So not many more than ours and still I dont think any of them become as good as Salah or Van Dijk were, which is apparently now the bar to compete if that poster is claiming.
Saliba can become nearly as good as VVD, hes 21 and already has it all. I dont think Ill ever see a can as good as VVD in his prime he was pretty much perfect but Salina has many of the same gifts and still
very young.
Likewise Saka and Matirnelli can become as good as Salah, why not? Didnt you see Saka yesterday hes 21 and already has a couple good seasons behind him, he has 4 assists and 3 goals in 9 games this season he can be that level IMO or close.
Arsenal have a good future because theyve backed their manager time and time again, while we had a far better manager expected to be doing miracles, if you had told me Arsenal would finish above us in a season we have no major injuries 2-3 seasons ago I would have laughed at you, its such a shame weve managed to almost throw away our chance of creating a dynasty by being tight.