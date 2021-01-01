« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?  (Read 31746 times)

Offline RedKenWah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #400 on: Today at 09:39:52 am »
This season has brought about a worry, we clearly are at a phase whereby we need to rebuild but its not just in 1 area.

Our Defence; VVD is not the same player as he used to be and us as a club hoping he will get back to pre Pickford injury levels is Im afraid wishful thinking. As such there will be a point in which we will need to look to replace him. Joel Matip; whom I think is massively underrated, will be another. At the moment we have Konate & Gomez but in which Gomez is unfortunately not reliable at the moment given his previous injury records. As such for me its that investment there which will be needed at some point in the not too distant future. Fullback wise, I think we are ok but I do have question marks over our Greek scouser following last nights game in which he was shoddy.

Our midfield; we know it needs a massive overhaul now. It has to be the priority for the club as the personnel there are not able to maintain the high intensity football that Jurgen Klopp demands. Also 4 of those players are at risk of not being there next season; Milner, Keita, AOC, and Melo. Furthermore you have to consider Fabinho whom needs backup and then the likes of Hendo and Thiago whom are at an age in which you cant fully build around them for many years.

Our attack; biggest thing for me is Mo. In hindsight the new contract for him I think was a mistake given his performances so far since signing. I like what Nunez, Diaz & Jota are about and excited about Cody Gakpo.

Overall personal opinion but there are some areas which need complete overhauls otherwise we are going to continue to go down this downward spiral.
Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,885
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #401 on: Today at 09:46:33 am »
I also agree we are only a couple of additions away from challenging for the title next season as if all are fit then we definitely can get back on track for 80 plus points.. That's as long as we can add one or two players.

Definitely going through a transitional period as our spine from the past 4 or 5 seasons are all 30 years plus.... Salah, all of the midfield pretty much, Virgil. Jurgen has a serious rebuild on his hand and has already brought in many who can take us on the next five year journey. The hardest rebuild is the engine though and our midfield require some serious tinkering. Two of the three positions probably require a replacement by 2023/24 but the good news is we don't need amazing magicians as our midfielders. Jurgen requires power and stamina in his engine, the Hendersons of this game who are a little easier to find than the Alonsos of this world. I don't want to disparage Jordan as he is an amazing captain and person but he should be easier to replace than a Mane or Salah shouldn't he??
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,552
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #402 on: Today at 09:55:05 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 09:46:33 am
I also agree we are only a couple of additions away from challenging for the title next season

I'm amazed people think this - it feels delusional at this point
The reality is we're a couple of additions away from challening for top 4 next season
Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,885
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #403 on: Today at 10:09:10 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:55:05 am
I'm amazed people think this - it feels delusional at this point
The reality is we're a couple of additions away from challening for top 4 next season

At the moment without three or four key players that are injured and a squad that is obviously having a wee hangover from a crazy long season last year plus a world Cup year... We are just outside the Top 4. I don't know who is delusional as the rest of the league bar City (who are way off their own normal form and that's even with a striker ripping up the records) are shyte to be honest. Arsenal are having one of those seasons where even their own fans never saw coming and probably still expect the bubble to burst soon.

Im not saying we don't have issues to sort out as we obviously do but I have no doubt Jurgen can get us back on track. The bulk of a title challenging team is there, they just need a serious recharge and one or two midfield duracells inserted.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline Gerard00

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 23
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #404 on: Today at 10:12:00 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:55:05 am
I'm amazed people think this - it feels delusional at this point
The reality is we're a couple of additions away from challening for top 4 next season

Probably get labelled bed-wetters for this but I 100% agree. I don't care how close we came last season. It doesnt count for anything right now. We've problems at every level now from coaching to players to the ownership (investment).

I think we're in for another bumpy couple of years of scrambling around for a hopeful top 4. A large part of our game was pressing from the front and our front 3 was lauded as the best in Europe. Many said when that breaks up we'd struggle - such has been the case. Add in the midfield drop off and its not hard to see why we're struggling so badly.

I hope that lighting can strike twice and that Klopp has the desire to go again and rebuild / build this team like he did from 2015 onwards. A lot of factors need to go right for that to happen. Its concerning that recent success has spoilt the fans though (much like utd post Fergie) and that instant success will be demanded - I'm guilty of it too!

 I think we're going to need a couple of seasons here to get back as a regular top 4 ... if its going to be possible at all (given the resources other clubs have - City, Newcastle ...).
Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,885
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #405 on: Today at 10:41:23 am »
Quote from: Gerard00 on Today at 10:12:00 am
Probably get labelled bed-wetters for this..

SNIP

 I think we're going to need a couple of seasons here to get back as a regular top 4 ... if its going to be possible at all (given the resources other clubs have - City, Newcastle ...).

Definitely should check your bed to state it could be a couple of seasons before we become a regular Top 4 side again.

Let me check last seasons performance, the one before , how how about the year before... And now let's look at less than a half of a season run of games, 16 games gone in the season and try to come to the conclusion a team who achieved more points in a four year period than any other team has (bar City) in the history of the league..... Is now a Top 6 team or worse for the next couple of years probably.

This might be a case of bed drenching not bed wetting.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline Gerard00

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 23
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #406 on: Today at 10:52:44 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 10:41:23 am
Definitely should check your bed to state it could be a couple of seasons before we become a regular Top 4 side again.

Let me check last seasons performance, the one before , how how about the year before... And now let's look at less than a half of a season run of games, 16 games gone in the season and try to come to the conclusion a team who achieved more points in a four year period than any other team has (bar City) in the history of the league..... Is now a Top 6 team or worse for the next couple of years probably.

This might be a case of bed drenching not bed wetting.

I mean time will tell - but Newcastle and City have the resources now to get top 4 season in season out. Arsenal seem to be at the start of a decent cycle. United have improved quite considerably and are favorites for a spot as things stand.

Anyhow my point is that over the next 2-3 seasons we could be in the mix again for battling for the top 4 and temper our expectations a little.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,048
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #407 on: Today at 11:19:25 am »
Personally I think its as simple as the legs going in our midfield due to being overplayed, injured & enduring mental stress. We need fresh legs in there. 2, 3, 4 players. We no longer cover our defence in the same manner, making them look bad when the midfield used to make them look good. Carvalho & Elliott, and perhaps Curtis are not solutions in midfield and should be covering forward instead. Weve been buying (really good) forwards instead of the midfielders weve needed.

We no longer press as a team. I really doubt that this is a motivational issue, but rather a move to a control gameplan & now other less talented teams are doing what we did to others. Obviously the adaptation is not longer working probably down to mental & physical wear & tear.

And stating the bleeding obvious: we havent invested as much as our immediate rivals nor even some of the teams below our stature. Thats on the owners.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #408 on: Today at 11:20:50 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:55:05 am
I'm amazed people think this - it feels delusional at this point
The reality is we're a couple of additions away from challening for top 4 next season
Top 5*
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,552
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #409 on: Today at 11:22:52 am »
Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,885
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #410 on: Today at 11:26:22 am »
Quote from: Gerard00 on Today at 10:52:44 am
I mean time will tell - but Newcastle and City have the resources now to get top 4 season in season out. Arsenal seem to be at the start of a decent cycle. United have improved quite considerably and are favorites for a spot as things stand.

Anyhow my point is that over the next 2-3 seasons we could be in the mix again for battling for the top 4 and temper our expectations a little.

Time will tell indeed as it appears we are on the verge of additional investment as well, have world class training facilities, next season will have 10% greater attendance capacity than Newcastle and City, a manager who knows how to juggle CL and league games during the season. Jurgen walks into a room and world class players take note while they have to get introduced to Eddie Who.

As we all know it takes a lot more than resources to build a team, it helps of course but time will tell as we have seen teams spend hundreds of millions in recent years and barely challenge for Top 6...United is one of those and even now look a long way from being a regular Top 4 side nevermind winning a title or CL.

Even Arsenal could have to rebuild next season as if Arteta wins the league here and Barca come a calling then he is gone.

Time will indeed tell so let's hold back a little on writing us off.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,630
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #411 on: Today at 11:50:41 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:55:05 am
I'm amazed people think this - it feels delusional at this point
The reality is we're a couple of additions away from challening for top 4 next season
Yup especially seeing how Newcastle and Arsenal have improved and seeing how Chelsea and United (should they get sold) will spend the money in the summer.

We are not in a title challenge any time soon.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #412 on: Today at 12:16:48 pm »
It shows how quick you can slide if you are not careful.

We have gone from title challengers to now hoping we finish top 4.

We could find ourselves out of the CL for years if we arent careful.

Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,025
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #413 on: Today at 12:25:11 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 12:16:48 pm
It shows how quick you can slide if you are not careful.

We have gone from title challengers to now hoping we finish top 4.

We could find ourselves out of the CL for years if we arent careful.
For me, it shows the importance of being proactive rather than reactive.

These days if you stand still you don't stay in the same place. Others just pass you so, in effect, you go backwards. We got to the top of the tree then stood still, and you can only stand still for a certain amount of time before you start to fall behind again.
Logged
Tory Bastards!

Offline BCCC

  • Or B square
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,562
  • Blessed are the Cheesemakers
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #414 on: Today at 12:33:17 pm »
It was always going to be a fallow season after competing on all fronts all last season. With the level and timing of investment we make in players and Klopp's management style we'll always be balancing overachievement with underachievement.
Logged
*****LFC Purveyors of fine football tradition since 1892*****

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,947
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #415 on: Today at 12:42:57 pm »
Quote from: BCCC on Today at 12:33:17 pm
It was always going to be a fallow season after competing on all fronts all last season. With the level and timing of investment we make in players and Klopp's management style we'll always be balancing overachievement with underachievement.

Only because we twiddled our thumbs for years and settled on our laurels. We had opportunities after winning the league and Champions League to hoover up the cream of the crop, get players we might not otherwise be able to attract. We did nothing instead. Plenty of warning signs about the state of our midfield last season - summer came and went we did nothing. Gini left, the bloody glue that made the title winning team possible, years later still not replaced in any shape or form.

Not to ramble on - we chose to stand still, it did not have to be this way - we made a series of decisions to flog the horse until it died between our legs.
Logged

Offline BCCC

  • Or B square
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,562
  • Blessed are the Cheesemakers
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #416 on: Today at 12:47:46 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 12:42:57 pm
Only because we twiddled our thumbs for years and settled on our laurels. We had opportunities after winning the league and Champions League to hoover up the cream of the crop, get players we might not otherwise be able to attract. We did nothing instead. Plenty of warning signs about the state of our midfield last season - summer came and went we did nothing. Gini left, the bloody glue that made the title winning team possible, years later still not replaced in any shape or form.

Not to ramble on - we chose to stand still, it did not have to be this way - we made a series of decisions to flog the horse until it died between our legs.

FSG aren't going to invest until absolutely required so they're driving the good one bad one seasons
Logged
*****LFC Purveyors of fine football tradition since 1892*****

Online Xanderzone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,152
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #417 on: Today at 12:58:45 pm »
We have a very tired ageing squad laced with injuries and fitness issues.

We need investment. Unfortunately that's a word that doesn't seem to be in FSGs vocabulary (in terms of transfers at least)
Logged

Online hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,050
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #418 on: Today at 12:59:55 pm »
I wish people would stop talking balls about hangovers from last season. were mentality monsters, remember?
As supporters, if we moan, were always being told to grow some, maybe the players should start first?
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,947
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #419 on: Today at 01:03:39 pm »
Quote from: BCCC on Today at 12:47:46 pm
FSG aren't going to invest until absolutely required so they're driving the good one bad one seasons

They are.
Only there are absolutely no guarantees that it doesn't turn into 'good one - bad one, another bad one, unlucky bad one, mediocre one'.
What they face now is unprecedented in their tenure. Prices for even medicre players are through the roof, other teams are spending like drunk sailors, hoovering up the talent and we are actually under serious pressure while our analytics team is handing in resignations left and right. My estimate is that they will simply do enough for us to be fighting for top four, nothing more.
Logged

Offline OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,566
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #420 on: Today at 01:07:48 pm »
I don't worry. It's part of football, one day you are the dogs bollocks and the next day you are washed up. I think there is a general consensus why we aren't firing on all cylinders, injuries to the front three with the midfield showing its age. That won't change without Klopp changing how he sets us up, or we spend money on new players.

We tend to get things right in the end, but instead of chopping and changing, we tend to stick and hope things even out. I don't think this is going to work this season, their far too much quality in the league this season, so if you fall of the pace, their is someone willing to overtake you. Some players have declined, and I can't see them hitting heights which they did.

Tactically we haven't been great this season. What made us stand out over the last few years was a fierce intensity no team could match. We got our 'killer' players in the right position, to let them put the ball in the back of the net. We have always had an unbalanced team regarding goals, 8 players doing the legwork so the front three score the goals. Our fullbacks aren't creating like they once did, our midfield are passive and there is a reluctance to play through the middle, which narrows how we can attack. Alarm bells should he ringing when we have conceded more goals than a shite Everton team. We are going behind too much, and only through individual quality, we get back into games.

The last five years have shown, we identity problems and solve them, which we very may do in the summer, but I feel its too late for this season. We have some big characters in the dressing room, and we need everyone pulling in the same direction to get us over the line.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,615
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #421 on: Today at 01:10:34 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:25:11 pm
For me, it shows the importance of being proactive rather than reactive.

These days if you stand still you don't stay in the same place. Others just pass you so, in effect, you go backwards. We got to the top of the tree then stood still, and you can only stand still for a certain amount of time before you start to fall behind again.

Yep. And it's a damn sight harder to get back up there than slide down. We need, not just a "new midfield" but a plan for how we play. As far as I know Jurgan played a 4-2-3-1 at Dortmund (correct ??) and he switched up to a 4-3-3 here. However I think the 4-3-3 he played was specific to the players he had. The old front 3 pressed in a co-ordinated and manic fashion with the Brexit midfield and the 2 full backs to boot. It was allover strangulation. Bobby alone dominated areas of the field both in an attacking and defensive sense. He was 2 players rolled into one.

That's pretty much over now. Perhaps Jota can replicate Bobby to an extent but going forward we will have Jota, Gakpo, Nunez, Salah, Diaz with (for now) cameos from Bobby, Carvalho, Ox, Jones and Elliott... It's a whole new ball game and Klopp & Co have to figure out the combinations. Don't even get started on the midfield. Right now it's hard to pick any of them as people to build a team around. Have we seen the best of Hendo, Fab, Keita, Thiago, Milner ? It looks that way. So far there is no-one else coming through. In FIFA-Virtual World we'd get 3 new starters and pad them out with cameos for the older players and youngsters coming through. As an aside that's why I am not at all sure about Bellingham. We need 3, not one.

So for me it's all up for grabs now. There has to be new players in the middle and perhaps new forms of playing as well will evolve. Building the plane while flying it.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,855
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #422 on: Today at 01:19:08 pm »
I'm really worried, not just about on field performances. I know everything can seem worse than it is when you are in a rut but it does feel a bit messy at the moment.

On field, obviously a total shambles, the worst teams in the league stroll through us with an easy run or simple pass, been the same since the first day and it's still continuing 5 months later. We've gone from nearly the greatest season in history to not seeing how we can possibly beat 10th place Brighton in our next league game.

Takeover - I feel we need to chance a takeover with how the sport has gone, however it also feels like the chances of some great new owner are extremely slim and there's more chance of a bad one or more of the same so the odds probably aren't great. Also a concern about how we are ran while all this is ongoing, Jurgen and Gordon were very close by the sound of it.

The transfer team - Well, what's gonna be left of it, half of them seem to have fucked off or going to, Ward after many years of working his way up got the top job and is basically quitting as soon as he's started. Why this is all happening is a big concern. Whether it's a "new challenge", they don't like our finances, Jurgen has too much control now or whatever we'll probably never know but it can't be good.

And following on from that "Jurgen having more control", it's hard to analyse this one as we don't really know what it means exactly but I'm not sure it's ever a good thing when you hear it, all he probably has time to do anyway is train us, analyse opponents, manage and travel for games not sure he needs more on his plate. I'd always prefer a boss team behind the manager, taking all the emotion out of it, giving him suggestions based on his requests etc and he can have his input and pick, maybe it still is that but I dunno, it feels weird that with reports of more control we get half the transfer lot leaving. Whatever the situation is the early signs are it's not going that well.
Logged

Offline BCCC

  • Or B square
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,562
  • Blessed are the Cheesemakers
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #423 on: Today at 01:26:32 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 01:03:39 pm
They are.
Only there are absolutely no guarantees that it doesn't turn into 'good one - bad one, another bad one, unlucky bad one, mediocre one'.
What they face now is unprecedented in their tenure. Prices for even medicre players are through the roof, other teams are spending like drunk sailors, hoovering up the talent and we are actually under serious pressure while our analytics team is handing in resignations left and right. My estimate is that they will simply do enough for us to be fighting for top four, nothing more.

It's the timing. They will invest only when necessary or think there's a bargain (money to be made or asset i.e. Gakpo) rather than when we're winning.
Logged
*****LFC Purveyors of fine football tradition since 1892*****

Online LFCJayy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #424 on: Today at 01:30:41 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:19:08 pm
I'm really worried, not just about on field performances. I know everything can seem worse than it is when you are in a rut but it does feel a bit messy at the moment.

On field, obviously a total shambles, the worst teams in the league stroll through us with an easy run or simple pass, been the same since the first day and it's still continuing 5 months later. We've gone from nearly the greatest season in history to not seeing how we can possibly beat 10th place Brighton in our next league game.

Takeover - I feel we need to chance a takeover with how the sport has gone, however it also feels like the chances of some great new owner are extremely slim and there's more chance of a bad one or more of the same so the odds probably aren't great. Also a concern about how we are ran while all this is ongoing, Jurgen and Gordon were very close by the sound of it.

The transfer team - Well, what's gonna be left of it, half of them seem to have fucked off or going to, Ward after many years of working his way up got the top job and is basically quitting as soon as he's started. Why this is all happening is a big concern. Whether it's a "new challenge", they don't like our finances, Jurgen has too much control now or whatever we'll probably never know but it can't be good.

And following on from that "Jurgen having more control", it's hard to analyse this one as we don't really know what it means exactly but I'm not sure it's ever a good thing when you hear it, all he probably has time to do anyway is train us, analyse opponents, manage and travel for games not sure he needs more on his plate. I'd always prefer a boss team behind the manager, taking all the emotion out of it, giving him suggestions based on his requests etc and he can have his input and pick, maybe it still is that but I dunno, it feels weird that with reports of more control we get half the transfer lot leaving. Whatever the situation is the early signs are it's not going that well.
Fully agree with majority, if not all what of you have said.

Problem with ownership is that no one knows what will happen. Worst possible probability that I think will happen is that they stay and dont change there ways. We will be back to 2015 all over again but with more increased competition and a Jurgen who sadly wont be here forever.

Also is the owners comfortable here? They picked us up on the cheap and done well obviously. But they know theres no pressure to sell compared to another club because our fans still have flashbacks to those other cowboys.

Atm we have on pitch problems thats comes from boardroom neglect. The on pitch problems seem so simple really, the solution is unrealistic because of our owners and there strategy.  My only hope is that FSG are businessmen and surely know that the moneyball method is not going to function at a club like us anymore.
Logged

Offline redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,936
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #425 on: Today at 01:40:57 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 01:30:41 pm
Atm we have on pitch problems thats comes from boardroom neglect. The on pitch problems seem so simple really, the solution is unrealistic because of our owners and there strategy.  My only hope is that FSG are businessmen and surely know that the moneyball method is not going to function at a club like us anymore.
What moneyball method? We've spent £140m (rising to £180m) on three particular players in the last 12 months. For some reason, they all play in more or less the same position (in addition to the £40m+ we spent on Jota, in the same position, 18 months prior). Not sure that's FSG's fault.

Maybe we should buy a midfielder occasionally.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,078
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #426 on: Today at 01:45:21 pm »
It's frightening. That goal scored by Dewsbury-Hall for Leicester was everything in a nutshell for me.
Teams put a few quick passes together and we're too slow in reacting. Result: The guy saunters right through the middle of us, unopposed.
Tons of times this season we've been off it for pace, second to so many second balls, made ridiculous unforced errors and been under sustained spells of pressure.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,899
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #427 on: Today at 01:50:17 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 12:42:57 pm
Only because we twiddled our thumbs for years and settled on our laurels. We had opportunities after winning the league and Champions League to hoover up the cream of the crop, get players we might not otherwise be able to attract. We did nothing instead. Plenty of warning signs about the state of our midfield last season - summer came and went we did nothing. Gini left, the bloody glue that made the title winning team possible, years later still not replaced in any shape or form.

Not to ramble on - we chose to stand still, it did not have to be this way - we made a series of decisions to flog the horse until it died between our legs.


Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,308
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #428 on: Today at 01:52:05 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 01:45:21 pm
It's frightening. That goal scored by Dewsbury-Hall for Leicester was everything in a nutshell for me.
Teams put a few quick passes together and we're too slow in reacting. Result: The guy saunters right through the middle of us, unopposed.
Tons of times this season we've been off it for pace, second to so many second balls, made ridiculous unforced errors and been under sustained spells of pressure.

If that Dewsbury Hall goal didn't tell Klopp we badly need a new midfielder/s, nothing will. It was beyond belief how bad that was.
Logged
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Online LFCJayy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #429 on: Today at 01:54:56 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 01:40:57 pm
What moneyball method? We've spent £140m (rising to £180m) on three particular players in the last 12 months. For some reason, they all play in more or less the same position (in addition to the £40m+ we spent on Jota, in the same position, 18 months prior). Not sure that's FSG's fault.

Maybe we should buy a midfielder occasionally.
Lets not be deluded when talking about sell to buy, look at our net spend. And also on the LW situation, just like midfielders we needed them. Problem is we should be getting both but our owners methods make that practically impossible.

They was good owners but they cant compete, the league has outgrown them. Lets add potential owners for United soon, we are talking about 7 teams going for 4 places. Newcastle/City nailed on in the future for two of them. Lets say United get investment from the Middle East then your looking at 1 spot between Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs. With the money chelsea are spending and Klopp will be gone in 2026, fair to say we are absolutely fucked if something doesnt change.
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,243
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #430 on: Today at 02:12:27 pm »
We are suffering a bit with injuries to Jota and Diaz. However that will always be the case as injuries are part of the game.

Lets go through the squad.

Goalkeepers. I have no concerns here as we have one of the top keepers in the league, if not the best.
Defence. Again I dont really have any concerns. VVD has lost a bit of pace but Matip and Konate are excellent players. At some stage well need to replace VVD and Matip but not yet.
Attackers. No real issues here especially with the arrival of Gakpo. It would be nice to have Jota available as we are missing his goals.

Midfield is our big problem and theres no getting away from this. Fabinho and Henderson are not the players they were and both cannot cope with being pressed all game. Thiago is still a great passer but his strength is not covering back. A midfield of these three is too slow.
Keita is our most mobile midfield player but his injury record has been horrendous. He needs to play now he is fit.
The rest of the midfield players are not physical enough or lack experience.

Its easy to argue that we have great players in every one of the categories above apart from midfield. Who are the players in midfield who would walk into most other teams and play 90 minutes. Unfortunately we dont have any. Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago have been exceptional players but they need to be phased out with only one of them starting each game. Id start Keita but after that we need one, maybe two midfield players who are high energy and who can tackle back and burst past players.

We are going through a phase where our defence has gifted the opposition goals but I dont think that means we need more players.

Fix the midfield and go from there.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:14:11 pm by stockdam »
Logged
#JFT97

Online Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 562
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #431 on: Today at 02:15:51 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 01:54:56 pm
Lets not be deluded when talking about sell to buy, look at our net spend. And also on the LW situation, just like midfielders we needed them. Problem is we should be getting both but our owners methods make that practically impossible.

They was good owners but they cant compete, the league has outgrown them. Lets add potential owners for United soon, we are talking about 7 teams going for 4 places. Newcastle/City nailed on in the future for two of them. Lets say United get investment from the Middle East then your looking at 1 spot between Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs. With the money chelsea are spending and Klopp will be gone in 2026, fair to say we are absolutely fucked if something doesnt change.

You either sell your soul or get left behind. I've been waiting for the tipping point to truly arrive and here it is. Makes me feel a bit sick.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,890
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #432 on: Today at 02:19:34 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 01:52:05 pm
If that Dewsbury Hall goal didn't tell Klopp we badly need a new midfielder/s, nothing will. It was beyond belief how bad that was.
It was so bad it probably destroyed our players confidence.
We looked ok vs Villa i thought. So bad since that goal
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 