I don't worry. It's part of football, one day you are the dogs bollocks and the next day you are washed up. I think there is a general consensus why we aren't firing on all cylinders, injuries to the front three with the midfield showing its age. That won't change without Klopp changing how he sets us up, or we spend money on new players.
We tend to get things right in the end, but instead of chopping and changing, we tend to stick and hope things even out. I don't think this is going to work this season, their far too much quality in the league this season, so if you fall of the pace, their is someone willing to overtake you. Some players have declined, and I can't see them hitting heights which they did.
Tactically we haven't been great this season. What made us stand out over the last few years was a fierce intensity no team could match. We got our 'killer' players in the right position, to let them put the ball in the back of the net. We have always had an unbalanced team regarding goals, 8 players doing the legwork so the front three score the goals. Our fullbacks aren't creating like they once did, our midfield are passive and there is a reluctance to play through the middle, which narrows how we can attack. Alarm bells should he ringing when we have conceded more goals than a shite Everton team. We are going behind too much, and only through individual quality, we get back into games.
The last five years have shown, we identity problems and solve them, which we very may do in the summer, but I feel its too late for this season. We have some big characters in the dressing room, and we need everyone pulling in the same direction to get us over the line.