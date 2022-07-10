« previous next »
Community Shield 2022

lfcrule6times

Re: Community Shield 2022
July 10, 2022, 07:25:53 pm
Don't hold much hope for this. Reckon there was more ballot chance for Paris. If anyone has a couple of spares give me a shout.
Last Edit: July 10, 2022, 07:31:36 pm by lfcrule6times
Istanbul Boy

Re: Community Shield 2022
Yesterday at 06:00:38 pm
Can PRH holders transfer tickets to other members?
Hij

Re: Community Shield 2022
Today at 10:25:50 am
Is there not a map of the ground with the different price points ffs?
tgfcoton

Re: Community Shield 2022
Today at 10:29:11 am
Quote from: Hij on Today at 10:25:50 am
Is there not a map of the ground with the different price points ffs?

see details here
https://legacy.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/the-fa-community-shield-2022/pricing
Hij

Re: Community Shield 2022
Today at 10:30:22 am
Ok a mate sent me one!
Thomas

Re: Community Shield 2022
Today at 11:02:00 am
Sorted in M2
ianrush79

Re: Community Shield 2022
Today at 11:03:41 am
I must be missing something but the game is not coming up for me
Flyhalf

Re: Community Shield 2022
Today at 11:07:26 am
Quote from: ianrush79 on Today at 11:03:41 am
I must be missing something but the game is not coming up for me
Same for me, just kept refreshing and eventually appeared
hoppyLFC

Re: Community Shield 2022
Today at 11:11:02 am
Nice and easy that, sorted our 9 behind the goal, £30 adults, £20 young adults.

Took a while for the game to show though !
Thomas

Re: Community Shield 2022
Today at 11:13:20 am
Quote from: Flyhalf on Today at 11:07:26 am
Same for me, just kept refreshing and eventually appeared

Shift+ F5
RebeccaLFC

Re: Community Shield 2022
Today at 11:14:20 am
Anyone got the link?

Dont qualify until the ballot, but would be good to see whats left and the layout
deanloco9

Re: Community Shield 2022
Today at 11:16:24 am
Sorted! Avoiding behind the goals these days at these matches! - Happy days!
Hij

Re: Community Shield 2022
Today at 11:18:28 am
Quote from: hoppyLFC on Today at 11:11:02 am
Nice and easy that, sorted our 9 behind the goal, £30 adults, £20 young adults.

Took a while for the game to show though !
Same John, P1, few rows back. Nice and easy.
deanloco9

Re: Community Shield 2022
Today at 11:23:36 am
Did anyone notice quite a lot of restricted view seats going about, especially B1 when it seems to be an alright stadium

Maybe Cameras?
Birdontheshirt

Re: Community Shield 2022
Today at 11:25:50 am
Quote from: ianrush79 on Today at 11:03:41 am
I must be missing something but the game is not coming up for me
. Game didn't show for me until 11.04 despite repeated refreshing.  Could see that others had bought already but game still not showing.  This has happened to me a couple of times now - intentional delay feature? 
Thomas

Re: Community Shield 2022
Today at 11:43:17 am
Quote from: Birdontheshirt on Today at 11:25:50 am
. Game didn't show for me until 11.04 despite repeated refreshing.  Could see that others had bought already but game still not showing.  This has happened to me a couple of times now - intentional delay feature? 

I thought it was a cache issue, hence shift+refresh ?
Birdontheshirt

Re: Community Shield 2022
Today at 12:21:33 pm
Quote from: Thomas on Today at 11:43:17 am
I thought it was a cache issue, hence shift+refresh ?
Im on a Mac, & doesnt seem to be cache issue. Its the same with different browsers too - if its not showing for one, not showing on others.  My impression is that the delay is specific to the login account rather than computer/browser/cache.
Thomas

Re: Community Shield 2022
Today at 12:29:05 pm
It's fine on these guaranteed sales, but really does f**k you up on a late availabity/sale where there are 10 tickets left
Max100

Re: Community Shield 2022
Today at 12:30:04 pm
Quote from: Birdontheshirt on Today at 11:25:50 am
. Game didn't show for me until 11.04 despite repeated refreshing.  Could see that others had bought already but game still not showing.  This has happened to me a couple of times now - intentional delay feature?

Its not a cache issue, its just rank incompetence from the ticket office.

I had exactly the same issue, didn't show for me, F5ed like mad, cleared the cache, logged out and back in and still didn't show. So logged out again, logged in as one of my friends and family that I was going to buy for anyway and there the tickets were, ready to be bought - got them, logged out, logged in again as me and still not showing.

So its definitely NOT the operating system, the cache or anything to do with that. Its the TO ballsing it all up and not recognising who has the right credits to buy to make to make the tickets available.
Last Edit: Today at 12:38:17 pm by Max100
WanderingRed

Re: Community Shield 2022
Today at 12:35:11 pm
I had to message them to make the ballot appear on my account as well
Birdontheshirt

Re: Community Shield 2022
Today at 01:08:22 pm
Quote from: Max100 on Today at 12:30:04 pm
ISo its definitely NOT the operating system, the cache or anything to do with that. Its the TO ballsing it all up and not recognising who has the right credits to buy to make to make the tickets available.

Agree with you that its not operating system, cache, etc.  But not sure that it is always to do with TO software not recognising right credits - at least not in my case, as that wouldn't explain why the match did show up after a few minutes without me having to do anything like login in/out or go to someone else's account.  I think there is something else going on too - perhaps delaying the match showing on a percentage of accounts to lessen load on servers or something like that.
Shanklygates

Re: Community Shield 2022
Today at 02:25:11 pm
Quote from: Birdontheshirt on Today at 11:25:50 am
. Game didn't show for me until 11.04 despite repeated refreshing.  Could see that others had bought already but game still not showing.  This has happened to me a couple of times now - intentional delay feature? 
Happened to me too. Needed am ambulant disabled seat but no chance. Got some in the corner in the end that will hopefully be ok. Ops corner to normal so it'll make a change
Hij

Re: Community Shield 2022
Today at 02:42:31 pm
Yeah mine showed, I bought, then it disappeared when I wanted to go back in and and screenshot what tickets I had got. Came back on later though.
AR48

Re: Community Shield 2022
Today at 06:52:34 pm
How many left for the ballot?
anitrella

Re: Community Shield 2022
Today at 09:47:07 pm
Yeah can anyone post a screenshot of stadium map ?
