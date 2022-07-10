. Game didn't show for me until 11.04 despite repeated refreshing. Could see that others had bought already but game still not showing. This has happened to me a couple of times now - intentional delay feature?



Its not a cache issue, its just rank incompetence from the ticket office.I had exactly the same issue, didn't show for me, F5ed like mad, cleared the cache, logged out and back in and still didn't show. So logged out again, logged in as one of my friends and family that I was going to buy for anyway and there the tickets were, ready to be bought - got them, logged out, logged in again as me and still not showing.So its definitely NOT the operating system, the cache or anything to do with that. Its the TO ballsing it all up and not recognising who has the right credits to buy to make to make the tickets available.