« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Community Shield 2022  (Read 10286 times)

Online stueya

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 739
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #120 on: Today at 03:57:20 pm »
Successful on my 3, happy days
Logged
We all live in a purple wheelie bin

Online jordon148

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 35
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #121 on: Today at 04:06:01 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 03:57:06 pm
Just curious, did you go to less than 3 games?

Nope done all 3
Logged

Online SalahsLeftFoot

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #122 on: Today at 04:06:49 pm »
What a surprise .... another ballot I was unsuccessful in - 819th on the waiting list.

I think that is now 5 ballots I have applied for and the closest I have come in all of them is being high enough up last season's FA Cup semi waiting list to get sorted. Of course, I am probably not alone in this scenario but, equally, there will be people who with exactly the same number of credits as everyone else have been successful in all 5.

IMHO the ballot system is not fit the purpose as it allows such a discrepancy; success in previous ballot(s) should prevent you from entering subsequent ones.
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,206
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #123 on: Today at 04:07:26 pm »
11467 on the waiting list so Im winning on having the biggest waiting list number at least
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online jordon148

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 35
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #124 on: Today at 04:08:41 pm »
Quote from: 77kop05 on Today at 03:53:45 pm
5500 in the Q. Did they lump everyone in together? I was on 3 credits a mate on 1 and he's just over 8000 in the list ?

They weren't meant to according to the selling notice but at this stage nothing surprises me
Logged

Online 77kop05

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #125 on: Today at 04:11:01 pm »
Quote from: jordon148 on Today at 04:08:41 pm
They weren't meant to according to the selling notice but at this stage nothing surprises me

That's the way I read it to . But looks like they ballsed it up again.  Christ   
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 