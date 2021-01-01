I'd be interested to know what posters' views are on our tactical flexibility.



It's extremely easy to criticise FSG, and the players. Being critical of Klopp and the coaching staff (in an honest, reflective way rather than a kneejerk "he's shit" way) is far less palatable because he's been brilliant for us, as a manager and a representative of the club and fans.



My query though is whether he's sufficiently tactically flexible to dig us out of the current hole. In my doubtlessly narrow view, Klopp's systems have been variations on a theme. High energy, high intensity, high press. A whole team working as one, utilising seemingly superhuman levels of fitness and resilience to recover the ball and attack again and again.



In his early years with us, sides were stupid enough to give us space to counter attack, and were brutally punished. Over time we've seen opposition increasingly utilise a "low block", and LFC try to unpick it. Even then, teams were wary of committing players forward because of our propensity to win the ball back and counter with pace and skill. As a result, our defence rarely came under any significant sustained pressure from the bulk of the sides we played in the league. And we could attack repeatedly until the quality of our creative players and forwards scored us a goal or two with little fear of being taken apart at the back.



An exception to this was our weak run in 2020/2021 when we lost our aura and our energy. Key players unavailable in defence and midfield, so teams had a go, with real success. We manage to put a run of form together and get over the line, but even then I recall real surprise at our reluctance to try something different tactically when we were lining up with Phillips and Rhys Williams at CB. The game against Villa was the most notable example of this failing when we conceded 7, but there were others.



This season, we have the above problems but compounded. Injuries to key players, but also apparently a woeful lack of fitness. Without our press, without our runners, our system just doesn't work. Moreover, teams look increasingly comfortable bypassing our press by pinging long balls behind our high line. Any weaknesses in our defence are exploited, players are pulled left and right, and we look pathetically easy to score against. Worse still we look blunt in attack. For so long we decried injuries to our midfielders. Now they're mostly fit and we look as bad as ever.



You can point the finger at FSG and say we need new midfielders, and you'd be right to. But does this problem go deeper than this? Are these players that are burnt out? Are they unable, or worse unwilling, to play in the way that they're being asked to? Has the system simply been "found out" now?



I don't know the answer but I'm less convinced than I was that we're simply going to bounce back in August and that this was a blip. And I just don't know the answer to the question at the start of my post. If Klopp can't get the players we have to play to his system, or worse still his system has simply been found out and is no longer fit for purpose, can he come up with something new, potentially very different, to turn it around?







