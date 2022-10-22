Thank god for the calm heads on this forum as you would think fans would be throwing half of the team to the wolves. Instead we have level headed discussion here.



That's if i ignore half the posts of course 😜



Let's see if we can add one midfielder to the mix this transfer window as we will need two by next season. Get the injured lads back into the team by March hopefully and if we are within 6 points of 4th by then, it's all to play for.



Lastly we have awful sides like Utd, Spurs and Co fighting for 4th spot. They are all struggling to achieve 70 points this year so don't tell me we will struggle to compete against them this or any other future season. On our worse day which is now apparently according to some we are still at their level so god help them when we shake the dust off a little.



