Author Topic: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?  (Read 22882 times)

Offline ByrdmanLFC

Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #320 on: Today at 08:30:53 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:24:43 am
Which of the Arsenal or Spurs players are on their way to being world class?

Didn't read the previous quote, but off the top of my head: Martinelli, Odegaard, Saka, Saliba, (Jesus?).  Spurs are overrated and do not scare me, still believe we will outdo them if we can find some form.
Offline Bergersleftpeg

Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #321 on: Today at 08:32:04 am »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Yesterday at 11:11:36 pm
I agree.

FSG, with a lot of indirect help from Klopp, has turned us into a £500m annual income club, thats at the very top table.


A big chunk of which is contingent on being in the Champions League. Sometimes you have to spend money to make money. Whats the plan if we dont qualify this year and the next I wonder?
Offline killer-heels

Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #322 on: Today at 08:34:10 am »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 08:30:53 am
Didn't read the previous quote, but off the top of my head: Martinelli, Odegaard, Saka, Saliba, (Jesus?).  Spurs are overrated and do not scare me, still believe we will outdo them if we can find some form.

Right. So we are saying the likes of Jota, Konate, Trent, Diaz cannot compete with that? Or are those players you mention ever getting to Van Dijk, Salah levels?
Offline killer-heels

Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #323 on: Today at 08:35:20 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 08:32:04 am
A big chunk of which is contingent on being in the Champions League. Sometimes you have to spend money to make money. Whats the plan if we dont qualify this year and the next I wonder?

Then you invest, like Spurs, Arsenal have done. Lets not give the club an out if it doesnt get CL. I mean, they would love having an out, but they shouldnt get one.
Offline Bergersleftpeg

Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #324 on: Today at 08:40:29 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:35:20 am
Then you invest, like Spurs, Arsenal have done. Lets not give the club an out if it doesnt get CL. I mean, they would love having an out, but they shouldnt get one.

I quite agree. The point is they should have been investing to keep us in top. Im not bloody having the we renewed contracts BS either all top clubs do this. I bet de Bruyne has had a few pay rises. Harry Kane sure has.
Online MD1990

Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #325 on: Today at 08:41:39 am »
We not make the CL places for a long time.
This feels a bit like 2009/2010
far too many old players but we dont have the resources to compete

We wont get as bad as under Hodgson but i can see many 5-6th place finishes
Online PIPA23

Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #326 on: Today at 08:45:21 am »
we have to reinvent ourselves as we are now a team that concedes first to many times...

we have to close the chapter for the previous team. What could have been is not important anymore.

2-3 incomings are necessary in age 22-26 to bolster the midfield and right back

We need results now.

The players who signed a new long-term contract have all failed us so far this season.

Not sure if it is because they want to stay fit for the world cup, but it is unacceptable if so.
Offline killer-heels

Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #327 on: Today at 08:47:36 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:41:39 am
We not make the CL places for a long time.
This feels a bit like 2009/2010
far too many old players but we dont have the resources to compete

We wont get as bad as under Hodgson but i can see many 5-6th place finishes

We do have the resources to compete. We have huge revenue coming in, where has all that money gone?
Offline scouse neapolitan

Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #328 on: Today at 08:50:20 am »
All we can do is support the team unreservedly. We know what the owners need to do and we know that stuff is bound to be happening and said behind closed doors but all we can do is support the team through this . Our Boss doesnt deserve to see the stands emptying 20 minutes from the end as frustrating as its been watching us this season. I still reckon were only a decent win away from getting our confidence back. The rub of the green and a lucky penalty. Something like that.
Injuries and form are going to make it difficult,  but Im glad in a way that the next up is City at our place. It  could be the season-changer that we need. And if it isnt and we get hammered then lets not shit on the team that have brought us so much pleasure over the last couple of years. Stand by them and the Boss right to the end and just hope that the owners start giving Klopp the backing he deserves. 
Offline RedBec1993

Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #329 on: Today at 08:51:16 am »
We have resources to complete, one of the biggest clubs in the world. Record revenues,season on season. We should not be lingering in the place we are in the table. Finishing outside the top 4 is nowhere near good enough. Klopp has been performing miracles with the money hes been given and always expected to sell in order to spend! The mans a genius. Now lets see what FSG are made of in January/next summer.  They have done a lot for the club but how can they oversee this and be happy right now? How can Klopp be? Well hes quite clearly not.
Online The_Nomad

Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #330 on: Today at 08:51:26 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 11:44:28 pm

- Preseason. Players have gone on record as saying it was one of the most intense they've done, and we've lost various players to injury (which is undoubtedly in conjunction with the above).


Ive seen a few people say this but cannot find ANY quotes by any players about the pre season. So is this really true or an urban myth that grew out of nothing?
Online keyop

Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #331 on: Today at 08:58:40 am »
Quote from: James... on Today at 08:01:59 am
Right and there is a difference between seamless transition and what were going to have to do. Real Madrid had Casemiro/Kroos/Modric being the best in the world for years and already before those 3 are done have Tchouameni/Camavinga/Valverde waiting to take over. Its absolutely possible to get as close as you can to seamless and we didnt even try. If were as well run as claimed an attempt at seamless transition is exactly what should have been happening so we didnt get in to this position where so much needs doing all at once.
It's the easiest thing in the world to look at a successful club that's done it well, and then say we should've simply done that. But how have Utd managed their many transitions since 2013/14, or Arsenal after their success, or Barca, or Juve, or numerous other top clubs that have had a good spell and then struggled to build the next great team, or had some burnout due to a combination of injuries and several long seasons of intense play and pressure.

Yes, of course there's things we could've done better, but it's nowhere near as simple as many are making out, and more teams get it wrong than right (spending far more than we do).
Online BobPaisley3

Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #332 on: Today at 08:59:58 am »
Quote from: T.Mills on Today at 08:02:08 am
We haven't really changed anything, so how can it be a transition season? If we was bedding a few new players in i think the majority of us would be understanding of this shit show.
This is it completely.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #333 on: Today at 09:01:00 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:41:39 am
We not make the CL places for a long time.
This feels a bit like 2009/2010
far too many old players but we dont have the resources to compete

We wont get as bad as under Hodgson but i can see many 5-6th place finishes
Top 5 gets champions league from next season thankfully.
Online Coolie High

Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #334 on: Today at 09:01:19 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:24:43 am
Which of the Arsenal or Spurs players are on their way to being world class?

Martinelli Saka Saliba Jesus.
Offline killer-heels

Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #335 on: Today at 09:02:54 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:01:19 am
Martinelli Saka Saliba Jesus.

So not many more than ours and still I dont think any of them become as good as Salah or Van Dijk were, which is apparently now the bar to compete if that poster is claiming.
Online Coolie High

Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #336 on: Today at 09:09:34 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:02:54 am
So not many more than ours and still I dont think any of them become as good as Salah or Van Dijk were, which is apparently now the bar to compete if that poster is claiming.

Saliba can become nearly as good as VVD, hes 21 and already has it all. I dont think Ill ever see a can as good as VVD in his prime he was pretty much perfect but Salina has many of the same gifts and still
very young.

Likewise Saka and Matirnelli can become as good as Salah, why not? Didnt you see Saka yesterday hes 21 and already has a couple good seasons behind him, he has 4 assists and 3 goals  in 9 games this season he can be that level IMO or close.

Arsenal have a good future because theyve backed their manager time and time again, while we had a far better manager expected to be doing miracles, if you had told me Arsenal would finish above us in a season we have no major injuries 2-3 seasons ago I would have laughed at you, its such a shame weve managed to almost throw away our chance of creating a dynasty by being tight.
Online Adeemo

Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #337 on: Today at 09:14:21 am »
Say we buy 3 midfielders in the 20-25 age range over the next 2 windows, theyre full of running and fit Klopps system perfectly. Do we think that would be enough to sort this, or realistically, does more need to be done?
Offline killer-heels

Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #338 on: Today at 09:15:57 am »
Quote from: Adeemo on Today at 09:14:21 am
Say we buy 3 midfielders in the 20-25 age range over the next 2 windows, theyre full of running and fit the Klopps system perfectly. Do we think that would be enough to sort this, or realistically, does more need to be done?

We would have a starting 11 consisting of those three, Diaz, Jota, Nunez, Trent, Konate and a hardly past it Alisson. I mean, provided the manager has not lost his ability and those signings are not shit, why does it not sort this side out?
Online Adam_LFC

Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #339 on: Today at 09:16:42 am »
Quote from: Adeemo on Today at 09:14:21 am
Say we buy 3 midfielders in the 20-25 age range over the next 2 windows, theyre full of running and fit Klopps system perfectly. Do we think that would be enough to sort this, or realistically, does more need to be done?

It's amazing what the right couple of signings can do to a side. It lifts everyone else collectively.
Online Adeemo

Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #340 on: Today at 09:20:55 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:15:57 am
We would have a starting 11 consisting of those three, Diaz, Jota, Nunez, Trent, Konate and a hardly past it Alisson. I mean, provided the manager has not lost his ability and those signings are not shit, why does it not sort this side out?

Exactly, it shouldnt take anymore than that. We need to try and ride this out until January, when FSG need to back Klopp and let him bring in the 1st of at least 3 midfielders. Theres no reason that we cant be challenging next season, if Klopps given the funds and the recruitment team get it right.
Online James...

Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #341 on: Today at 09:22:06 am »
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 08:15:59 am
Have the RM players you are mentioning either? Anymore than Diaz/Nunez/Konate?

You missed the point mate. The point is they dont have too right away because they still had the worlds best ahead of and around them as they develop and establish themselves. Its forward planning. They could be brought in and out if needed. Whilst Diaz is trying to establish himself whilst having to be our go to attacker because Sadio was goosed as a LW. Konate is an example though I would say is a good example of how it should be done. Albeit should have been signed a year earlier but in theory, Konate is a good example. Signed before Virg and Matip fall off a cliff and rotated in and out.

Now though the new players we bring in whilst our other new players are still establishing themselves. They arent Jota being signed whilst he is surrounded by 6/7/8 established in their pomp world class players. They will be coming in to a team full of either players on downward trajectories or players like Diaz who are still developing and trying to establish themselves as the elite. We dont any longer have a settle core you can point to and say no issues there, hes an in his prime worlds best footballer.


As an aside though yes, Valverde certainly is one of the best in the world.
