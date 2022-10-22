« previous next »
Author Topic: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?  (Read 32735 times)

Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #440 on: Today at 03:11:49 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 03:07:12 pm
Exactly this, people are scared of what we might get so would rather stick with FSG. I believe we would have a greater connection with this club had we gone bust and restarted all over again. But we didnt so I think Id rather compete and win, considering we already sold our soul.

We can say what we like about Newcastle but try telling one of their fans it's not their club anymore and they'll laugh at you. St James' Park is probably the best ground to watch a game atmosphere wise this season.

If we get taken over by some crackpot with questionable morals, it won't mean the club is gone either.
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #441 on: Today at 03:14:36 pm »
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 02:44:46 pm
We sold our soul the moment Moores sold the club to Hicks and Gillett. That's when we entered the game of 'rich owner vs rich owner'. We've just had the wrong owners sadly.

FSG aren't representative of the people of Bootle, Toxteth etc. Capitalist swine and known backers and supporters of Donald Trump and Bill Clinton. Always makes me laugh the way some Liverpool fans portray them as these holistic knights in shining armor.

They have nothing in common with this club or it's fans.

But who in all honesty would we get to takeover the club that is representative of the people of Bootle, Toxteth etc ?
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #442 on: Today at 03:16:59 pm »
There's an article in The Guardian and in the comments someone called garythenotrashcougar wrote this (I'm sure on this thread others must have said similar) but anyway, I agree with it:

"It's not rocket science.

Liverpool's success over the last 5 years was built on ferocious pressing, led by a midfield of Henderson, Wijnaldum and Fabinho.

Those three used to smother teams and allow the full backs space to bomb on. It didn't matter it left them 2 v 2 or even 2 v 3 at the back, the ball would rarely get near their half never mind their goal.

Fast forward 3 years from their peak to today and you have three main problems:

1. Henderson and Fabinho's legs are going.
2. Wijnaldum left and was replaced by the more talented but less hard working Thiago.
3. Since 2018, Klopp has been far too loyal to injury prone and inconsistent CMs like Oxlade Chamberlain, Keita, Jones and Milner in favour of strengthening in that area; his gamble, which has turned out to be a fatal mistake.

All three issues have left a previously untroubled defence exposed, and it is currently crippling them.

Simple as that really."
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #443 on: Today at 03:23:01 pm »
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 03:11:49 pm
We can say what we like about Newcastle but try telling one of their fans it's not their club anymore and they'll laugh at you. St James' Park is probably the best ground to watch a game atmosphere wise this season.

If we get taken over by some crackpot with questionable morals, it won't mean the club is gone either.
Tbf to Newcastle there fans have been there since they was shite under Ashley. Sold out the majority of there games. Look at our games
Away tickets are like gold dust, yet youll get told by others how half our end is full of tourists. Home tickets just as hard, unless your a computer nerd.

The club is already gone but here we are. Still love them and still ruins my week when we get beat until we play again. But with all above said, we need new owners. Everyone knows it, many wont say it out loud, especially big accounts/podcasts, due to giving others shite about being oil clubs.
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #444 on: Today at 03:24:30 pm »
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 02:44:46 pm
We sold our soul the moment Moores sold the club to Hicks and Gillett. That's when we entered the game of 'rich owner vs rich owner'. We've just had the wrong owners sadly.

FSG aren't representative of the people of Bootle, Toxteth etc. Capitalist swine and known backers and supporters of Donald Trump and Bill Clinton. Always makes me laugh the way some Liverpool fans portray them as these holistic knights in shining armor.

They have nothing in common with this club or it's fans.

FSG were always supporting Democrats. How many Football Owners have anything in common with their clubs' fans? and the alternatives to FSG are far worse.

It would be good to have a minority or even a majority wealthy shareholder/investor in. NEVER again an LBO, though.
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #445 on: Today at 03:28:43 pm »
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on Today at 03:14:36 pm
But who in all honesty would we get to takeover the club that is representative of the people of Bootle, Toxteth etc ?
Nobody.
But ask those people, what would they rather have
A) an owner who doesnt represent them but invents for there club to win
B) an owner who doesnt represent them and also doesnt invest in there club?

An before people mention about the investment in the stadium and training ground. Can they play in midfield? Its just an investment to make them more money, not improve the actual team.
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #446 on: Today at 03:28:58 pm »
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 02:44:46 pm
We sold our soul the moment Moores sold the club to Hicks and Gillett. That's when we entered the game of 'rich owner vs rich owner'. We've just had the wrong owners sadly.

FSG aren't representative of the people of Bootle, Toxteth etc. Capitalist swine and known backers and supporters of Donald Trump and Bill Clinton. Always makes me laugh the way some Liverpool fans portray them as these holistic knights in shining armor.

They have nothing in common with this club or it's fans.

In what way do the Moores represent the people of Bootle then? We just traded one rich person for a richer person.
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #447 on: Today at 03:33:28 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 01:52:05 pm
If that Dewsbury Hall goal didn't tell Klopp we badly need a new midfielder/s, nothing will. It was beyond belief how bad that was.

That goal came from a long ball off of a goal kick.  They bypassed the midfield.  Still a terrible goal to give up but didnt really have anything to do with the midfield (well, with the exception of Hendo who was awful in that moment)
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #448 on: Today at 03:34:11 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 03:28:58 pm
In what way do the Moores represent the people of Bootle then? We just traded one rich person for a richer person.

I never said Moores did. I'm merely saying that if we get taken over by some guy who starts throwing money around like no tomorrow our club will have "sold it's soul" is a load of twaddle.
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #449 on: Today at 03:35:42 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 03:16:59 pm
There's an article in The Guardian and in the comments someone called garythenotrashcougar wrote this (I'm sure on this thread others must have said similar) but anyway, I agree with it:

"It's not rocket science.

Liverpool's success over the last 5 years was built on ferocious pressing, led by a midfield of Henderson, Wijnaldum and Fabinho.

Those three used to smother teams and allow the full backs space to bomb on. It didn't matter it left them 2 v 2 or even 2 v 3 at the back, the ball would rarely get near their half never mind their goal.

Fast forward 3 years from their peak to today and you have three main problems:

1. Henderson and Fabinho's legs are going.
2. Wijnaldum left and was replaced by the more talented but less hard working Thiago.
3. Since 2018, Klopp has been far too loyal to injury prone and inconsistent CMs like Oxlade Chamberlain, Keita, Jones and Milner in favour of strengthening in that area; his gamble, which has turned out to be a fatal mistake.

All three issues have left a previously untroubled defence exposed, and it is currently crippling them.

Simple as that really."

Cant agree with the 2nd point.  Thiago is incredibly hard working and very good defensively. 
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #450 on: Today at 03:46:45 pm »
Thank god for the calm heads on this forum as you would think fans would be throwing half of the team to the wolves. Instead we have level headed discussion here.

That's if i ignore half the posts of course 😜

Let's see if we can add one midfielder to the mix this transfer window as we will need two by next season. Get the injured lads back into the team by March hopefully and if we are within 6 points of 4th by then, it's all to play for.

Lastly we have awful sides like Utd, Spurs and Co fighting for 4th spot. They are all struggling to achieve 70 points this year so don't tell me we will struggle to compete against them this or any other future season. On our worse day which is now apparently according to some we are still at their level so god help them when we shake the dust off a little.

Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #451 on: Today at 03:56:52 pm »
I thought before yesterday that we were almost a certainty to finish either 3rd or 4th.  Maybe even 2nd with some good fortune.

But that match yesterday was so miserable that now I'm not so sure.  Likely going to be a real slog to get top 4.  Think we have it in us, but I can't see any match from here on out that is a "dead certain" win.
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #452 on: Today at 04:12:37 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 03:33:28 pm
That goal came from a long ball off of a goal kick.  They bypassed the midfield.  Still a terrible goal to give up but didnt really have anything to do with the midfield (well, with the exception of Hendo who was awful in that moment)

so...it did have stuff to do with the midfield then. Also, Elliot was about 5 yards from dewsbury hall when the ball is initially punted downfield, appreciate Elliot isn't exactly quick but he doesn't do very much to track his run either.
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #453 on: Today at 04:42:31 pm »
We have gone from this starting eleven..

                                                          Cannibal Corpse

                                    Slayer                                              Meshuggah

                        Pantera           Cattle Decapitation      Judas Priest              Black Sabbath

                                    Megadeth    Motorhead     Deep Purple   Iron Maiden

Subs  ..  Grim Reaper   Hawkwind    UFO    Tygers of Pan Tang   Blitzkreig


To this starting eleven..

                                                                   Allison

                                       Bucks Fizz                                        Daniel O'Donnell
             
                   The New Seekers          Perry Como           Guys 'n' Dolls                   Andy Williams

                        Barry Manilow                The Dooleys           Our Kid                   Cliff Richard

Subs   Gilbert O'Sullivan   Steps     Sweet   Brotherhood of Man  Kylie

We have gone from Motorhead up front with Megadeth on the wing to Our Kid and Barry Manilow with only Allison keeping his place.
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #454 on: Today at 04:44:15 pm »
If you thought his posts slagging off our players were bad....
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #455 on: Today at 04:49:56 pm »
brb listening to Cattle Decapitation
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #456 on: Today at 04:53:14 pm »
Quite like Gilbert O'Sullivan,  El Lobo, I take it you are not from Liverpool 8)
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #457 on: Today at 04:53:58 pm »
Those names remind of the XFM Ricky Gervais/Stephen Merchant shows. Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome to the stage, Cattle Decapitation!
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #458 on: Today at 05:06:31 pm »
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 03:04:00 pm
If their whole plan hinged on FFP and the ESL, well that merely confirms that they were never the right people to own this club.
They talked endlessly about FFP when they came in. Underestimated the power of PSG and City brown envelopes (allegedly) in the whole process of how it would work. Suspect ESL was just the last throw.
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #459 on: Today at 05:08:32 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 03:16:59 pm
There's an article in The Guardian and in the comments someone called garythenotrashcougar wrote this (I'm sure on this thread others must have said similar) but anyway, I agree with it:

"It's not rocket science.

Liverpool's success over the last 5 years was built on ferocious pressing, led by a midfield of Henderson, Wijnaldum and Fabinho.

Those three used to smother teams and allow the full backs space to bomb on. It didn't matter it left them 2 v 2 or even 2 v 3 at the back, the ball would rarely get near their half never mind their goal.

Fast forward 3 years from their peak to today and you have three main problems:

1. Henderson and Fabinho's legs are going.
2. Wijnaldum left and was replaced by the more talented but less hard working Thiago.
3. Since 2018, Klopp has been far too loyal to injury prone and inconsistent CMs like Oxlade Chamberlain, Keita, Jones and Milner in favour of strengthening in that area; his gamble, which has turned out to be a fatal mistake.

All three issues have left a previously untroubled defence exposed, and it is currently crippling them.

Simple as that really."

1 and 3 are true, i'd disagree with 2 in the sense that Thiago works just as hard as Wijnaldum did and puts the hard yards in. Difference is the fitness levels and Thiago not having that prime Henderson and Fabinho (or younger Milner) in midfield with him.
« Reply #460 on: Today at 05:14:32 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:08:32 pm
1 and 3 are true, i'd disagree with 2 in the sense that Thiago works just as hard as Wijnaldum did and puts the hard yards in. Difference is the fitness levels and Thiago not having that prime Henderson and Fabinho (or younger Milner) in midfield with him.

Good post from you and garythenotrashcougar.
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #461 on: Today at 05:20:44 pm »
Honestly sign one high energy midfielder like Caicedo this window. He alone is not the complete answer to all our ills but having just one midfielder who can win a second ball ahead of our opposition and fill a gap when someone is caught out and you just watch our performance level rise dramatically.

That will require investment in the transfer market though which is considered an act of evil at this club.
