Have the RM players you are mentioning either? Anymore than Diaz/Nunez/Konate?



You missed the point mate. The point is they dont have too right away because they still had the worlds best ahead of and around them as they develop and establish themselves. Its forward planning. They could be brought in and out if needed. Whilst Diaz is trying to establish himself whilst having to be our go to attacker because Sadio was goosed as a LW. Konate is an example though I would say is a good example of how it should be done. Albeit should have been signed a year earlier but in theory, Konate is a good example. Signed before Virg and Matip fall off a cliff and rotated in and out.Now though the new players we bring in whilst our other new players are still establishing themselves. They arent Jota being signed whilst he is surrounded by 6/7/8 established in their pomp world class players. They will be coming in to a team full of either players on downward trajectories or players like Diaz who are still developing and trying to establish themselves as the elite. We dont any longer have a settle core you can point to and say no issues there, hes an in his prime worlds best footballer.As an aside though yes, Valverde certainly is one of the best in the world.