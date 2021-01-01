I'm really worried, not just about on field performances. I know everything can seem worse than it is when you are in a rut but it does feel a bit messy at the moment.



On field, obviously a total shambles, the worst teams in the league stroll through us with an easy run or simple pass, been the same since the first day and it's still continuing 5 months later. We've gone from nearly the greatest season in history to not seeing how we can possibly beat 10th place Brighton in our next league game.



Takeover - I feel we need to chance a takeover with how the sport has gone, however it also feels like the chances of some great new owner are extremely slim and there's more chance of a bad one or more of the same so the odds probably aren't great. Also a concern about how we are ran while all this is ongoing, Jurgen and Gordon were very close by the sound of it.



The transfer team - Well, what's gonna be left of it, half of them seem to have fucked off or going to, Ward after many years of working his way up got the top job and is basically quitting as soon as he's started. Why this is all happening is a big concern. Whether it's a "new challenge", they don't like our finances, Jurgen has too much control now or whatever we'll probably never know but it can't be good.



And following on from that "Jurgen having more control", it's hard to analyse this one as we don't really know what it means exactly but I'm not sure it's ever a good thing when you hear it, all he probably has time to do anyway is train us, analyse opponents, manage and travel for games not sure he needs more on his plate. I'd always prefer a boss team behind the manager, taking all the emotion out of it, giving him suggestions based on his requests etc and he can have his input and pick, maybe it still is that but I dunno, it feels weird that with reports of more control we get half the transfer lot leaving. Whatever the situation is the early signs are it's not going that well.