Author Topic: Community Shield 2022  (Read 5007 times)

Offline WanderingRed

Community Shield 2022
« on: May 31, 2022, 08:53:48 pm »
Date & Time set for 30th July 17:00 KO

Wembley is unavailable to host the fixture due to the Womens Euro 2022 final so its being played at the King Power
« Last Edit: June 1, 2022, 12:10:40 pm by WanderingRed »
Offline Danny Boy

Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #1 on: May 31, 2022, 09:36:06 pm »
What is the rationale behind playing it at King Power as opposed to OT/Spurs/Villa Park/West Ham etc?
Offline WanderingRed

Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #2 on: May 31, 2022, 09:59:21 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on May 31, 2022, 09:36:06 pm
What is the rationale behind playing it at King Power as opposed to OT/Spurs/Villa Park/West Ham etc?

Im not too sure - my guessing is that they dont want it in London because of the Euro 2022 final so realistically I dont see why it cant be at Cardiff, OT, Villa Park or St James Park
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #3 on: May 31, 2022, 10:15:32 pm »
Crikey, I know its not a prestige fixture but wed sell out our allocation with ease at Wembley. To move from an 85k to 35k stadium is lunacy.
Offline Thomas

Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #4 on: June 1, 2022, 07:22:37 am »
So allocation for this based on FA Cup home/away credits?
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #5 on: June 1, 2022, 10:22:19 am »
Not sure why 2 teams from the north west have to travel to the midlands for a footy match that doesnt mean anything. Stick at OT or if they want us to travel give us a bigger stadium like cardiff
Offline PaulKS

Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #6 on: June 1, 2022, 11:31:55 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on June  1, 2022, 10:22:19 am
Not sure why 2 teams from the north west have to travel to the midlands for a footy match that doesnt mean anything. Stick at OT or if they want us to travel give us a bigger stadium like cardiff

Surely Cardiff would be even more of a ballache?

No chance they'll have us and City at Old Trafford, place would get turned over

Villa Park is probably the best option, with no suitable venues in the north west
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #7 on: June 1, 2022, 11:49:29 am »
with the events of Saturday i'm somewhat glad it won't be too easy getting a ticket for this.
Offline keano7

Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #8 on: June 1, 2022, 11:51:41 am »
They should just flip a coin to hold it at either Anfield or the Etihad. Dont think anyone is really that bothered where its played.
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #9 on: June 1, 2022, 12:02:35 pm »
30th July, 5pm, King Power confirmed
Online Hij

Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #10 on: June 1, 2022, 12:51:41 pm »
If they use 2019/20 credits then it'll be the homes + 1 away in the FA Cup for this surely as we qualified by winning the FA Cup?
Offline willss

Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #11 on: June 1, 2022, 02:12:01 pm »
Quote from: Hij on June  1, 2022, 12:51:41 pm
If they use 2019/20 credits then it'll be the homes + 1 away in the FA Cup for this surely as we qualified by winning the FA Cup?
I think theyll use 21/22 homes and Forest with a ballot for all homes.
Offline stewy17

Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #12 on: June 1, 2022, 02:35:14 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on June  1, 2022, 11:49:29 am
with the events of Saturday i'm somewhat glad it won't be too easy getting a ticket for this.

I don't see the connection?
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #13 on: June 1, 2022, 04:12:34 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on June  1, 2022, 02:35:14 pm
I don't see the connection?

just means a little more time away from the match, although remembered it is only an extra week
Offline Alf

Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #14 on: June 1, 2022, 10:51:18 pm »
Not the biggest fan of Wembley by any stretch of the imagination, but I can't think of many worse places to play than Leicester. Small stadium & not the greatest to go for a bevy. Would have preferred Villa Park.
Offline stoz

Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #15 on: June 2, 2022, 08:50:36 am »
Quote from: willss on June  1, 2022, 02:12:01 pm
I think theyll use 21/22 homes and Forest with a ballot for all homes.

They've said all season that they won't. They can't backtrack now or there'd be uproar..
Offline willss

Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #16 on: June 2, 2022, 09:18:34 am »
Quote from: stoz on June  2, 2022, 08:50:36 am
They've said all season that they won't. They can't backtrack now or there'd be uproar..
Are you sure? They used those for both the semi and final.
Offline stoz

Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #17 on: June 2, 2022, 01:22:30 pm »
Quote from: willss on June  2, 2022, 09:18:34 am
Are you sure? They used those for both the semi and final.

They said they wouldn't use them for future seasons. Only within the season itself. It's on every lot of selling details.

Offline willss

Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #18 on: June 2, 2022, 06:46:42 pm »
Quote from: stoz on June  2, 2022, 01:22:30 pm
They said they wouldn't use them for future seasons. Only within the season itself. It's on every lot of selling details.


Oh yes, you are right. Ive got all homes and Chelsea away so should still be ok.
Offline VVM

Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #19 on: June 7, 2022, 09:52:24 am »
Could an argument be made that since winning the FA cup got us into this, it is sort of an extension of this season and so could be used as a loophole for club to use 21/22 credits? Feels like a bit of a stretch even typing that though so I doubt it.

2019 community shield was all based off league credits I think so will they do the same for this or use FA cup since winning that is why we're here this time? (Plus might have been difficult in 2019 since I think we went out in the first round)

My guess is maybe everyone with 3 of Everton (H), Shrewsbury (A), Shrewsbury (H), Chelsea (A) will be guaranteed and the those with 2 into a ballot maybe?
Offline gregor

Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #20 on: June 7, 2022, 11:35:10 am »
Quote from: VVM on June  7, 2022, 09:52:24 am
Could an argument be made that since winning the FA cup got us into this, it is sort of an extension of this season and so could be used as a loophole for club to use 21/22 credits? Feels like a bit of a stretch even typing that though so I doubt it.

Yeah I can't see that. You could then say the same about the Champions League - finishing top 4 qualifies you for it the following season. This is a 2022/23 season game.
Offline nickystickers

Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #21 on: June 17, 2022, 11:44:45 am »
Is there any update on ticket sales? Who is eligible and when will the sale start?
Offline PaulKS

Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #22 on: June 18, 2022, 04:26:40 pm »
Quote from: nickystickers on June 17, 2022, 11:44:45 am
Is there any update on ticket sales? Who is eligible and when will the sale start?

No
Offline AR48

Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #23 on: June 26, 2022, 06:37:22 pm »
Surely info on this at some point this week?  Wonder if theyll do a ballot or have a dropping criteria of cup/league games?
Offline KaiNo7

Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #24 on: June 26, 2022, 07:32:50 pm »
This has to be an extension of last season with a ballot for all homes imo
Offline willss

Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #25 on: June 26, 2022, 08:07:43 pm »
Quote from: KaiNo7 on June 26, 2022, 07:32:50 pm
This has to be an extension of last season with a ballot for all homes imo
Highly unlikely but you never know
Online ABJ

Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #26 on: June 28, 2022, 04:59:04 pm »
Quote from: KaiNo7 on June 26, 2022, 07:32:50 pm
This has to be an extension of last season with a ballot for all homes imo
As we qualified for this by winning the FA Cup, as others have already said on here, I'd expect that the qualifying criteria will be based on the 4 FA Cup matches (2 home and 2 away) from 19/20 with those on 3+ guaranteed and those on 2 in a ballot.
Offline Billy Elliot

Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #27 on: June 28, 2022, 11:39:06 pm »
It'll go on general sale. The last time we played the Charity Shield at Leicester there was only 25,104.
Offline reddragon

Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #28 on: June 29, 2022, 06:56:36 am »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on June 28, 2022, 11:39:06 pm
It'll go on general sale. The last time we played the Charity Shield at Leicester there was only 25,104.

Not sure I see the connection? That was 1971!!!

I don't think it will go to General Sale but if they do a ballot there'll be loads who wont go in it. Holidays etc always fuck everyone up for July / August games
Offline PaulKS

Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #29 on: June 29, 2022, 10:12:25 am »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on June 28, 2022, 11:39:06 pm
It'll go on general sale. The last time we played the Charity Shield at Leicester there was only 25,104.

😂😂😂

Offline 77kop05

Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #30 on: June 29, 2022, 11:20:16 am »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on June 28, 2022, 11:39:06 pm
It'll go on general sale. The last time we played the Charity Shield at Leicester there was only 25,104.

I was 4 months old then. Had 3 spare , couldn't shift them !
Offline VVM

Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #31 on: June 29, 2022, 02:11:28 pm »
Actually a bit of a shame it's not at Wembley, wasn't tough to get tickets and was a decent day out in 2019 despite the loss. I don't mind the idea of neutral stadium somewhere more accessible for both teams though, Old Trafford or Villa Park might have been better though in terms of capacity.
Offline KaiNo7

Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #32 on: June 29, 2022, 06:43:06 pm »
Well I wish they would hurry up. I want to go, need to make plans got other things to do also 😬
Offline MacKon

Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #33 on: July 1, 2022, 08:37:01 am »
I just don't understand why can't we have any info regarding tickets prices, allocation or sales dates. I actually believe some fans might be interested in going to this game.
It's not our TO fault, though. Man City also aren't telling anything to their fans (all four of them).
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #34 on: July 1, 2022, 10:45:10 am »
Quote from: MacKon on July  1, 2022, 08:37:01 am
I just don't understand why can't we have any info regarding tickets prices, allocation or sales dates. I actually believe some fans might be interested in going to this game.
It's not our TO fault, though. Man City also aren't telling anything to their fans (all four of them).

Their TO staff just pop round to their houses to tell them in person, it's quicker that way.
Offline PaulKS

Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #35 on: July 1, 2022, 11:30:11 am »
To be fair it's a month away and won't be a massive allocation that they need to sort

Will probably drop a lot lower than people expect
Offline Jm55

Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 10:29:11 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on June 28, 2022, 04:59:04 pm
As we qualified for this by winning the FA Cup, as others have already said on here, I'd expect that the qualifying criteria will be based on the 4 FA Cup matches (2 home and 2 away) from 19/20 with those on 3+ guaranteed and those on 2 in a ballot.

Fairly sure that was the case in 06 from memory.
Online ABJ

Re: Community Shield 2022
« Reply #37 on: Today at 11:21:24 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:29:11 pm
Fairly sure that was the case in 06 from memory.
Ive just checked back on the selling notice on here, the initial sale was based purely on those that got a ticket for the FA Cup Final a couple of months earlier.
