ?

They weren't meant to according to the selling notice but at this stage nothing surprises me
Logged

Online 77kop05

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #125 on: Today at 04:11:01 pm »
Quote from: jordon148 on Today at 04:08:41 pm
They weren't meant to according to the selling notice but at this stage nothing surprises me

That's the way I read it to . But looks like they ballsed it up again.  Christ   
Logged

Offline samifan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 62
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #126 on: Today at 04:13:57 pm »
586 on list, bit pissed like a lot with low list numbers that if the match was held in a decent sized venue wouldve been sorted..
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,575
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #127 on: Today at 04:22:28 pm »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 04:06:49 pm
What a surprise .... another ballot I was unsuccessful in - 819th on the waiting list.

I think that is now 5 ballots I have applied for and the closest I have come in all of them is being high enough up last season's FA Cup semi waiting list to get sorted. Of course, I am probably not alone in this scenario but, equally, there will be people who with exactly the same number of credits as everyone else have been successful in all 5.

IMHO the ballot system is not fit the purpose as it allows such a discrepancy; success in previous ballot(s) should prevent you from entering subsequent ones.
that's not really fair as we might not make another final for 10 years, it's unfortunate but there's no guarantees in football
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,183
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #128 on: Today at 04:25:02 pm »
2855 on the list. Not holding out much hope :(
Logged

Offline SalahsLeftFoot

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #129 on: Today at 04:34:04 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 04:22:28 pm
that's not really fair as we might not make another final for 10 years, it's unfortunate but there's no guarantees in football

Oh, I didn't mean subsequent ballots indefinitely; more a case of you should only be able to be successful in 1 ballot in 3 say.

Personally it's a lot fairer than .... 2 people have gone to exactly the same games as each other for over a decade; one gets to go to 5 finals, the other doesn't go to any.
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,140
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #130 on: Today at 04:53:12 pm »
Quote from: jordon148 on Today at 04:06:01 pm
Nope done all 3

Was just wondering as you were 9,221 on the list and some lad on a previous page said his mate only had 1 game and he was over 8,000.

What are the club doing????
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,140
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #131 on: Today at 04:55:26 pm »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 04:06:49 pm
What a surprise .... another ballot I was unsuccessful in - 819th on the waiting list.

I think that is now 5 ballots I have applied for and the closest I have come in all of them is being high enough up last season's FA Cup semi waiting list to get sorted. Of course, I am probably not alone in this scenario but, equally, there will be people who with exactly the same number of credits as everyone else have been successful in all 5.

IMHO the ballot system is not fit the purpose as it allows such a discrepancy; success in previous ballot(s) should prevent you from entering subsequent ones.

Ive been in all ballots since Basel and Ive only been successful for the semi final last year. Went to paris only coz the person I go the game with couldnt go and was successful
Logged

Online RebeccaLFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #132 on: Today at 05:17:31 pm »
Im 7308 and all three games! Is there anyone who is lower with less games?
Logged

Online timmit

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 385
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #133 on: Today at 05:25:53 pm »
So.... is it the case of for the successful people, you were successful based on total games, but once the tickets had gone, the waiting list is just everyone grouped together?

That cant be right and I was always under the impression that the whole ballot was done at once. But if that was the case, someone with 3 games wouldn't be lower than someone with 1 on the list?


Unless of course, they just grouped everyone together, then went down the list allocating tickets to people that had 3 games...

Be interesting to get a proper feedback...
Logged
We are the Champions , Champions of Europe

Online anitrella

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #134 on: Today at 05:26:39 pm »
Have the odds been posted anywhere?
Logged

Online 77kop05

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #135 on: Today at 05:30:55 pm »
Quote from: anitrella on Today at 05:26:39 pm
Have the odds been posted anywhere?

Yep. 28.5 %
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,575
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #136 on: Today at 05:34:23 pm »
Quote from: 77kop05 on Today at 05:30:55 pm
Yep. 28.5 %
fuck that's about same as UCL final
Logged

Online 77kop05

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #137 on: Today at 05:41:06 pm »
Here's the bumf.
.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 