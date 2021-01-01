« previous next »
Author Topic: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?  (Read 30332 times)

This season has brought about a worry, we clearly are at a phase whereby we need to rebuild but its not just in 1 area.

Our Defence; VVD is not the same player as he used to be and us as a club hoping he will get back to pre Pickford injury levels is Im afraid wishful thinking. As such there will be a point in which we will need to look to replace him. Joel Matip; whom I think is massively underrated, will be another. At the moment we have Konate & Gomez but in which Gomez is unfortunately not reliable at the moment given his previous injury records. As such for me its that investment there which will be needed at some point in the not too distant future. Fullback wise, I think we are ok but I do have question marks over our Greek scouser following last nights game in which he was shoddy.

Our midfield; we know it needs a massive overhaul now. It has to be the priority for the club as the personnel there are not able to maintain the high intensity football that Jurgen Klopp demands. Also 4 of those players are at risk of not being there next season; Milner, Keita, AOC, and Melo. Furthermore you have to consider Fabinho whom needs backup and then the likes of Hendo and Thiago whom are at an age in which you cant fully build around them for many years.

Our attack; biggest thing for me is Mo. In hindsight the new contract for him I think was a mistake given his performances so far since signing. I like what Nunez, Diaz & Jota are about and excited about Cody Gakpo.

Overall personal opinion but there are some areas which need complete overhauls otherwise we are going to continue to go down this downward spiral.
I also agree we are only a couple of additions away from challenging for the title next season as if all are fit then we definitely can get back on track for 80 plus points.. That's as long as we can add one or two players.

Definitely going through a transitional period as our spine from the past 4 or 5 seasons are all 30 years plus.... Salah, all of the midfield pretty much, Virgil. Jurgen has a serious rebuild on his hand and is already brought in many who can take us on the next five year journey. The hardest rebuild is the engine though and our midfield require some serious tinkering. Two of the three positions probably require a replacement by 2023/24 but the good news is we don't need amazing magicians as our midfielders. Jurgen requires power and stamina in his engine, the Hendersons of this game who are a little easier to find than the Alonsos of this world. I don't want to disparage Jordan as he is an amazing captain and person but he should be easier to replace than a Mane or Salah shouldn't he??
